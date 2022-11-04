Read full article on original website
KTRE
Mount Vernon takes on Tatum in first-round matchup in Game of Week
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - The road to AT&T stadium and the UIL football playoffs starts this week with the bi-district round. The Red Zone Game of the Week for the bi-district round will see Mount Vernon meet up with Tatum in Mount Pleasant Friday night. Mount Vernon enters the...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline-Haughton rematch highlights first-round playoff pairings; Benton at home, Parkway on road
As expected, all four Bossier Parish teams in District 1-5A made the non-select Division I playoffs. And there will be a district rematch featuring two parish teams in the first round Friday. District 1 champion Airline (7-3), the No. 6 seed, hosts No. 27 Haughton (5-5). The Vikings defeated the Bucs 55-42 in Week 7 at home.
Texarkana, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
therecordlive.com
Mustang play Bellville again in the playoffs
A resounding win in the district finale has West Orange-Stark thinking positive with the playoffs starting this week. The Mustangs have a familiar opponent in the first round of the post season. West Orange-Stark rolled 53-7 over the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks last week at Dan R. Hooks Stadium. The Mustangs evened...
City of Hughes Springs asking for volunteers after tornado rips through area
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a tornado that hit Hopkins County on Friday, Nov. 5. The City of Hughes Springs is seeking volunteers to assist in storm damage cleanup after severe weather hammered the area. According to the city, anyone wanting to volunteer...
KLTV
Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
National Weather Service confirms 7 tornados hit East Texas on Friday, 9 total
UPDATE: The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornados touched down in East Texas during Friday’s severe weather. NWS also said that at least nine tornados touched down across all Texas on Friday. NWS released the following map of confirmed and potential tornado paths from across East Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana: The following […]
KLTV
VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm
The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
Beaumont, Port Arthur Academy stores reopened Saturday night to sell gear after Astros' World Series win
BEAUMONT, Texas — Academy stores in Beaumont and Port Arthur reopened Saturday night to sell gear following the Houston Astros' World Series win. The Academy in Beaumont is located at 7130 Eastex Freeway. The store in Port Arthur is located at 8453 Memorial Boulevard. Both stores originally closed at...
KFDM-TV
Retired MLB slugger Jay Bruce opens Sure Shot retail shop
Beaumont, Tx — Former MLB outfielder Jay Bruce recently bought Sure Shot game calls. The SETX native is an avid hunter and fisherman and in his quest to expand the Sure Shot brand, Jay opened up a retail shop in Beaumont.
WFAA: At least 3 confirmed tornadoes hit North, East Texas
TYLER, Texas — At least three confirmed tornadoes touched down in areas of North and East Texas Friday, Nov. 4. According to our sister-station, WFAA, the confirmed twisters struck near Powderly, Sulphur Springs and Athens. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm other possible tornadoes in the region.
East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. “We are so proud of our […]
KTBS
Tornado in New Boston, Texas takes its toll on property but not in spirits
NEW BOSTON, Texas – Just before 8 p.m. Friday, a tornado tore through New Boston, Texas ripping off rooftops and trees. Damage could be seen down Highway 98 on both sides of Highway 30, and up to Farm Road 1840 toward Telford Prison. Volunteers came from around the area...
KLTV
Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm
KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
kjas.com
Carolyn Dowden
Carolyn Dowden, 75, of Woodville passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. A native of Livingston, Carolyn was born on August 11, 1947 to Oliver and Ruth McNeil. A resident of Tyler County since 1970, she had also been a resident of Kansas City, Kansas. She is survived by her sons Toby Dowden & wife Leticia of Woodville, Oliver Dowden & Chris Vallet of Woodville, William Dowden & wife Terri Devine of Woodville, Larry Dowden & wife Laverne of Austin, and Randy Dowden & wife Mitzi; daughter Tara Boden & husband Jerry of Brookeland; a brother Teddy McNeil & wife Donnette of Vinton, Louisiana; sisters Charlotte David & husband Mitch of Vinton, Louisiana, Julie McNeil of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Peggy McNeil of Vinton, Louisiana; friend “Aunt” Betty Rodriguez; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. She is preceded in death by her husband Howard Dowden and a brother James McNeil. A private Celebration of Life was held with her family and friends. Condolences can be posted at www.shultzfuneralhomeofjasper.com or on Facebook at Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory.
KLTV
VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
Wiley College confirms 2 people shot on campus
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced two people were shot early Sunday morning after an altercation became violent on the 700 block of Wylie Avenue. According to Marshall Police, a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. Around 1:40 a.m., Marshall Emergency Telecommunications […]
kjas.com
