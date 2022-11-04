Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Is Ruling the Awkward Root Growth Stage
Kim Kardashian has been giving us subtle lessons on styling your colored hair when the roots start to reappear and we’re here to say, “You’re doing great, sweetie.”. Stepping on the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala, the star, dressed in a fabulous leather ensemble, sported her peroxide bleach blond hair with intensely dark roots. Over the summer, Kim had a bit of salt and pepper action going on with a tiny bit of root regrowth showing, but as the seasons have changed, her hair color is chunkier with more of her natural color bleeding from the tip of her scalp. As Chris Appleton is her resident hairstylist, we’re sure he has the resources to make the roots disappear, but in this instance, her overall hairstyle gave her entire look an edgier push.
Hypebae
Gigi Hadid Makes a Case for Gray Lipstick To Take Over Your Makeup Caboodles
Honestly, there was never a thought about how gray lipstick could be so flattering on some until Gigi Hadid made it a thing. When you think of the emo/punk-rock style, we know of the classic dark purple and moody black lipsticks, but the thought of a gray shade instantly brings a cringe as you would think the color would wash you out and drain the life from your face — however, absolutely the contrary. Gigi’s dark petal gray defied everything we thought about the color delivering high editorial beauty. Makeup artist and founder Patrick Ta revealed to Instagram that the model requested the lip color herself. Bringing out more of her rosy warm complexion, Ta went with peachy tones to enhance the green-blue of Gigi’s eyes with a winged liner creating a feline effect on her lower lash line.
Jennifer Aniston Addressed People Saying "The Reason My Husband Left Me, Why We Broke Up And Ended Our Marriage, Was Because I Wouldn’t Give Him A Kid"
"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it."
19 Deeply Personal Things Selena Gomez Shared In Her New Documentary "My Mind And Me"
In the doc, Selena and her loved ones take us through the time before, during, and after the 2018 "nervous breakdown" which led to her bipolar disorder diagnosis.
Hypebae
We Can Guarantee You That You’ll Want To Recreate Quinta Brunson’s Blunt Ponytail
Quinta Brunson may be playing a funny teacher on the hit show Abbott Elementary, but outside of her role there, she will rise to the occasion when the time calls for glam. Her latest red carpet appearance cemented how stunning she is with her debut of a slicked and blunt high ponytail.
Hypebae
Prada Gives Its Classic Loafer the Ultimate Holiday Makeover
Prada‘s classic loafer is a shoe that’s transcended generations, outfits and seasons for the longest time, but there’s no denying its holiday wardrobe appeal. The perfect accompaniment to any outfit, the sleek black loafer has made numerous appearances in celebrity style guides and outfit inspo mood boards and now, Prada has given the signature silhouette the ultimate party season update.
Hypebae
Jameela Jamil Slams New York Post for Glorifying Eating Disorders
Trends come and go and apparently, so do women’s body types. With just two months left of 2022, we should be far past the point of reducing women to their appearance and glorifying one type of silhouette over another, yet the New York Post has declared that “heroin chic” is back.
Hypebae
Lil Nas X’s Choppy Pink Bob Serves Rocker-Chic Energy
Lil Nas X is no stranger to beauty. There have been some iconic moments, from experimental makeup and nails to his off-the-chart wigs. After giving serve after serve, the rapper’s debut of a sleek, layered pink ombrè bob has left us speechless. Taking to Instagram to show off...
Hypebae
Lindsay Lohan Teams up With Law Roach on a Buzzy Fashion Moment
Lindsay Lohan seems to be changing up her style. The star, who recently dropped a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock,” debuted her new look courtesy of Law Roach, the celebrity stylist known for his viral red carpet moments with Zendaya. The actor stepped out in New York City...
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of True Walking Her Baby Brother
You can’t say Khloé Kardashian isn’t a dedicated mother as the mom of two shared another super sweet image of her growing family. Taking to Instagram Stories this past Sunday, the Good American founder posted a boomerang of her now three-month-old son being pushed by his big sister True in a stroller. The tight-knit trio evidently had a play date as they were joined by North West and Penelope Disick. The three girls eventually made their ways to a swing set for some more fun on the playground.
Hypebae
Every Red Flag Bartise Revealed on 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
Bartise Bowden of Netflix‘s Love Is Blind first piqued our interest as the strangely emotionally mature 25-year-old, and quickly revealed that we overestimated him. On the quest for love, he fumbled — several times — so naturally, we have to break down every moment his show mate Nancy Rodriguez should’ve run for the hills.
Hypebae
Victim Blaming Billie Eilish Is Not Very Feminist of You
On Saturday, November 5 Billie Eilish, 20, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, made their red carpet debut at a film gala in Los Angeles. The appearance takes place amid public backlash for their recent Halloween costume and of course, TikTok has a lot to say. Eilish and Rutherford arrived in a...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Calls for Inclusivity in CFDA Fashion Awards Speech
Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS won the CFDA’s first-ever innovation award as recognition of “a fashion visionary leading with technology and innovation” that has had a direct influence on the way consumers shop for fashion. Upon accepting the award at this year’s ceremony, which was presented to her...
Hypebae
Beats Taps Melody Ehsani for Limited-Edition Powerbeats Pro
Beats has enlisted the fashion expertise of renowned designer, Melody Ehsani, for a limited-edition take on the brand’s signature Powerbeats Pro. Offering a fresh take on the brand’s classic design, the collaboration utilizes Ehsani’s bold, tongue-in-cheek aesthetic and well-known script. Customized in a contrasting colorway, the left ear hook comes in navy blue with lime green accents, while the right hook comes in a bright coral with light pink accent. Both earpieces feature the playful phrase “If you can read this, you’re too close” in Ehsani’s personal handwriting, giving the wearer ultimate control of their personal space.
Hypebae
Aaron Carter Wanted to Help Ye
Just a few days before Aaron Carter died, he made an appearance on the No Jumper podcast, sharing updates on his life as well as his opinions, particularly what he thought about the controversy surrounding Kanye West. “I’ve been on the fence about Kanye for a minute,” Cater told podcast...
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
Hypebae
Gigi Hadid Deactivates Her Twitter Account
Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to leave Twitter. The news comes after Elon Musk bought the social media company, implementing unreasonable changes such as mass layoffs and forcing employees to work 84 hours a week. The model took to Instagram to explain why she deactivated her account. “For a...
Hypebae
Sydney Sweeney Has a Crush on Dakota Johnson
Sydney Sweeney apparently has the hots for her co-star and it’s not Jacob Elordi. The Euphoria actor was nervous to work with Dakota Johnson on their new upcoming Marvel movie, Madame Web. On the red carpet for last evening’s LACMA Art + Film event in Los Angeles, Sweeney revealed...
