ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Durant says the Nets could have 'kept quiet' over Kyrie

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZdRs_0iz270Ms00

Nearly a full week after Brooklyn Nets team owner Joe Tsai called out Kyrie Irving for promoting an antisemitic film, the organization announced Thursday night that Irving has been suspended indefinitely without pay following a series of chaotic press conferences involving the star guard.

Publicly, Nets officials had tried to downplay the situation prior to Irving’s latest statements. The night before he was fired, Steve Nash said the team was working to have “more empathy for every side of this debate.” General manager Sean Marks explained the team was keeping Irving out of press conferences to avoid “fuss.”

On Thursday, the Nets eventually came to the conclusion that Irving’s behavior since the issue began rendered him “unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

Kevin Durant, for one, suggested that the Nets mishandled the situation by not keeping quiet about Irving. Prior to Friday’s game against the Wizards, Durant told reporters that “it was all unnecessary.”

When asked if he felt Irving’s suspension was fair, Durant said he trusts the organization to do the right thing.

Shortly afterward, Durant quickly followed up with a tweet condemning antisemitism.

Comments / 3

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving

Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

LeBron James says Kyrie Irving caused 'harm to a lot of people' with his actions: 'I don't condone any hate'

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has long been one of the NBA's vocal leaders on social issues, and on Friday night he discussed the situation concerning his former teammate, Kyrie Irving, who was recently suspended for at least five games by the Brooklyn Nets for posting a Twitter link to a documentary featuring antisemitic material and failing to issue a sufficient apology in a timely manner.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The New York City media won't let Ime Udoka off the hook if the Brooklyn Nets hire him

If the Brooklyn Nets do go ahead and end up hiring away suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka after doing whatever passes as vetting by the organization these days that could be done in the brief time that has passed after the Nets fired Steve Nash from the same role, it will not be the sort of media environment Udoka has existed in since the news broke of his transgressions.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Kevin Durant wants to join Commanders' new ownership group

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kevin Durant, a lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders, says he is hopeful that he can be part of the organization's new ownership group if the opportunity ever presented itself. The Brooklyn Nets star forward follows the Commanders religiously and is waiting to see what happens with...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy