Lions defense puts clamps on Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Detroit — Despite the defense carrying the Detroit Lions all afternoon, coach Dan Campbell put his trust in his offense to get the job done in the closing minutes against the Green Bay Packers. But when the offense fell short of sealing the deal, the defense came up with...
Lions' first-half observations: Defense pulling off historical feats vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Detroit — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Lions game against the Packers at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions have done some things that haven’t been to Aaron Rodgers in a long time — or ever. For starters, the Lions had two interceptions just four seconds into the second quarter, marking just the fourth time since 2016 that Rodgers has been picked off twice in the same game. It also marked the first time in his 222-game career that Rodgers has thrown two red-zone interceptions in the same game.
Tuesday's NFL: Steelers optimistic star LB T.J. Watt will return vs. Saints
Pittsburgh — The Pittsburgh Steelers could get a much-needed jolt as they begin the second half of their season. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the team is optimistic that star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available for Sunday's visit from New Orleans. Watt, the NFL's reigning Defensive Player...
Lions teammates sing Kerby Joseph's praises after two-interception day
Detroit — Because of a scary injury suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s 15-9 Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers, rookie safety Kerby Joseph was not available to speak with the media after he became just the fourth player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers twice in the same game.
Lions film review: Breaking down defense's impressive outing
In this weekly feature, we've written quite a bit about Detroit's defense. To be fair, the unit has been the story much of the season, ranking near the bottom of the league in nearly every meaningful statistical category as the team limped to a 1-6 start. So after giving up...
Peyton Manning Breaks Silence On Colts Naming Jeff Saturday Interim Coach
Peyton Manning has finally broken his silence on the Colts' stunning decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach. One would imagine the Colts might consult Manning before naming an interim head coach. But that's now what Jim Irsay and Co. had in mind. Manning revealed during ...
Four Downs: Kerby Joseph's picks, Lions' defensive improvement and that Rams draft pick
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Five years ago, the Lions' secondary was loaded with playmakers. Cornerback Darius Slay led the NFL with eight interceptions in 2017, and he was complemented by safeties Glover Quin and Quandre Diggs, who combined for six more. Of course, soured relationships with former coach Matt Patricia led to the exit of all three players, leaving the Lions on the hunt for defenders capable of consistently generating takeaways ever since.
Lions notes: Zylstra brothers make an impact in their first game together
Allen Park — Separated in age by four years, brothers Shane and Brandon Zylstra never had the opportunity to share a football field — not at New London-Spicer (Minn.) High School, or in college, where Brandon played at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. and Shane attended Minnesota State.
