Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Josh's Farmers Market facing issues trying to relocate after being forced to close
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — For the past 30 years, Josh's Famers Market has been a staple in Mooresville, but that tradition is now being tainted with changes forcing the farmer's market to relocate to a permanent location due to a town ordinance. Owner Josh Graham said the business first began...
Son of Dairy Queen owner speaks about decision to put iconic west Charlotte location up for sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrick Walters and his family members have been operating the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte for decades. Running the business has truly been a family affair. Walters, now a middle-aged man, said some of his earliest memories center around the Dairy Queen location...
Matthews Town Council to consider 80-acre mixed-use development
MATTHEWS, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte has learned new details on the 80-acre mixed-use development possibly coming to Matthews. The developers behind Metropolitan and Birkdale Village are hoping to make their mark in Matthews. Pappas Properties is planning a $160 million project of residential, commercial and office space off Idlewild Road.
Union County approves rezoning petition for possible sewage treatment plant
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Commission voted Monday night to approve a rezoning request that would allow plans for a proposed sewage treatment plant to move forward. Some residents who live near Ridge and Friendly Baptist Church roads are trying to stop the county from rezoning land...
Honoring Snap, Crackle and Pop of Rock Hill artist’s work
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Huddled in her New York City studio during an isolated COVID-19 summer, an artist delved into the mind of a famous illustrator who lived in Rock Hill more than seven decades ago. Jill Pratzon, art restorer and illustrator, wanted to capture the quirky characters Rock Hill illustrator Vernon Grant created […]
Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill to open its first Carolinas restaurant in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is set to crack into the Carolinas. The fast-casual brand’s first location in the two states is expected to open Nov. 21 at the Brayden Village shopping center in Fort Mill. The 2,000-square-foot restaurant is located at 813 Brayden Parkway, suite 102.
Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park
Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
Fort Mill | Divisive School Board Race
Queen City News is your local election headquarters. While state races are important to keep up with, local political interest groups are making sure that you keep your eye on local races too, like the school board. QCNEWS.COM. Fort Mill | Divisive School Board Race. Queen City News is your...
School Board Candidates Offer Final Arguments – in 100 Words or Less
Election Day is near, so we gave school board candidates a final exam: Tell us in 100 words or less why residents should vote for you. Voters will pick four of these 12 candidates to sit on the Fort Mill School Board of Trustees. Below are the brief pitches, in reverse alphabetical order this time.
18-year-old dies after being hit by car in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died after being by a vehicle on Monday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road in Chester County around 6:56 p.m. on Monday. Two people, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking near the...
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North Carolina
A major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. Food Lion, a major grocery store chain with more than 1,100 store locations, has just opened its newest supermarket in Cleveland, North Carolina.
Harmful algae found in Lake Wylie; here’s what you need to know
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Two coves on Lake Wylie aren’t safe to swim in after harmful algae blooms were found, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services on Monday. Storm Water Services says “active harmful algae blooms” were detected Monday in a cove just north of Strollaway Road and another cove between Strollaway and Red Fez Club roads. Crews got a tip from a nearby resident about bright green water with surface scum in the coves.
Critical Race Theory & DEI are Debated by School Board Candidates
Where do Fort Mill School Board candidates stand on the teaching of critical race theory and the policy of DEI?. We asked them, based on a question sent to us by a reader who inquired about the candidates’ positions on CRT as well as DEI, which stands for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
“Light the Knights” adding ice skating, tubing and more to Christmas festival
The Charlotte Knights already knew how to turn their Trust Field into a beautiful holiday winter land, which they have done the past two years. Now they are upping the level of fun! This year’s “Light the Knights” festival in the picturesque Uptown baseball stadium will feature a snow tubing slope in left field, and regulation sized ice rink on the field, where the will also now serve food and beverages.
'Oprah's Favorite Things' list features Spartanburg, South Carolina, business
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg, South Carolina, business is featured onOprah's Favorite Things list for 2022. Caroline's Cakes Sweet Potato Cake is on the list under food gifts. Caroline's Cakes is a bakery on Beaumont Avenue in Spartanburg. Caroline Ragsdale Reutter died in 2017 after being diagnosed with ovarian...
Banana Republic likely to close next year in Birkdale Village; Barnes & Noble, Dick’s staying
Nov 7. The Banana Republic in Birkdale Village will likely close next year when its lease expires, according the NAP, Birkdale Village owners. NAP is in negotiation with the brand that will take the space and “cannot share that information until the lease is fully executed.”. Meanwhile, NAP says...
2022 York County Council District 3 Candidates
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Time to focus on York County Council District 3, where Robert Winkler is not seeking another term, so a few face will represent Western York County. Republican Tommy Adkins is up against Democrat Michael Schonfeld. Schonfeld is a business owner with the RideAbility...
North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”
I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
This Gorgeous New Myers Park Duet by Mills Eloge Is Our November House of the Month
Introducing Queens at Croydon just completed by Mills Eloge. This thoughtfully designed & refined duet carries the most desired Myers Park address. A curved arched entry & aluminum front door set the stage for this blend of timeless architecture & luxe features. 90 degree multi panel glass doors create seamless...
How Long Do Mums Live?
CHARLOTTE – It’s a good question and one that often comes up in the fall, when garden centers are full of beautiful, flowering pots of them. Mums, also known as Chrysanthemums, can be divided into two distinct categories: garden and floral. These two varieties are bred with different goals in mind, and this results in very different lifespans.
