Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump's appeal and the...
WacoTrib.com
Nickel beats Trump-backed Hines for N Carolina US House seat
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel defeated Republican political newcomer Bo Hines for an open U.S. House seat in the state’s lone swing district along Raleigh’s southern border. Nickel, who has served Raleigh and nearby Cary in the state Senate since 2019,...
WacoTrib.com
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
Voters did not encounter widespread problems on Election Day. That has not stopped former President Donald Trump and other Republicans from falsely portraying minor snags at polling places to undermine confidence in the results. Two years after conspiracy theorists. about President Joe Biden stealing victory from Trump, they are now...
Brunt of Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact is shifting toward North Carolina’s mountains
The core of Nicole will cross the North Carolina mountains.
WacoTrib.com
Republican Kennedy reelected to US Senate in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won a second six-year term Tuesday, fending off challenges from Louisiana Democrats. Addressing a crowd of about 200 people, during his victory speech at a watch party in Baton Rouge, Kennedy said the results “took my breath away.”
WacoTrib.com
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams in rematch
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp turned back a second electoral challenge from Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, maintaining GOP control in the South’s most politically competitive state and dealing another defeat to the national Democratic star. “Well, it looks like the reports of my political death...
WacoTrib.com
GOP Reps Miller, Mooney soar to reelection in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives in West Virginia have easily overcome challengers to keep their seats in the deep red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller defeated lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates on Tuesday in a state controlled by...
WacoTrib.com
Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
Mar-a-Lago under threat as Tropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole is on track to make landfall in Florida overnight on Wednesday into Thursday after strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane.The storm will likely hit land somewhere in southeast Florida between Boca Raton and Palm Bay, putting former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in the potential cone of impact.Nicole will bring heavy winds and rain to Florida, bringing a rare late-in-the-season hurricane to the Sunshine State just weeks after Ian devastated communities around Fort Myers and Naples.The Florida Division of Emergency Management has urged residents in the storm’s path to monitor weather reports and have a “disaster...
Comments / 0