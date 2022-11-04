ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, TX

Highschool Basketball Pro

Texarkana, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The De Kalb High School basketball team will have a game with Red Lick Independent School District on November 07, 2022, 14:30:00.
TEXARKANA, TX
therecordlive.com

Mustang play Bellville again in the playoffs

A resounding win in the district finale has West Orange-Stark thinking positive with the playoffs starting this week. The Mustangs have a familiar opponent in the first round of the post season. West Orange-Stark rolled 53-7 over the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks last week at Dan R. Hooks Stadium. The Mustangs evened...
WEST ORANGE, TX
KLTV

Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm

The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

WFAA: At least 3 confirmed tornadoes hit North, East Texas

TYLER, Texas — At least three confirmed tornadoes touched down in areas of North and East Texas Friday, Nov. 4. According to our sister-station, WFAA, the confirmed twisters struck near Powderly, Sulphur Springs and Athens. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm other possible tornadoes in the region.
ATHENS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. “We are so proud of our […]
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm

KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Carolyn Dowden

Carolyn Dowden, 75, of Woodville passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. A native of Livingston, Carolyn was born on August 11, 1947 to Oliver and Ruth McNeil. A resident of Tyler County since 1970, she had also been a resident of Kansas City, Kansas. She is survived by her sons Toby Dowden & wife Leticia of Woodville, Oliver Dowden & Chris Vallet of Woodville, William Dowden & wife Terri Devine of Woodville, Larry Dowden & wife Laverne of Austin, and Randy Dowden & wife Mitzi; daughter Tara Boden & husband Jerry of Brookeland; a brother Teddy McNeil & wife Donnette of Vinton, Louisiana; sisters Charlotte David & husband Mitch of Vinton, Louisiana, Julie McNeil of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Peggy McNeil of Vinton, Louisiana; friend “Aunt” Betty Rodriguez; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. She is preceded in death by her husband Howard Dowden and a brother James McNeil. A private Celebration of Life was held with her family and friends. Condolences can be posted at www.shultzfuneralhomeofjasper.com or on Facebook at Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory.
WOODVILLE, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7

Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Wiley College confirms 2 people shot on campus

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced two people were shot early Sunday morning after an altercation became violent on the 700 block of Wylie Avenue. According to Marshall Police, a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. Around 1:40 a.m., Marshall Emergency Telecommunications […]
MARSHALL, TX

