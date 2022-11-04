Read full article on original website
Digital Goes Physical With Azuki and AMBUSH's First Fashion Collaboration
Azuki and AMBUSH have joined forces to release their first-ever, limited-edition capsule collection. Inspired by traditional craftsmanship, the collaboration merges AMBUSH’s signature minimalistic design with Azuki’s Web3 culture influences. Highlights from the four-piece collection include two hoodies and two necklaces, enabled with physically backed token technology. Developed by...
Condé Nast Is Suing Drake and 21 Savage for Releasing Fake Vogue Covers
Megan Thee Stallion isn’t the only one upset with Drake and 21 Savage as publishing giant Condé Nast is suing the rappers for releasing fake covers of Vogue to promote their upcoming album, Her Loss. While the Canadian rapper mentioned the title and Anna Wintour in the caption...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of True Walking Her Baby Brother
You can’t say Khloé Kardashian isn’t a dedicated mother as the mom of two shared another super sweet image of her growing family. Taking to Instagram Stories this past Sunday, the Good American founder posted a boomerang of her now three-month-old son being pushed by his big sister True in a stroller. The tight-knit trio evidently had a play date as they were joined by North West and Penelope Disick. The three girls eventually made their ways to a swing set for some more fun on the playground.
Rihanna's Favorite Post-Partum Body Part Is Still "Her Booty"
Rihanna continues to be the mom-spiration we all know and love as she makes more appearances in interviews and on the red carpet following her journey into motherhood. During the red carpet of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, the star was asked a question about her favorite body part to show off. As it turns out, the very same interviewer asked her that exact question ten years ago, and the answer may surprise you. “I wanna know if the answer has changed or not,” the interviewer began.
Kim Kardashian Is Ruling the Awkward Root Growth Stage
Kim Kardashian has been giving us subtle lessons on styling your colored hair when the roots start to reappear and we’re here to say, “You’re doing great, sweetie.”. Stepping on the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala, the star, dressed in a fabulous leather ensemble, sported her peroxide bleach blond hair with intensely dark roots. Over the summer, Kim had a bit of salt and pepper action going on with a tiny bit of root regrowth showing, but as the seasons have changed, her hair color is chunkier with more of her natural color bleeding from the tip of her scalp. As Chris Appleton is her resident hairstylist, we’re sure he has the resources to make the roots disappear, but in this instance, her overall hairstyle gave her entire look an edgier push.
INTERVIEW: Award-Winning Violinist Mapy Dicusses Her Start in Music and Advice for Others
If you’ve heard of Mapy aka “the Violin Queen” then you know she’s quite talented. The Parisian award-winning violinist has garnered attention for her unique sound, consisting of merging classical with contemporary. As a result, thanks to her creative take on hip-hop, afrobeat and reggae, she’s redefining the violin how we’ve always known it.
Cult Gaia Celebrates 21 Years of Bratz With Special Dolls
Gen Z and millennials alike can agree that Bratz provided some of the best and most formative memories of our childhood. The dolls with a fashion-for-passion are even influencing trends now as the Y2K aesthetic is experiencing a more than welcome resurgence. Now, imagine — growing up and playing a...
'Love Is Blind's Raven Tells Nancy She Doesn't Want Her F-ckboy via TikTok
Raven Ross from Netflix‘s Love Is Blind was not a fan favorite at first, but in just four weeks, she’s found love and won us over. Her latest run on TikTok since the drama with Bartise, SK and Nancy, has been equally comedic and truthfully, petty as f-ck.
Viral TikTok Creator Bella Poarch Hard Launches Husband... With A Divorce
Filipino TikTok creator Bella Poarch went viral in 2020 and since then she’s dominated the feeds of millions of social media users. But somehow users missed a major detail: her four-year marriage. Marriage inherently isn’t a surprise considering social norms encourage it. However, Poarch’s 92 million followers never saw...
Palace and Y-3 Announce Their First-Ever Collaboration
Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have joined forces with London streetwear label Palace, for an all-new selection of apparel, footwear and accessories. Reinterpreting archival pieces from Y-3‘s history, the new capsule features a range of signature Y-3 styles, fused with Palace’s tongue-in-cheek aesthetic and adidas’ classic silhouettes. Standout...
Rihanna Reveals Why She Hasn’t Shared Her Baby's Name Yet
Rihanna is enjoying her newfound motherhood and just “living” as she tells the Washington Post why she hasn’t revealed her baby’s name yet. In an interview the singer shares, “We just didn’t get around to it yet really. We’ve just been living, but I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.” The 34-year-old fashion mogul and icon gave birth to her first child this past May with rapper A$AP Rocky and apparently, the happy family are living in a psychedelic state of bliss.
Emily Bode Aujla of BODE Wins the 2022 CFDA American Menswear Designer of the Year Award
Emily Bode of BODE has been named the CFDA 2022 American Menswear Designer of the Year. While this is already a huge accomplishment for the designer, who founded the brand in 2016, it’s an even bigger deal considering who she was up against. This year, her competition was Fear of God‘s Jerry Lorenzo, Amiri’s Mike Amiri, Thom Browne and Willy Chavarria.
TikTok Says You Need to Apply Foundation With Your Hands for a Flawless Base — And It’s True
Many beauty enthusiasts will tell you they prefer applying foundation with their hands to get the best coverage and flawless base. However, this beauty editor begs to differ, but the beauty side of TikTok agrees and stands by this theory. Liquid products are generally messy, and when you’re wearing a...
Gigi Hadid Makes a Case for Gray Lipstick To Take Over Your Makeup Caboodles
Honestly, there was never a thought about how gray lipstick could be so flattering on some until Gigi Hadid made it a thing. When you think of the emo/punk-rock style, we know of the classic dark purple and moody black lipsticks, but the thought of a gray shade instantly brings a cringe as you would think the color would wash you out and drain the life from your face — however, absolutely the contrary. Gigi’s dark petal gray defied everything we thought about the color delivering high editorial beauty. Makeup artist and founder Patrick Ta revealed to Instagram that the model requested the lip color herself. Bringing out more of her rosy warm complexion, Ta went with peachy tones to enhance the green-blue of Gigi’s eyes with a winged liner creating a feline effect on her lower lash line.
Beats Taps Melody Ehsani for Limited-Edition Powerbeats Pro
Beats has enlisted the fashion expertise of renowned designer, Melody Ehsani, for a limited-edition take on the brand’s signature Powerbeats Pro. Offering a fresh take on the brand’s classic design, the collaboration utilizes Ehsani’s bold, tongue-in-cheek aesthetic and well-known script. Customized in a contrasting colorway, the left ear hook comes in navy blue with lime green accents, while the right hook comes in a bright coral with light pink accent. Both earpieces feature the playful phrase “If you can read this, you’re too close” in Ehsani’s personal handwriting, giving the wearer ultimate control of their personal space.
Prepare for Winter With Moon Boot x Stranger Things’ Collaboration
Bracing ourselves for winter, Italian heritage brand Moon Boot has partnered with Stranger Things, releasing a collaborative collection of upside down-proof footwear. The limited-edition capsule includes three signature styles as high top silhouettes arrive in black and khaki, alongside the Low in the familiar onyx shade. The hit Netflix series is famously set in 1986, so naturally the footwear drop merges its Y2K silhouette with the show’s iconic era, bearing the series’ haunting iconography comprised of the parallel universe’s suffocating vines.
Britney Spears Reveals Khloé Kardashian Is Her Hair Inspiration
In an unlikely turn of events, pop queen Britney Spears just revealed that Khloé Kardashian is her hair inspiration. Spears shared a picture of Kardashian with curly hair on Twitter with a caption that read ”She’s the reason I crimp my hair now! How f’n hot is that… but I don’t see how hers is more puffy! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful.”
The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 LACMA Art and Film Gala
Celebrities headed to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art over the weekend for the 11th edition of the annual LACMA Art and Film Gala, which honored Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook and American artist Helen Pashgian. With support from Gucci, the event saw a star-studded attendance with select names wearing pieces designed by Alessandro Michele.
Luar's Raul Lopez Wins CFDA's Accessories Designer of the Year
Last night, everyone who is anyone in fashion gathered at the CFDA Fashion Awards to celebrate established and emerging brands alike and New York-based designer Raul Lopez was one of the many honored at the event. Taking home the Accessories Designer of the Year award, the mind behind Luar is...
UPDATE: Phoebe Bridgers Allegedly Engaged to Pandemic Crush Paul Mescal
UPDATE (November 6, 2022): After the announcement broke, Mescal’s publicist reached out to Hypebae to state The Guardian’s comment has not been confirmed by Mescal himself. The original interview has since been amended. Indie musician Phoebe Bridgers and Normal People star Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged. Mescal became...
