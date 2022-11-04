Eric E. Peterson, who joined the Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees in 2018, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4. Peterson graduated from the College of Business in 1974 with a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing. He retired from General Motors in 2016 as the U.S. vice president for diversity dealer relations after a career of more than 40 years with the company.

