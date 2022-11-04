Suspicious Fire Damages Normal Heights Office Building, No Injuries Reported

Crews are battling the fire at 33rd Street and El Cajon Boulevard, SDFD said in a tweet.

A possible arson fire spread through an unoccupied Normal Heights office building at daybreak Friday, causing an estimated $160,000 worth of damage.

The non-injury blaze in the 3200 block of El Cajon Boulevard erupted shortly before 7 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews had the flames under control within 20 minutes, the city agency reported.

The fire damaged three of the 10 units in the two-story structure, with most of the damage limited to its exterior.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team took charge of the investigation and concluded that the blaze was suspicious in nature, according to SDFRD officials, who did not disclose what led to that determination.

The monetary losses were set at $150,000 to the structure and $10,000 to contents.

Updated at 3:19 p.m. Nov. 4, 2022

–City News Service