“SOULGOODS” may not yet be a household name outside of its native Beijing, but the boutique is poised to change that, one NIKE, Inc. collaboration at a time. Having unveiled a predominantly olive green Nike Dunk High in late July, the Chinese cohort has recently shared a look at another take of the 37-year-old design. The “Light Silver” and “Black” color scheme that takes over the sneaker works in-tandem with perforations at the lateral quarter panel, textile mid-foot overlays, and crimson branding on the tongue label for an homage to the Nike Mac Attack from 1984. The tennis shoe made famous by Jon McEnroe hadn’t spent time in the mainstream sneaker zeitgeist until the last year, during which Travis Scott and LeBron James were both seen wearing vintage pairs of the model. Brendan Dunne, General Manager at Complex, reported in early September that the “Rebel With A Cause”‘s tennis model would return in original styles throughout 2023. SOULGOODS might be part of the rollout.

10 HOURS AGO