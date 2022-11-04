Read full article on original website
Fugitive Wanted for Dubuque, IA Murder Arrested Monday in Chicago, IL
U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago on Monday who is wanted on a multi-count warrant in Dubuque County, Iowa. 23-year-old Tavon Demarcus Bayloc is a suspect in a shooting near a daycare center in Dubuque in June of this year. Baylock is wanted on several charges including two counts...
How to Sign-Up for Toys for Tots in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois
You've probably heard of Toys for Tots, But do you know how to sign up and get on the distribution list?. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Serves over 5000 children in four counties in the Tri-State area and it’s time to do it again in 2022. While there are a number of distribution partners that help Toys For Tots reach all of the kids in need in our area, there are two main distributions that are open to the general public in the city of Dubuque.
Operation Christmas Child Sends Cheer Across Globe From The Midwest
I like to volunteer and give back when I'm able to in my local community. In that regard, I also like exposing my kids to acts of service and kindness we can do right here in the Tri-States; some even have an impact globally. This holiday season, and every year around this time, our local Cornerstone Church in Cascade becomes all hustle and bustle with gifts and giving during our annual shoe box packing party for operation Christmas Child, and my family always attends.
Asbury Powerball Player Misses Winning Billions By One Number
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket in Asbury, Iowa, with five winning numbers but came within just one number of winning the $1.9 billion jackpot. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that a Powerball ticket purchased at Casey's General Store in Asbury matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. Unfortunately, they won't be a newly minted billionaire, but reports indicate the Asbury, Iowa ticket will make someone $100,000 richer.
Dylan Scott at Five Flags Center in Dubuque, IA
Rising country star DYLAN SCOTT will perform in Dubuque for the first time in nearly four years as he brings his ‘Amen to That’ Tour to Five Flags Center on February 2, 2023, With special guest Dirt Road Rockers.
U.S. Marshals arrest Dubuque shooting suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 7th, U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago who was wanted on a multi-count warrant in Iowa. 23-year-old Tavon Demarcus Baylock is a suspect in a June shooting in Dubuque. Law enforcement identified Baylock entering a vehicle on the 700 block of Memorial Drive in Chicago.
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
Dubuque to DC 2023 Honor Flight is Scheduled for Departure
Since 2014, hundreds of Dubuque area veterans have made the memorable pilgrimage to visit the national memorials. Veterans of World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War are welcome and encouraged to apply for the trips. The cost of a trip is $700 per person. However, area veterans...
G.I.T. Improv Brings Laughs, Family Friendly Comedy to Dubuque
Improvisational comedy looks easy. You might think to yourself that you could do it, perhaps if you've watched an episode or two of Curb Your Enthusiasm, or the ever-popular Whose Line is it Anyway? But just watching G.I.T. Improv perform at the Bell Tower Theater this past Saturday night, I could tell I wouldn't be able to keep up.
Holiday Tours Return to Mathias Ham Historic Site This Year
For me, the holidays are about traditions. Whether it's a trip to Grandma's house, a trek to a local tree farm to pick out the perfect Christmas tree, or simply hanging lights and decorations around the house. These are just a few of the must-do holiday traditions. And now another tradition returns for 2022.
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
Peek Inside: An Enormous, $2 Million Galena Mansion on 13+ Acres
I went down a Zillow rabbit-hole once again, eyeing homes I could never dream of affording. Thankfully, looks are free... and you have to see this immaculate Galena mansion!. Located at 200 Sioux Court in Galena, not far from the downtown shopping district, this mansion has everything: 13+ rolling acres, expansive grounds, privacy, and scenic beauty of one of the most attractive towns in all of Illinois! This house is relatively secluded, tucked away amidst trees and pastures you have to see to believe!
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
Longtime Dubuque, IA High School Principal retiring
According to a Dubuque Community School release, a longtime school principal is retiring. Long-time Hempstead High School Principal Lee Kolker announced Friday, November 4th, his plans to retire at the conclusion of the current 2022-2023 school year. Kolker has dedicated his 30-plus-year career to the school, serving as its principal for 15 years after first serving as a math teacher and later as assistant principal.
Fly Dubuque’s Affordable New Airline Direct to Orlando for $59 Each Way
Put your seats in the upright position and fasten your seat belts. Dubuque is flying to Orlando, Florida, with Avelo Airlines!. Avelo Airlines announced Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ) as the newest city to join its network with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo Airlines provides affordable, convenient, and...
Support Kids, Adults with Special Needs via Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop and Dairy Queen help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar.
17 Years of Service Leads to Beloved Principal’s Retirement
People often recall educators who made a profound difference in developing their intellect and character. Similarly, people are called to their vocation and leave a legacy throughout their careers. After 17 years of service to Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, including nine years as the principal of Resurrection Elementary,...
$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton
If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
$150K Powerball ticket sold in Cordova
If you bought a Powerball ticket in Cordova on Saturday, you may want to check the numbers. Somebody bought a ticket at the Express Lane on Route 84 North in Cordova and matched four out of the five numbers drawn, plus the Powerball. While that wasn’t enough to win the mega-jackpot, it was good enough […]
An Acclaimed Comedy Group is Coming to Dubuque for One Night Only
In exhausting and unpredictable times, it's great to be able to laugh. Comedy and humor are like live performances and theater: essential to the human experience. Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater clearly believes that to be the case yet again as they are primed to welcome back an act that's been making a stop in Dubuque nearly every year since 2005!
