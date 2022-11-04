Nets at Wizards: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Brooklyn Nets play the Washington Wizards on Friday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game starts at 7 p.m. and can be seen on YES Network (Nets) and NBC Sports-DC (Wizards).

The Brooklyn Nets have not had a good start to the season at all, starting 2-6, and will be without Kyrie Irving, who has been suspended indefinitely by the team. Even before the drama ensued the team could not seem to get their game plan together on either side of the ball.

The Wizards are surprisingly doing well, where guard Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis have carried the team to a 4-4 start.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Washington Wizards -3.5

Money line: Washington Wizards -155 / Brooklyn Nets +130

Over-under: 222.5

Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets: Seth Curry (left ankle injury management), Kyrie Irving (suspension), Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and TJ Warren (left foot injury recovery) are all out.

Washington Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr (on assignment), Jordan Schakel (two-way), Isaiah Todd (on assignment) and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) are all out.

Advice and prediction

The Brooklyn Nets have so much going on right now, and I don’t believe that their thoughts will be fully focused on the game. With a cloud of uncertainty hanging above the franchise, the team really needs to learn their style of play as a group. Losing Kyrie Irving won’t help the Nets offensively, as he’s been averaging .

The Wizards are performing much better than most expected, and I believe the star power of Beal and Porzingis in D.C. will be too much for a lackluster Nets offense.

Prediction: Washington Wizards 112, Brooklyn Nets 98

