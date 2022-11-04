Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
actionnewsnow.com
Stabbing suspect held to answer murder charge
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A murder suspect was held to answer charges in the stabbing death of Jasmyne Glasper. The Shasta County District Attorney’s said 27-year-old Elijah Potillor was held to answer for the murder of Glasper on April 14 at a home in the City of Shasta Lake.
actionnewsnow.com
Parents arrested after baby overdoses on fentanyl in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 1:40 PM UPDATE - Two parents were taken into custody by the Redding Police Department on Tuesday night after their 1-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl at their home. According to Redding Police, officers responded to a call from 41-year-old Candice Youngblood of Redding, who told authorities that her...
actionnewsnow.com
Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
actionnewsnow.com
Sherri Papini expected to surrender and start serving prison sentence Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. - On Tuesday Sherri Papini is expected to surrender to start serving her 18 month prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. The Shasta County woman was sentenced in September. The judge gave her 18 months. That's more than twice the sentence proposed by federal prosecutors.
actionnewsnow.com
Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
Sherri Papini turns herself in for 18-month prison sentence
SACRAMENTO – The Redding mom who faked her own kidnapping six years ago turned herself in for her prison sentence on Tuesday.Sherri Papini, 40, told federal agents back in 2016 that she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women when she was actually with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California.Last spring, Papini pleaded guilty under a plea bargain that requires her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution. Probation officers and Papini's attorney had recommended she spend a month in custody and seven months in supervised home detention. However, a judge opted for an 18-month prison sentence.The judge, Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb, said he considered the seriousness of the offense and "the sheer number of people who were impacted."Papini's plea deal also stipulates that she has to reimburse law enforcement agencies more than $150,000 for the costs of the search for her and her nonexistent kidnappers. She'll also have to repay the $128,000 she received in disability payments. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Papini has been designated to the Federal Correctional Institution Victorville.
krcrtv.com
Deputies identify victims and suspect in deadly Trinity County shootings
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Trinity County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the victims in Monday's deadly shootings. According to deputies, a shooting was reported around 9:15 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Weaverville business. When deputies responded to the scene they found Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville dead. Around 9:50...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County homeowner catches burglary suspect on security cameras
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after a homeowner reported that he could see someone breaking into his home on his surveillance cameras, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report from a homeowner who was not home around 11:30 p.m. that...
actionnewsnow.com
Papini serving prison sentence in San Bernardino County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County mother Sherri Papini is serving her prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. Papini is now held at a medium security federal prison in Victorville, in San Bernardino County. The facility has about 1,800 inmates there. She was sentenced to 18...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man kicks Redding officer, K9 detains him
REDDING, Calif. - A K9 helped bring a suspected thief into custody on Sunday evening in Redding, according to police. Officers said they responded to the Walgreens on Eureka Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday. An employee told officers the suspect, Andrew Whitley, stole several items. Whitley, 35, was...
kymkemp.com
Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding crash leads to DUI arrest
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after a crash on South Market Street at Grange Street Monday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said just before the crash, they received a report of a possible DUI driver heading north on South Market Street. Officers later contacted the driver of a vehicle that matched the description.
krcrtv.com
Trinity County double-homicide suspect dead after hours-long standoff
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 7, 7 PM:. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released more details regarding the two homicides in Weaverville and Trinity Center on Monday. Additionally, the Sheriff confirmed the homicide suspect has been found dead inside his home following an hours-long standoff. Trinity County Sheriff...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after breaking into home in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested after breaking into a home then running away Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Lake Redding Drive at around 4:24 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary. The home owners told police that they woke...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Office to suspend daytime patrol services
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Daytime patrol services will be suspended beginning Nov. 20, 2022, said the Tehama County Sheriff’s office. TCSO will suspend their daytime patrol services in the designated areas of Tehama county, stating it is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage within the agency. The Sherrif’s...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of rainbow-colored fentanyl seized in Redding, man arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A Weaverville man was arrested after officers located about two ounces of bright-colored fentanyl on Friday. The Redding Police Department arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti after officers located the fentanyl, 47 pills of oxycodone, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money. Officers said Guidotti was arrested in the Westwood Village...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE Tuesday morning] 54-Year-Old Woman Requiring Extrication After Crash on Hwy 3
A white Ford F-350 crashed into a tree just north of Hwy 36 on Hwy 3 about 6:44 p.m. According to emergency personnel at the scene a 54-year-old woman is “trapped from [the] waist down” but the extent of her injuries is unknown. According to the CHP Traffic...
krcrtv.com
19-year-old arrested in connection to Halloween night robberies in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A 19-year-old Redding man has been arrested in connection to armed robberies near the Sundial Bridge and Heather Lane on Halloween night. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers were dispatched the Sundial Bridge's parking lot at around 8:45 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31, for a report of a robbery.
krcrtv.com
Home catches fire on on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters responded to the scene of a residential structure fire on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff Monday morning. Officials are calling it the "Belle Incident," according to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story....
actionnewsnow.com
All northbound lanes blocked on Interstate 5 south of Dunsmuir
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif- All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed due to multiple spinouts, Caltrans said. The blockage is just south of Dunsmuir. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
