Apple Moves to Dismiss AliveCor’s Antitrust Case Over Kardia Band
Apple, Inc. has moved to dismiss a complaint filed by AliveCor Inc. in the Northern District of California in a court filing last week. AliveCor’s amended complaint accuses Apple of violating federal antitrust and state unfair competition laws by challenging the validity of AliveCor’s ten patents by initiating an inter partes review at the Patent and Trademark Office.
Meta Loses Discovery Motion in FTC’s Challenge to Acquisition of VR Competitor Within Unlimited
In the Federal Trade Commission’s effort to prevent Meta Platforms Inc. from purchasing Within Unlimited, a virtual reality (VR) app developer, the magistrate judge assigned to the case denied Meta’s motion to compel discovery from third-party Apple. The decision comes shortly after Judge Edward J. Davila struck several of Meta’s affirmative defenses.
You’re stuck with the Gmail redesign starting this month
At the beginning of the year, Google announced a redesign for Gmail called the “integrated view.” The rollout started back in February, and by now, virtually everyone has access to the new design. Of course, if you prefer the old design, you can still switch back, but that won’t be the case for much longer. This week, Google announced that the integrated view “will become the standard experience for Gmail” by the end of November.
Twitter, After Tesla, Sued by Ex-Employees for Mass Layoffs Without Notice
Former Twitter Inc. workers laid off last week have sued the company for failing to timely notify its employees of the impending layoffs. The November 3 lawsuit comes as Elon Musk takes the reins as both owner and CEO of the social media platform and shortly after the company announced a nearly 50% reduction in its workforce with plans to lay off about 3,700 workers.
