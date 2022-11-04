Diggs Named North Carolina Recreation and Parks Association President Elect

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Facilities Coordinator Chamreece Diggs was recently elected as incoming president elect for the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Association (NCRPA), a statewide organization for 5,600 parks and recreation professionals.

Diggs, a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional, has worked for the City of Greensboro for more than five years, supervising recreation centers, planning special events, creating unique programs, and supporting marketing efforts. Prior to working in Greensboro, she served with the City of High Point and Guilford County Parks and Recreation departments in various roles. She has a Bachelor’s of Science in Recreation Administration from North Carolina A&T State University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Diggs has served on NCRPA as the board member for professional development. Her term as president elect begins January 2023. The post is a three-year commitment, and she will serve as president elect, president, and past president.