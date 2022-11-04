ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Stabbing suspect held to answer murder charge

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A murder suspect was held to answer charges in the stabbing death of Jasmyne Glasper. The Shasta County District Attorney’s said 27-year-old Elijah Potillor was held to answer for the murder of Glasper on April 14 at a home in the City of Shasta Lake.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Parents arrested after baby overdoses on fentanyl in Redding

REDDING, Calif. 1:40 PM UPDATE - Two parents were taken into custody by the Redding Police Department on Tuesday night after their 1-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl at their home. According to Redding Police, officers responded to a call from 41-year-old Candice Youngblood of Redding, who told authorities that her...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
CBS San Francisco

Sherri Papini turns herself in for 18-month prison sentence

SACRAMENTO – The Redding mom who faked her own kidnapping six years ago turned herself in for her prison sentence on Tuesday.Sherri Papini, 40, told federal agents back in 2016 that she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women when she was actually with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California.Last spring, Papini pleaded guilty under a plea bargain that requires her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution. Probation officers and Papini's attorney had recommended she spend a month in custody and seven months in supervised home detention. However, a judge opted for an 18-month prison sentence.The judge, Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb, said he considered the seriousness of the offense and "the sheer number of people who were impacted."Papini's plea deal also stipulates that she has to reimburse law enforcement agencies more than $150,000 for the costs of the search for her and her nonexistent kidnappers. She'll also have to repay the $128,000 she received in disability payments. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Papini has been designated to the Federal Correctional Institution Victorville.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Deputies identify victims and suspect in deadly Trinity County shootings

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Trinity County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the victims in Monday's deadly shootings. According to deputies, a shooting was reported around 9:15 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Weaverville business. When deputies responded to the scene they found Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville dead. Around 9:50...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County homeowner catches burglary suspect on security cameras

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after a homeowner reported that he could see someone breaking into his home on his surveillance cameras, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report from a homeowner who was not home around 11:30 p.m. that...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Papini serving prison sentence in San Bernardino County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County mother Sherri Papini is serving her prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. Papini is now held at a medium security federal prison in Victorville, in San Bernardino County. The facility has about 1,800 inmates there. She was sentenced to 18...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man kicks Redding officer, K9 detains him

REDDING, Calif. - A K9 helped bring a suspected thief into custody on Sunday evening in Redding, according to police. Officers said they responded to the Walgreens on Eureka Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday. An employee told officers the suspect, Andrew Whitley, stole several items. Whitley, 35, was...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage

Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding crash leads to DUI arrest

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after a crash on South Market Street at Grange Street Monday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said just before the crash, they received a report of a possible DUI driver heading north on South Market Street. Officers later contacted the driver of a vehicle that matched the description.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County double-homicide suspect dead after hours-long standoff

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 7, 7 PM:. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released more details regarding the two homicides in Weaverville and Trinity Center on Monday. Additionally, the Sheriff confirmed the homicide suspect has been found dead inside his home following an hours-long standoff. Trinity County Sheriff...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested after breaking into home in Redding Sunday morning

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested after breaking into a home then running away Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Lake Redding Drive at around 4:24 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary. The home owners told police that they woke...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Sheriff's Office to suspend daytime patrol services

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Daytime patrol services will be suspended beginning Nov. 20, 2022, said the Tehama County Sheriff’s office. TCSO will suspend their daytime patrol services in the designated areas of Tehama county, stating it is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage within the agency. The Sherrif’s...
actionnewsnow.com

2 ounces of rainbow-colored fentanyl seized in Redding, man arrested

REDDING, Calif. - A Weaverville man was arrested after officers located about two ounces of bright-colored fentanyl on Friday. The Redding Police Department arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti after officers located the fentanyl, 47 pills of oxycodone, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money. Officers said Guidotti was arrested in the Westwood Village...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

19-year-old arrested in connection to Halloween night robberies in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A 19-year-old Redding man has been arrested in connection to armed robberies near the Sundial Bridge and Heather Lane on Halloween night. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers were dispatched the Sundial Bridge's parking lot at around 8:45 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31, for a report of a robbery.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Home catches fire on on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters responded to the scene of a residential structure fire on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff Monday morning. Officials are calling it the "Belle Incident," according to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story....
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

All northbound lanes blocked on Interstate 5 south of Dunsmuir

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif- All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed due to multiple spinouts, Caltrans said. The blockage is just south of Dunsmuir. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
DUNSMUIR, CA

