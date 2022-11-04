Kevin Durant says the Nets could have 'kept quiet' over Kyrie

Nearly a full week after Brooklyn Nets team owner Joe Tsai called out Kyrie Irving for promoting an antisemitic film, the organization announced Thursday night that Irving has been suspended indefinitely without pay following a series of chaotic press conferences involving the star guard.

Publicly, Nets officials had tried to downplay the situation prior to Irving’s latest statements. The night before he was fired, Steve Nash said the team was working to have “more empathy for every side of this debate.” General manager Sean Marks explained the team was keeping Irving out of press conferences to avoid “fuss.”

On Thursday, the Nets eventually came to the conclusion that Irving’s behavior since the issue began rendered him “unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

Kevin Durant, for one, suggested that the Nets mishandled the situation by not keeping quiet about Irving. Prior to Friday’s game against the Wizards, Durant told reporters that “it was all unnecessary.”

When asked if he felt Irving’s suspension was fair, Durant said he trusts the organization to do the right thing.

Shortly afterward, Durant quickly followed up with a tweet condemning antisemitism.