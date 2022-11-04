The No. 1 overall recruit in the country — a Utahn — just committed to Utah gymnastics

Avery Neff, the No. 1 overall recruit in 2024, has committed to Utah gymnastics. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The top gymnastics recruit in the country in 2024 — Utah’s own Avery Neff — is staying home.

Neff announced her commitment to Utah gymnastics on social media Friday, choosing the Red Rocks over Oklahoma, LSU, Florida and Alabama.

“Wow! Words can not explain how hard this process has been for me! So many amazing programs and so many amazing people I met along the way!” Neff wrote in an Instagram post . “I’m so grateful to announce that I have verbally committed to a full athletic scholarship to the University of Utah! Words cannot express how deeply grateful I am for getting the opportunity to go to such an amazing program that’s so close to home!

“Thank you to everyone who has gotten me through this process! Thank you to my coaches, friends, family but especially my parents! Deeply grateful for all of the opportunities I was given!! Thank you so much! Go Utes!”

Rated the No. 1 overall recruit in 2024 by College Gym News , Neff is from Utah — South Jordan, specifically — a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a Level 10 standout at Olympus Gymnastics .

A Junior Olympic national champion in 2021, Neff will be capable of competing in the all-around the moment she arrives at Utah (she will begin competing for the Red Rocks in January 2025).

“Neff is an exceptional all-arounder who will be expected to contribute to every lineup from day one,” write College Gym News’ Talitha Ilacqua and Jenna King . “The Red Rocks will make particularly good use of her Yurchenko 1.5 on vault, which won her a perfect 10.0 last year, and of her vast range of difficulty on bars and floor, where she boasts career highs of 9.900.”

Neff is the second top 10 recruit to commit to Utah in the 2024 class, joining No. 7 overall recruit Zoe Johnson .