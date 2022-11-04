Carolyn Dowden, 75, of Woodville passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. A native of Livingston, Carolyn was born on August 11, 1947 to Oliver and Ruth McNeil. A resident of Tyler County since 1970, she had also been a resident of Kansas City, Kansas. She is survived by her sons Toby Dowden & wife Leticia of Woodville, Oliver Dowden & Chris Vallet of Woodville, William Dowden & wife Terri Devine of Woodville, Larry Dowden & wife Laverne of Austin, and Randy Dowden & wife Mitzi; daughter Tara Boden & husband Jerry of Brookeland; a brother Teddy McNeil & wife Donnette of Vinton, Louisiana; sisters Charlotte David & husband Mitch of Vinton, Louisiana, Julie McNeil of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Peggy McNeil of Vinton, Louisiana; friend “Aunt” Betty Rodriguez; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. She is preceded in death by her husband Howard Dowden and a brother James McNeil. A private Celebration of Life was held with her family and friends. Condolences can be posted at www.shultzfuneralhomeofjasper.com or on Facebook at Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory.

WOODVILLE, TX ・ 31 MINUTES AGO