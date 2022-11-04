Read full article on original website
WilmingtonBiz
Williams Selected For Leadership North Carolina
Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams is among 55 civic and community leaders from across the state accepted to form the 2022-2023 class for Leadership North Carolina, according to a news release. “I strongly believe leaders should continually strive to increase their knowledge and improve their skills,” Williams said in the...
WilmingtonBiz
New Agents Join Area Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Offices
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage recently welcomed several newly licensed agents, according to a news release. Donna Davis joined the Hampstead office. A lifelong local to the Wilmington area, Davis said she is passionate about “providing great people great homes” as well as supporting local businesses, the release stated. “My goal” she said in the release, “is to make clients confident in buying or selling real estate.” She said she plans to use her “knowledge of local attractions and personal experience living in multiple areas of Wilmington and Castle Hayne” to achieve this goal. When not selling real estate, Davis enjoys weightlifting, hiking, and being on the water.
WilmingtonBiz
The Capstone Group Announces Addition To Team
The Capstone Group, a Wilmington-based real estate agency, recently announced the addition of Chad Williams to its team of agents. "Chad is a highly motivated professional with a vast local background. His educational and professional experiences are welcomed additions to our team. I am excited to have an agent with his core values represent our firm," said Nicholas Newell, owner of The Capstone Group, in a news release.
'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch
WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
foxwilmington.com
In North Carolina, voter and poll worker interference and intimidation cases are few and far between
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Conversations surrounding election integrity in the past several years have led to concerns of voter intimidation and harassment of poll workers but data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows these instances are few and far between. As of Friday, more than...
Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina
One resident said the light was "moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."
WilmingtonBiz
UNCW Gains National Recognition For 'support Of Economic Development'
The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) recently designated the University of North Carolina Wilmington an “Innovation & Economic Prosperity University,” according to a UNCW announcement Monday. A news release stated the national designation "acknowledges public research universities working with public and private sector partners in their...
WilmingtonBiz
Atrómitos Hires Patton As A Consultant
Atrómitos LLC, a Wilmington-based boutique consulting firm, continues to grow with the addition of Alex Patton as a consultant, according to a recent announcement. Patton attended the Univerisity of North Carolina Wilmington and East Carolina University, receiving her Master of Public Health degree. She is completing her doctoral dissertation through UNC Charlotte in public health science. As a consultant, Patton will use her experience in public health research and community health to provide clients with evidence-based solutions necessary to create healthier, more resilient, and more equitable communities, according to a news releease.
WRAL
At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls
On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead’s North Carolina Spot Festival makes comeback
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – It’s one of Cape Fear’s biggest festivals missed by many, and after a two-year pause it’s back. The festival celebrates a saltwater fish that is local to the Carolina Coast, the Spot. The North Carolina Carolina Spot Festival has been around since...
WECT
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. CDC’s new opioid guidance could ease pain for patients, but it could be too late. Updated: 5...
North Carolina woman ID’d as pedestrian hit and killed by car near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old North Carolina woman has been identified as the pedestrian hit and killed by a car on Thursday while walking on Sandy Bluff Road near Loris, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said. Amy Jo Watts of Tabor City died at the scene of “multiple traumatic injuries,” Deputy Coroner Tamara […]
Centre Daily
Teen vanished from North Carolina six days ago. Now, police suspect foul play
A teenager was last seen in North Carolina six days ago — and now, police suspect foul play in her disappearance. Miyonna Jones, 16, was spotted along South 7th Street in Wilmington before she vanished early Nov. 1, according to the city’s police department. Almost one week later,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to seven years in prison for methamphetamine distribution
Anthony Jackson, 32, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, according to an October 20, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. “Jackson was released from North Carolina State prison in January 2021 after...
WECT
Boil water advisory for parts of Columbus County for next 24 hours
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Areas in Columbus County are now under a 24-hour boil water advisory after local contractors bored into one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System as of about 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The areas affected include:. Fowler Road.
WYFF4.com
Wild Water & Wheels closes in Myrtle Beach area of South Carolina
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — A popular attraction in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area is closing down for good. Wild Water & Wheels posted on Facebook that after more than 30 years the attraction will not open for another season. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I...
WECT
Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, searching for suspect
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New strand of businesses coming to Leland next month
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– “Ploof Road Business Park” is under construction and located on Ploof Road in Leland. It includes 19 standalone warehouse and office buildings. Each offer 5,000 square feet of space. Each property will have its own paved and fenced in storage yard. Laurence Nadeau, Commercial...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two November Hurricanes in Atlantic for third time in history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather history is being made in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin, making two active November hurricanes for the first time since 2001 and the third time on record. Hurricane Lisa has winds of 80 mph and...
