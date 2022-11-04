ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

WCNC

Matthews Town Council to consider 80-acre mixed-use development

MATTHEWS, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte has learned new details on the 80-acre mixed-use development possibly coming to Matthews. The developers behind Metropolitan and Birkdale Village are hoping to make their mark in Matthews. Pappas Properties is planning a $160 million project of residential, commercial and office space off Idlewild Road.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTW News13

Honoring Snap, Crackle and Pop of Rock Hill artist’s work

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Huddled in her New York City studio during an isolated COVID-19 summer, an artist delved into the mind of a famous illustrator who lived in Rock Hill more than seven decades ago. Jill Pratzon, art restorer and illustrator, wanted to capture the quirky characters Rock Hill illustrator Vernon Grant created […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WFAE.org

Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park

Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Fort Mill | Divisive School Board Race

Queen City News is your local election headquarters. While state races are important to keep up with, local political interest groups are making sure that you keep your eye on local races too, like the school board. QCNEWS.COM. Fort Mill | Divisive School Board Race. Queen City News is your...
FORT MILL, SC
fortmillsun.com

School Board Candidates Offer Final Arguments – in 100 Words or Less

Election Day is near, so we gave school board candidates a final exam: Tell us in 100 words or less why residents should vote for you. Voters will pick four of these 12 candidates to sit on the Fort Mill School Board of Trustees. Below are the brief pitches, in reverse alphabetical order this time.
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

18-year-old dies after being hit by car in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died after being by a vehicle on Monday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road in Chester County around 6:56 p.m. on Monday. Two people, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking near the...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Harmful algae found in Lake Wylie; here’s what you need to know

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Two coves on Lake Wylie aren’t safe to swim in after harmful algae blooms were found, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services on Monday. Storm Water Services says “active harmful algae blooms” were detected Monday in a cove just north of Strollaway Road and another cove between Strollaway and Red Fez Club roads. Crews got a tip from a nearby resident about bright green water with surface scum in the coves.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
fortmillsun.com

Critical Race Theory & DEI are Debated by School Board Candidates

Where do Fort Mill School Board candidates stand on the teaching of critical race theory and the policy of DEI?. We asked them, based on a question sent to us by a reader who inquired about the candidates’ positions on CRT as well as DEI, which stands for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
charlottesmartypants.com

“Light the Knights” adding ice skating, tubing and more to Christmas festival

The Charlotte Knights already knew how to turn their Trust Field into a beautiful holiday winter land, which they have done the past two years. Now they are upping the level of fun! This year’s “Light the Knights” festival in the picturesque Uptown baseball stadium will feature a snow tubing slope in left field, and regulation sized ice rink on the field, where the will also now serve food and beverages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

2022 York County Council District 3 Candidates

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Time to focus on York County Council District 3, where Robert Winkler is not seeking another term, so a few face will represent Western York County. Republican Tommy Adkins is up against Democrat Michael Schonfeld. Schonfeld is a business owner with the RideAbility...
YORK COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”

I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
SHELBY, NC
The Mint Hill Times

How Long Do Mums Live?

CHARLOTTE – It’s a good question and one that often comes up in the fall, when garden centers are full of beautiful, flowering pots of them. Mums, also known as Chrysanthemums, can be divided into two distinct categories: garden and floral. These two varieties are bred with different goals in mind, and this results in very different lifespans.
CHARLOTTE, NC

