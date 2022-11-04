Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
Semi spin-out causing blockage, reduced lanes I-90 WB between Bozeman and Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A semi-truck spun out on I-90 between Bozeman and Livingston causing a blockage and reduced lanes westbound Tuesday morning. The crash is located 2.25-miles east of Hopper-Exit 324 at mile-marker 322. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said the following about I-90 road conditions...
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters respond to two fires in Great Falls Saturday
GREAT FALS, Mont. - This past Saturday when the Great Falls area was inundated with gale force winds, Great Falls Fire Rescue responded two working fires. The first fire occurred at 4800 Lower River Rd when branches from trees came in contact with power lines. When the branches contacted the power lines it caused sparks to occur and fall down onto a large woodpile next to a garage. At the same time, a tree 100 feet away started on fire from hot embers being carried in the wind. With the help of the MANG Fire Department, GFFR was able to quickly extinguish the fires and kept them from spreading to nearby structures. There were no injuries, or structural damage because of these fires.
montanarightnow.com
Billings homicide victim ID'd
UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M. The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings. Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck. UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the...
montanarightnow.com
Woman and her three children found safe
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a woman and her three children. Rhearae Newholy, 40, and her children, Rayben Highwolf, 16, Traya Swank, 12 and Jason Twomoon, 5, are believed to be in the Billings area. They may be in a green 2006...
montanarightnow.com
Shooting in Great Falls bar parking lot injures one
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police responded to a shooting in the Do Bar parking lot Saturday night, where one person was injured. The person who was injured in the shooting was taken to the ER with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries according to Great Falls Police Department public information officer Tony Munkres.
montanarightnow.com
Keeping your kids safe and warm in their car seat during the winter months
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As snow begins to pile up, parents want their kids to stay warm. This includes bundling them up in puffer vests or coats, hats, gloves, scarves, etc.; however, those big coats could be putting your kids' lives at risk. "That clothing and that jacket or whatever...
Comments / 0