WilmingtonBiz
New Agents Join Area Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Offices
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage recently welcomed several newly licensed agents, according to a news release. Donna Davis joined the Hampstead office. A lifelong local to the Wilmington area, Davis said she is passionate about “providing great people great homes” as well as supporting local businesses, the release stated. “My goal” she said in the release, “is to make clients confident in buying or selling real estate.” She said she plans to use her “knowledge of local attractions and personal experience living in multiple areas of Wilmington and Castle Hayne” to achieve this goal. When not selling real estate, Davis enjoys weightlifting, hiking, and being on the water.
WilmingtonBiz
The Capstone Group Announces Addition To Team
The Capstone Group, a Wilmington-based real estate agency, recently announced the addition of Chad Williams to its team of agents. "Chad is a highly motivated professional with a vast local background. His educational and professional experiences are welcomed additions to our team. I am excited to have an agent with his core values represent our firm," said Nicholas Newell, owner of The Capstone Group, in a news release.
WilmingtonBiz
Williams Selected For Leadership North Carolina
Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams is among 55 civic and community leaders from across the state accepted to form the 2022-2023 class for Leadership North Carolina, according to a news release. “I strongly believe leaders should continually strive to increase their knowledge and improve their skills,” Williams said in the...
WilmingtonBiz
Mungo Homes Completes $15M Land Purchase In Pender County
In a deal that officially closed Nov. 3, Mungo Homes paid $15 million for 242 acres off U.S. 17 in Pender County adjacent to Poplar Grove Plantation, with a 62-acre portion of the Abbey Nature Preserve leased and managed by Pender County. "Because it's such an important property, we had...
WilmingtonBiz
Atrómitos Hires Patton As A Consultant
Atrómitos LLC, a Wilmington-based boutique consulting firm, continues to grow with the addition of Alex Patton as a consultant, according to a recent announcement. Patton attended the Univerisity of North Carolina Wilmington and East Carolina University, receiving her Master of Public Health degree. She is completing her doctoral dissertation through UNC Charlotte in public health science. As a consultant, Patton will use her experience in public health research and community health to provide clients with evidence-based solutions necessary to create healthier, more resilient, and more equitable communities, according to a news releease.
WilmingtonBiz
UNCW Gains National Recognition For 'support Of Economic Development'
The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) recently designated the University of North Carolina Wilmington an “Innovation & Economic Prosperity University,” according to a UNCW announcement Monday. A news release stated the national designation "acknowledges public research universities working with public and private sector partners in their...
