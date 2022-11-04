Detroit — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Lions game against the Packers at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions have done some things that haven’t been to Aaron Rodgers in a long time — or ever. For starters, the Lions had two interceptions just four seconds into the second quarter, marking just the fourth time since 2016 that Rodgers has been picked off twice in the same game. It also marked the first time in his 222-game career that Rodgers has thrown two red-zone interceptions in the same game.

