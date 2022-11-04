ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Public Health Urges Caution as Trio of Viruses Hits Community

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFMVH_0iz271Fb00
A woman receives a flu shot in 2018. Courtesy San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency

San Diego County’s public health officials continued to urge caution Friday as winter approaches and three highly-communicable respiratory viruses remain present in the community.

In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county is seeing an early spike of flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases. Flu cases rose by 1,198 last week and have now hit 3,735 to date, compared to 265 cases at this time last year.

According to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, influenza cases typically do not peak until December — at which time RSV begins to increase. Regional RSV cases reached 1,020 through October, compared with 407 for the same period last year.

The HHSA is using some of the same tactics developed during the COVID- 19 pandemic to try to curb the spread of disease.

“We know and have witnessed how diseases can have a disproportionate impact, especially in communities of color,” said Nora Vargas, vice chair of the County Board of Supervisors. “Our county has greatly expanded outreach and implemented innovative strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I’m committed to ensuring our communities have equitable access to resources such as vaccinations, treatment and accurate information to protect their health and safety.”

The county’s COVID numbers experienced a slight increase over the previous week, with 1,702 cases reported in the last seven days — compared to 1,569 infections identified the previous week. The cumulative total infections climbed to 931,279. Deaths with the virus increased by eight to a cumulative 5,532.

County health officials announced Thursday they are collaborating with regional medical providers to support their response to the recent influx in illnesses.

“Healthcare providers are experiencing the effects of these viruses right now in regional medical centers and clinics across our bi-national region,” said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “UC San Diego Health was an early leader nationally in COVID response due to its medical expertise and innovative partnerships with researchers, business and community leaders and government agencies.

“Leveraging the valuable lessons learned from the pandemic, I am confident San Diego will continue to be a model city for public health response through cooperation, transparency and the willingness to share resources,” he said.

The HHSA urged San Diegans to get vaccinated now, as both the flu and COVID vaccine take two weeks to become fully effective.

“Seeing a large number of flu cases this early in the flu season typically means flu activity is going to be sustained and possibly more severe,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. “If more viruses are circulating in the community, healthy people are at a higher risk of getting infected, so this year more than ever, it is critical to get vaccinated.”

More than 2.68 million or 80.3% of San Diegans have received the primary series of one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 1,485,461 or 59.6% of 2,490,433 eligible San Diegans have received a booster.

According to area hospitals, the viruses currently in circulation are hitting seniors and children particularly hard. Flu and RSV patients are currently filling local pediatric care providers, with wait times at Rady Children*s Hospital exceeding several hours last week.

“RSV is a common virus in children that usually appears during winter months. The difference this year is that we are seeing it earlier and at unprecedented levels, which has impacted emergency department wait times and hospital capacity,” said Dr. Patrick Frias, president and CEO of Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego. “You can make a difference by getting the entire family vaccinated against flu and COVID, staying home when sick, and seeking the right level of care to ensure the sickest patients are able to access medical services in the most appropriate setting.”

Additionally, the county’s schools are seeing the impact of the trio of viruses on students and faculty.

“Schools have learned many lessons from the height of the pandemic that can support our collective efforts to care for staff, students and their families,” said San Diego County Superintendent of Schools Paul Gothold, who on Thursday cited increased collaboration with public health, improved air filtration systems and implementation of health practices to mitigate viruses. “As a parent myself, I want to reassure our community that we have the resources and collective experience to get through this, but it’s going to take everyone doing their part.”

— City News Service

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

The Votes Are in: Here Are San Diego County's Election Results

The polls are closed and the votes are being counted. Here are your 2022 General Election results for San Diego County and for the state of California. The votes won't be officially certified until 30 days after the election. 🗳️ NBC 7 has you covered with your election coverage. Head...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

30 Arrested Across San Diego County in Human Trafficking Operation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A four-day anti-human trafficking operation in San Diego County resulted in 30 arrests of people accused of responding to advertisements offering sexual services, the California Attorney General’s Office said Monday. The initiative dubbed Operation Century Week was carried out in Encinitas, National City, San...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Palomar Medical Center Escondido Makes ‘100 Best Hospitals’ List

Palomar Medical Center Escondido (PMCE) has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement (2016-2023), Orthopedic Surgery (2017-2023) and Spine Surgery (2020-2023) by Healthgrades. Palomar Medical Center Escondido is the only hospital in San Diego County to achieve all three 100 Best Hospital awards in 2023,...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Trash, Midway Height Measures Too Close to Call; Backers of Cannabis Tax, PLA’s Lead

City and county voters decided several hotly contested issues Tuesday, including questions over cannabis taxation, coastal hight limits and city contracting. Measure A – the proposal to tax cannabis businesses in unincorporated communities led by nearly 20% in early returns Tuesday. Voters cast 271,414 votes in favor of the measure – 59.1% of the total – while 187,738 others – 40.9% – voted against it. The measure, if it passes, will impose tax rates from 2% to 6% depending on the type of cannabis business, from retailing to cultivation. According to county officials, it would generate from $3 million to $5.5 million in the general fund to pay for services and infrastructure. Critics, however, challenged the fairness of taxing unincorporated communities with the funds set to go to the general fund for use throughout the greater county.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Water Districts Offer Discounted Rain Barrels

Due to the persistence of California’s unprecedented megadrought, capturing rainfall when it occurs is a conservation priority. Several water districts in North San Diego County are offering discounted rain barrels. To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, the Olivenhain Municipal Water District, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, San Dieguito...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

A strong storm system will impact Southern California

Southern California's first widespread rain event of the season has arrived. The first wave of rain will be light and scattered on Monday. On Tuesday, the moderate to heavy rain bands will move from the northwest to the southeast throughout the day. What You Need To Know. Light rain showers...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Complete Election Results for Nov. 8 General Election in San Diego County

Here are where the key races stand with 27.1% of outstanding San Diego County ballots counted. Scroll down in the chart above to see all San Diego County results. Governor — Gov. Gain Newsom was re-elected to a second term with 59.0% of the vote to Republican challenger Brian Dahle’s 41.0%. That compares with arch-rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election victory with 59.4% of the Sunshine State’ss vote.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy