ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Suspicious Fire Damages Normal Heights Office Building, No Injuries Reported

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nX8qF_0iz26rez00
Crews are battling the fire at 33rd Street and El Cajon Boulevard, SDFD said in a tweet.

A possible arson fire spread through an unoccupied Normal Heights office building at daybreak Friday, causing an estimated $160,000 worth of damage.

The non-injury blaze in the 3200 block of El Cajon Boulevard erupted shortly before 7 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews had the flames under control within 20 minutes, the city agency reported.

The fire damaged three of the 10 units in the two-story structure, with most of the damage limited to its exterior.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team took charge of the investigation and concluded that the blaze was suspicious in nature, according to SDFRD officials, who did not disclose what led to that determination.

The monetary losses were set at $150,000 to the structure and $10,000 to contents.

Updated at 3:19 p.m. Nov. 4, 2022

–City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

One dead in car crash on highway 101 south

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A 76-year-old man died in a car rollover accident on Highway 101 south of San Marcos Pass Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Bulleton. The post One dead in car crash on highway 101 south appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN MARCOS, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Ejected driver in fatal rollover crash identified

SAN DIEGO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash on Scripps Poway Parkway on Saturday has been identified. Martin Jaquez, a 63-year-old San Diego man, was killed after being ejected from his vehicle while traveling westbound, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s vehicle rolled over multiple […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

East County Brush Fire Stopped at 3 Acres

The spread of a vegetation fire in East County Saturday was stopped at three acres, Cal Fire San Diego said. At about 1:12 p.m. Saturday, the wildfire was reportedly burning two to three acres near Sloane Canyon Road south of Dehesa Road. At 1:45 p.m., Cal Fire reported the spread...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy