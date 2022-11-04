Read full article on original website
Foundation Trustee Eric Peterson leaves legacy of helping others
Eric E. Peterson, who joined the Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees in 2018, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4. Peterson graduated from the College of Business in 1974 with a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing. He retired from General Motors in 2016 as the U.S. vice president for diversity dealer relations after a career of more than 40 years with the company.
OHIO to celebrate 2022 International Education Week Nov. 14-18
Ohio University will celebrate International Education Week (IEW) from Nov. 14-18, 2022. This annual celebration seeks to champion the excellence of Ohio University’s global engagement through education, research, teaching and experiential learning. This year’s programming will focus on students’ globally engaged research and creative activity endeavors. The week will...
Dr. Tommie Radd Professorship officially launches
Ohio University’s Gladys W. And David H. Patton College of Education has officially launched the Dr. Tommie Radd Professorship in School Counselor Education for the Department of Counseling and Higher Education. The public event recognizing the professorship took place Oct. 25, 2022, in the Patton Hall atrium. The Dr....
Students, faculty and staff invited to free screening of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at the Athena Cinema
OHIO students, faculty, and staff are invited to a showing of the sequel to Marvel’s hit movie “Black Panther” this Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. The first 520 people with an OHIO ID can receive a free ticket to the movie. Tickets can be picked up at the Athena Cinema ticket gate from 4 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday.
