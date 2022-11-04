Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage recently welcomed several newly licensed agents, according to a news release. Donna Davis joined the Hampstead office. A lifelong local to the Wilmington area, Davis said she is passionate about “providing great people great homes” as well as supporting local businesses, the release stated. “My goal” she said in the release, “is to make clients confident in buying or selling real estate.” She said she plans to use her “knowledge of local attractions and personal experience living in multiple areas of Wilmington and Castle Hayne” to achieve this goal. When not selling real estate, Davis enjoys weightlifting, hiking, and being on the water.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO