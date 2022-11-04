ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani Won't Be Traded During Offseason, Will Start 2023 with Angels, Per GM

In his five MLB seasons, Shohei Ohtani's individual success has not been matched by team success, causing many to question his future with the Los Angeles Angels. However, the 2021 American League MVP won't be going anywhere this offseason. Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters on Monday that the...
Bleacher Report

Predicting Every $100 Million MLB Contract Signed During 2022-23 Offseason

Aaron Judge is about to be a very rich man, but how rich exactly? And how many other Major League Baseball free agents are destined for contracts in excess of $100 million this winter?. We've already seen Edwin Díaz get a five-year, $102 million deal to remain the Mets closer,...
Bleacher Report

Report: Jorge Soler Won't Opt Out of Marlins Contract; Owed $15M in 2023

Jorge Soler will return to the Miami Marlins after exercising his $15 million player option for the 2023 MLB season, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Marlins LF Jorge Soler will not opt-out of his deal with the Marlins, per source. Soler will now earn $15 million dollars with Miami in 2023. He can opt-out after 2023, or exercise his final player option for $9 million dollars in 2024.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Preview and Predictions for MLB's Loaded Free-Agent Shortstop Market

For the second offseason in a row, the shortstop aisle of Major League Baseball's free-agent market is the place to go for stars. Here's what to know before the shopping begins in earnest. We'll start by quickly running through the state of the position and which players will be available....
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

BBWAA Awards 2022: Full List of Finalists Announced and Reaction

A new world champion was crowned last Saturday, and soon it will be time to celebrate the top individual stars from the 2022 MLB season. With the balloting complete, the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced Monday the finalists for its year-end awards. American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the...
Bleacher Report

Yankees Reportedly Expected to Give Anthony Rizzo $19.7M Qualifying Offer

The New York Yankees are expected to give Anthony Rizzo a $19.65 million qualifying offer, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The first baseman will have until 4 p.m. ET Nov. 15 to accept the offer, which would keep him with the Yankees on a one-year deal, or decline it and become a free agent. If he declines, New York would receive compensation in the draft.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Willson Contreras Declines $19.7M Cubs Qualifying Offer, Will Become FA

Catcher Willson Contreras will become a free agent after declining the Chicago Cubs' $19.65 million qualifying offer, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Contreras, who will turn 31 years old in May, is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Cubs. He had 22 home runs, 55 RBI and an .815 OPS in 113 games last season.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

The Top 10 Landing Spots for Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts in MLB Free Agency

When Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract Monday, it was the Boston Red Sox's loss and the free-agent market's gain. And as such, it's no longer premature to speculate about Bogaerts' landing spots. The 30-year-old shortstop spent the first 10 years of his career with Boston, earning four All-Star...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Marlins' Pablo López Available; Linked to Yankees at 2022 Deadline

Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López is available in trade discussions this offseason, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Miami nearly dealt López to the New York Yankees at the Aug. 2 trade deadline for a package that included Gleyber Torres, according to Heyman. It's unclear if the Pinstripes have reengaged the Marlins in negotiations.
MIAMI, FL

