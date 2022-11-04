Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Last Word SC Radio: MLS Cup reactions and CCL chatter
What’s up, Internet? This week on the Last Word SC Radio show, Rachael Kriger and Harvey Cruz, the birthday boy, get together to talk about the chaotic and crazy Los Angeles FC win in MLS Cup 2022. The duo speaks about that penalty shootout and Harvey discusses the game being the worst loss for the Philadelphia Union, and worst in general for an MLS side.
lastwordonsports.com
The Red Roses’ solid defence helped them make the RWC Final
AUCKLAND, NZ – The Red Roses’ solid defence helped them to advance to its sixth-straight Women’s Rugby World Cup Final. They are the only country to make every Rugby World Cup Final in the 21st century. They also denied Rugby Canada their second appearance in the Rugby World Cup Final.
lastwordonsports.com
Single-point losses across November Internationals show close contest
Several of the November Internationals played over this weekend were won by just a single-point margin. Wins by France in the dying minutes showed that close contests might be the trend this Autumn – unless you are in New Zealand. The All Blacks [as per usual] flagged the normal...
lastwordonsports.com
The Vancouver Canucks Russians Are Here
The history of Vancouver Canucks Russians is hardly exemplary. A couple of years ago, we looked at the best ever to play in the West Coast city. After the top three, the pickings were decidedly slim. This season, things have changed. The Brigade of Vancouver Canucks Russians. The Canucks have...
Comments / 0