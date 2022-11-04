Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Backstage At Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Wilkes-Barre, PA and it featured some interesting moments to say the least. Former WWE star Mia Yim returned to join The O.C. and their fight against The Judgment Day, and it sounds like another former WWE star was also in the house. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Gene Snitsky was backstage at Monday Night Raw this week.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Has Backstage Heat
WWE has given fans a lot to talk about over the last few months with all of the big returns that have taken place. The wrestling world was shocked last year when Braun Strowman was released, but now he’s once again part of the roster. However, Mike Johnson recently...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Writer Criticizes Bryan Danielson’s AEW Run
Over the last few years some surprising names have jumped ship to AEW, and Bryan Danielson joined the company after his WWE contract expired in 2021. Bryan was pushed as one of the top names in AEW when he debuted, but there are some who feel he’s not being used to his full potential.
stillrealtous.com
Ric Flair Unhappy With Former WWE Champion Appearing On Raw
You never know who you might end up seeing on Raw nowadays, and a few weeks ago WWE Hall of Famer JBL started appearing on the show when he formed an alliance with Baron Corbin. JBL has been hyping up Baron Corbin on the red brand ever since, but it seems that Ric Flair may not be happy about Bradshaw’s appearances.
stillrealtous.com
MVP Reacts To Fans Comparing Omos To The Great Khali
WWE has a history of pushing big men and over the last few years Omos has seemingly been one of the projects the company is working on. There’s no denying that Omos is hard to miss due to his size, but some people have been skeptical when it comes to his ability to get it done inside the ring.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Vince McMahon Rejecting Forbidden Door Royal Rumble Entrants
Over the last few years there’s been a lot of talk about wrestlers walking through the forbidden door, and Mickie James made history back in January when she entered the WWE Royal Rumble even though she was the Impact Knockouts Champion at the time. Mickie’s involvement in the Royal...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Retiring Championship Belt?
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a face to face confrontation between Damage CTRL and Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. The segment came to an end when Nikki Cross attacked the faces and aligned herself with Damage CTRL. Later in the show Nikki Cross challenged...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Jokes About AEW Backstage Brawl, Kenny Omega Reacts
Following the All Out post-show media scrum CM Punk and Ace Steel were involved in a physical altercation with The Elite, and Ace Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega during the brawl. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been off TV since the brawl, but the physical altercation was recently...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage Reaction To Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul made his WWE in-ring debut earlier this year when he teamed up with The Miz at WrestleMania, and he surprised a lot of people with his performance in the ring. Paul then went on to face The Miz at SummerSlam and he competed in his third match at Crown Jewel on Saturday when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Says The Company Didn’t Know What To Do With Him
Surprise debuts in professional wrestling are always fun, and Lio Rush made his debut with AEW at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2021. However, Lio Rush’s run with All Elite Wrestling didn’t last long as his contract expired earlier this year in February. During a recent appearance...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reveals Former WWE Champion He Always Wanted To Feud With
Triple H was lucky enough to have a long career inside the squared circle, but earlier this year he officially retired, and he left his boots in the ring at WrestleMania 38. The Game feuded with some of the biggest names in the business, but there’s at least one name he wishes he had done more with.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Plans For Brock Lesnar’s Next Match
Earlier this year Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, and Brock got his shot at revenge when the two stars faced off in a rematch at Crown Jewel on Saturday. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley kicked off the show and for most...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Written Off TV
Last week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Shayna Baszler stepped into the ring to face off against Natalya. Baszler managed to defeated Natalya with the Kirifuda Clutch, but the action didn’t stop there. After the match Ronda Rousey got in the ring and encouraged Shayna Baszler to continue to...
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW World Champion Leaving Twitter
Social media has made professional wrestlers accessible to fans all over the world, and Twitter is a platform that’s often used by talents in the wrestling world. Former AEW World Champion Adam Page is often active on Twitter, but he announced today that he is deleting Twitter from his phone.
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Signs AEW Contract
The AEW roster is constantly expanding and it looks like another name has been brought into the fold. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that former ROH World Champion Bandido has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. The length of Bandido’s contract with AEW is unknown at...
stillrealtous.com
Update On Jake Paul’s WWE Status Following Crown Jewel
On Saturday, Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and he revealed at the press conference the day before that his brother Jake Paul would be there to back him up. During the title match at Crown Jewel, Jake Paul...
stillrealtous.com
Jeff Jarrett On His New Role With AEW
AEW Dynamite has featured some surprising debuts over the last few years and last week fans saw the debut of Jeff Jarrett. The former world champion made an immediate impact when he hit Darby Allin with a guitar and then he sent out a warning to the AEW locker room.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Makes Bold Claim About Vince McMahon Allegations Getting Leaked
For decades Vince McMahon was the man in charge of WWE and many people assumed that he would continue to run the company for years to come. However, Vince’s reign came to an end after it was revealed that he had paid millions of dollars in hush money payments to suppress allegations of misconduct. Vince McMahon stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE and then he eventually retired completely in July.
Comments / 1