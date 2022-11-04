Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
3 Phillies who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Philadelphia Phillies’ run to the World Series was improbable. Next season should look different as they try to return to the series. The Philadelphia Phillies rode the perfect storm to get to the World Series in 2022. The club got hot at the right moment and went with it.
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Bleacher Report
Shohei Ohtani Won't Be Traded During Offseason, Will Start 2023 with Angels, Per GM
In his five MLB seasons, Shohei Ohtani's individual success has not been matched by team success, causing many to question his future with the Los Angeles Angels. However, the 2021 American League MVP won't be going anywhere this offseason. Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters on Monday that the...
Bleacher Report
MLB Offseason Preview: Each Team's Key Free Agents, Shopping List, Roster Moves, More
With the World Series now in the rearview, it's time to shift to MLB offseason mode, and it promises to be another busy winter of free agency shuffling and blockbuster trades as teams look to shore up their roster for the 2023 season. The first major milestone of the offseason...
Bleacher Report
Predicting Every $100 Million MLB Contract Signed During 2022-23 Offseason
Aaron Judge is about to be a very rich man, but how rich exactly? And how many other Major League Baseball free agents are destined for contracts in excess of $100 million this winter?. We've already seen Edwin Díaz get a five-year, $102 million deal to remain the Mets closer,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jorge Soler Won't Opt Out of Marlins Contract; Owed $15M in 2023
Jorge Soler will return to the Miami Marlins after exercising his $15 million player option for the 2023 MLB season, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Marlins LF Jorge Soler will not opt-out of his deal with the Marlins, per source. Soler will now earn $15 million dollars with Miami in 2023. He can opt-out after 2023, or exercise his final player option for $9 million dollars in 2024.
Bleacher Report
Preview and Predictions for MLB's Loaded Free-Agent Shortstop Market
For the second offseason in a row, the shortstop aisle of Major League Baseball's free-agent market is the place to go for stars. Here's what to know before the shopping begins in earnest. We'll start by quickly running through the state of the position and which players will be available....
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Dusty Baker, James Click to Be Offered New Astros Contracts for 2023
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane will formally offer contracts to both manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click for the 2023 season, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Baker, 73, said Tuesday he plans to return to the team. "I'll be back, but we're working on it," he told...
Bleacher Report
BBWAA Awards 2022: Full List of Finalists Announced and Reaction
A new world champion was crowned last Saturday, and soon it will be time to celebrate the top individual stars from the 2022 MLB season. With the balloting complete, the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced Monday the finalists for its year-end awards. American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Reportedly Expected to Give Anthony Rizzo $19.7M Qualifying Offer
The New York Yankees are expected to give Anthony Rizzo a $19.65 million qualifying offer, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The first baseman will have until 4 p.m. ET Nov. 15 to accept the offer, which would keep him with the Yankees on a one-year deal, or decline it and become a free agent. If he declines, New York would receive compensation in the draft.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Willson Contreras Declines $19.7M Cubs Qualifying Offer, Will Become FA
Catcher Willson Contreras will become a free agent after declining the Chicago Cubs' $19.65 million qualifying offer, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Contreras, who will turn 31 years old in May, is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Cubs. He had 22 home runs, 55 RBI and an .815 OPS in 113 games last season.
Bleacher Report
The Top 10 Landing Spots for Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts in MLB Free Agency
When Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract Monday, it was the Boston Red Sox's loss and the free-agent market's gain. And as such, it's no longer premature to speculate about Bogaerts' landing spots. The 30-year-old shortstop spent the first 10 years of his career with Boston, earning four All-Star...
Bleacher Report
Man Arrested for Throwing Beer Can at Sen. Ted Cruz at Astros' World Series Parade
The Houston Police Department announced on Monday that a man was arrested and charged with assault after allegedly throwing and striking Sen. Ted Cruz with a beer can during the Astros World Series Parade. Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces...
Bleacher Report
Report: AJ Pollock Declines $13M White Sox Contract Option, Becomes Free Agent
Chicago White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock has declined his $13 million contract option for the 2023 season and will become a free agent, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. Pollock will receive a $5 million buyout as a result. The White Sox acquired Pollock from the Los Angeles Dodgers just six...
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Marlins' Pablo López Available; Linked to Yankees at 2022 Deadline
Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López is available in trade discussions this offseason, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Miami nearly dealt López to the New York Yankees at the Aug. 2 trade deadline for a package that included Gleyber Torres, according to Heyman. It's unclear if the Pinstripes have reengaged the Marlins in negotiations.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Linked to Braves, Rangers; Mets Eyeing Strong Contract Offer
The New York Mets are reportedly "most worried" about the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers as they attempt to re-sign starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, who opted out of his contract to become a free agent. SNY's Andy Martino reported Tuesday the Mets are expected to make a "strong" offer to...
