Concepts Applies Their Signature Almas Print To Two Chuck 70s
For the second drop of their Fall/Winter ’22 collection, Concepts is delivering a collaborative effort with Converse, which sees the brands crafting both apparel as well as two iterations of the Chuck 70. The Concepts x Converse Chuck 70 comes in either black or white, effectively building off the...
“Velvet Brown” Dresses The Nike Terminator High For Fall
While a little over a week remains before the official return of the Nike Terminator in its OG “Georgetown” outfit, the silhouette sewn from the hardwood is now taking hold of a winterized aesthetic melding warm textures and darker tones. Utilizing a canvas construction as its base layer,...
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” (2022)
Back in 1997, the silhouette pushed the boundaries of what could be achieved by the Swoosh, offering the first full-length visible Air Max unit up to that point. The original “Metallic Silver” color scheme also became iconic in its own right, going on to be the go-to sneaker for countless creatives across Italy and other parts of Europe. Christian Tresser drew inspiration from the high-speed bullet trains in Japan for the AM97’s design, but also from mountain biking and the ripples commonly found in ponds. The shoe’s wavy upper has emerged in dozens of different styles over the last 25 years, although the “Silver Bullet” take continues to reign supreme.
The New Nike Air Huarache Craft Takes On An All-Black Look
A year removed from its 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Huarache has recently emerged in an updated version that couples an outdoors aesthetic with future-thinking sustainability. Recently surfaced in all-black, the Air Huarache Craft reimagines Tinker Hatfield’s scuba gear-informed silhouette from 1991 for the next 31 years. At a quick...
The Nike Air Kukini Dresses Up In Black And Blue
Heralded as a cult classic, the past few years have seen seldom returns of the Nike Air Kukini, now electing to clothe its obscure construction in a cool black and blue outfit. Centered around a muted teal neoprene base, occasional dark navy hues accent the embroidered oval of the midfoot...
The Air Jordan 1 “Skyline” Is Expected To Land In March Of 2023
Thanks to both sneaker leakers and early obtainers, we’re going into 2023 with near-full knowledge of what will be releasing several months down the road. And while Jordan Brand has evidently saved their best for the second half of the year, there are still a number of Spring-bound standouts to keep an eye out for, such as the previously-revealed Air Jordan 1 “Skyline.”
SOULGOODS Revisits The Mac Attack With Its Second Nike Dunk High
“SOULGOODS” may not yet be a household name outside of its native Beijing, but the boutique is poised to change that, one NIKE, Inc. collaboration at a time. Having unveiled a predominantly olive green Nike Dunk High in late July, the Chinese cohort has recently shared a look at another take of the 37-year-old design. The “Light Silver” and “Black” color scheme that takes over the sneaker works in-tandem with perforations at the lateral quarter panel, textile mid-foot overlays, and crimson branding on the tongue label for an homage to the Nike Mac Attack from 1984. The tennis shoe made famous by Jon McEnroe hadn’t spent time in the mainstream sneaker zeitgeist until the last year, during which Travis Scott and LeBron James were both seen wearing vintage pairs of the model. Brendan Dunne, General Manager at Complex, reported in early September that the “Rebel With A Cause”‘s tennis model would return in original styles throughout 2023. SOULGOODS might be part of the rollout.
Bright Reds Bleed Into The Mesh Of This Nike Air Max Plus
Nike has continued to deliver new renditions of the Air Max Plus throughout 2022. And following several grounded options, the silhouette is now dressing up in a rather experimental colorway, whose white mesh is stained with a bright red dye. First unveiled in GS sizes, this Air Max Plus starts...
Tan And Green Make For A Fall-Appropriate Nike Dunk Low
With the Holiday Season fast-approaching, Nike is loading up on many of their best-selling items — Air Force 1s, Air Jordans, and, of course, Dunk Lows. And after appearing in several vibrant colorways over the course of the last few months, the latter is finally settling into Fall, delivering a palette comprised of the season’s signature hues.
The Nike Zoom Freak 4 Prepares A Full Slate Of Team-Ready Colorways
While Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks dominate in each city they travel to – holding the best record in the League at 9-1 – The Swoosh has got you covered for your own on-court needs come this winter in the Nike Zoom Freak 4, now establishing a bevy of team-ready propositions ideal for the circuit and upcoming preseason high school contests.
The Nike Blazer Mid Victory Resurfaces In An All-Navy Colorway
The Nike Blazer’s origins on the hardwood have since proffered a number of off-shoot styles and constructions for The Swoosh to modernize its 1980s silhouette. Melding a fashion-forward aesthetic inspired by its roots on the court, the women’s exclusive Nike Blazer Mid Victory is returning in an all-navy outfit.
Brain Dead Is Dressing Up The Oakley Flesh In Five New Colorways
If not for a little push from Brain Dead, it’s likely Oakley’s footwear program wouldn’t have returned as it did several months ago. We owe our gratitude to the streetwear label for this newest collection, too, as they’ve reunited with the sportswear company on a few new iterations of both the Flesh and Flesh Sandal.
Skepta Inks Partnership With PUMA As Global Ambassador
Like countless others, Skepta emerged out of the widespread COVID-19-related lockdowns with a few more and a few less things. Time in isolation granted the 40-year-old an opportunity to paint – “Mama Goes to Market,” his debut artwork, sold for nearly $100,000 USD via Sotheby’s – but also reassess his music careers, fashion partnerships and legacy.
The 3 Lions Receive Their Very Own Nike Air Max 95
With just a few weeks remaining before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, The Swoosh has been readying an honorary collection using their own faux club, “Social F.C.”, which has taken over a pair of Air Huarache’s and Air Presto’s to start. Now the Beaverton-based brand is centering its synonymous offshoots around the favorites to hoist the FIFA World Cup Trophy in December, beginning with England’s 3 Lions National Team’s own Air Max 95.
“Sunset Haze” Evokes A Springtime Aesthetic On The Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low
Soft washed pastels have rendered a many springtime aesthetics for the Air Jordan 1 to frolic around in months before the weather begins to warm and new leaves form. The Swoosh however, can’t seem to wait for the spring and summer months as it employs a brightened aesthetic upon the heralded silhouette’s low-top construction.
Releasing This Week: HUF x Nike SB Dunks, AJ11 “Midnight Navy,” Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet,” And More
2023 isn’t the only thing that’s fast-approaching, as notable sneaker releases the likes of the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found” and A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 are just around the corner. But before we get to what are arguably some of the most-anticipated releases of 2022, we have to go through a drove of equally-tempting sneakers.
The Patta x Experimental Jetset x Converse Chuck 70 Is Inspired By City Exploration
Patta has teamed up with Nike countless times across both 2021 and 2022. And to help close out the latter on a high, the Amsterdam-based label is joining forces with another member of the Swoosh family: Converse. They’re not doing so by their lonesome, either, as they’ve invited design agency Experimental Jetset along to help reimagine the much-beloved Chuck 70.
A “White/Blue” Makeup Kicks Off The Jordan Luka 1’s Team Colors Run
Coming off an impressive win over the Brooklyn Nets, Luka Dončić and his NIKE, Inc. team have recently unveiled a white and blue style of the Jordan Luka 1 sure to match with countless team uniforms. Reminiscent of the “Neo Turquoise” pair that launched in early July, the...
The Nike Air Huarache Craft “Wheat” Joins The Shoe’s Debut Line-Up
Introduced earlier this Fall, the Nike Air Huarache Craft is slated to arrive in 2023. Its debut line-up is so far comprised of various colorways — “Ocean Bliss,” “White/Gum,” and “Triple Black,” to name a few — with more to appear over the course of the next few months. And though expected to land during the Spring, the silhouette is drawing inspiration from the preceding season with its latest option: “Wheat.”
The Nike Air Presto Goes Multi-Color
While darkened neutrals have anchored a majority of The Swooshes fall-friendly propositions, the Nike Air Presto continues to enjoy going against the grain with a constant stream of gaudy outfits taking over the “t-shirt for your feet”, such as the most recent “Multi-Color” offering. Blending titular...
