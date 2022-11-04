Driver Killed in Fiery Crash in Vista
Investigators sought Friday to determine the events that led to a fatal late-night solo car wreck in Vista.
The accident occurred about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, when an eastbound Honda Civic veered off South Santa Fe Avenue near Buena Creek Road, crashed through a fence, went into a ditch and caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The unidentified male driver died at the scene of the crash, CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.
The cause was under investigation.
“It is not yet known if alcohol and/or drugs … contributed to the cause of this (accident),” Gerber said Friday.
Updated at 3:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
–City News Service
