Driver Killed in Fiery Crash in Vista

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Investigators sought Friday to determine the events that led to a fatal late-night solo car wreck in Vista.

The accident occurred about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, when an eastbound Honda Civic veered off South Santa Fe Avenue near Buena Creek Road, crashed through a fence, went into a ditch and caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The unidentified male driver died at the scene of the crash, CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

The cause was under investigation.

“It is not yet known if alcohol and/or drugs … contributed to the cause of this (accident),” Gerber said Friday.

Updated at 3:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

–City News Service

Comments / 0

 

Times of San Diego

