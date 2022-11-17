ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Swift Out of Luck? Here’s Where to Find Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour Tickets Online

By Nishka Dhawan and Tim Chan
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Taylor Swift delighted fans when she released her new album Midnights and announced a new tour last month, but Swifties aren’t feeling quite as happy this week, as overwhelming demand for Swift tickets caused Ticketmaster to cancel its public on-sale and prices to soar .

Buy Taylor Swift Era Tickets

While Ticketmaster was the official selling partner for Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ tour tickets , thousands of fans were left out of luck before the verified pre-sale by Ticketmaster even ended . Fans had sign up for the presale and be “invited” for a chance to buy tickets. And while the intention was good — no competing with bots for the best seats — few people actually got the chance to place an order.

So, now what?

Where to Buy Taylor Swift Tickets Online

A general on-sale date for Taylor Swift tickets was set for November 18, but has since been cancelled by Ticketmaster. Your best bet to find Swift tickets online now is to go through a re-seller — but be prepared to pay a hefty mark-up in prices.

Here are the latest prices for Taylor Swift tickets on some of the most popular re-sale sites online (note: prices were accurate at time of this article’s publication). Our suggestion: do a little price comparison between the sites to find the cheapest Taylor Swift tickets online, and check back closer to the concert date in case ticket holders are trying to unload their seats.

Find Taylor Swift Tickets on Vivid Seats

Tickets on VividSeats.com currently start at $300 for 500-level seats. You can use our exclusive Rolling Stone promo code RS15 at checkout to save $15 off your order. Vivid Seats also has a rewards program that lets you buy ten tickets and get the 11th ticket free.

Buy Taylor Swift Tickets $300+

Find Taylor Swift Tickets on StubHub

Taylor Swift tickets on StubHub, meantime, also start at around $300 for upper-level seats. While there isn’t an active StubHub promo online right now, the site does have one of the best policies in case Swift has to cancel one of her shows. If an event is canceled, the site will give you a StubHub credit for 120% of the amount you paid.

Buy Taylor Swift Tickets $300+

Find Taylor Swift Tickets on TicketNetwork

You might not be able to find Taylor Swift tickets on Ticketmaster, but we spotted great seats available on TicketNetwork.com . The resale site has floor seats from $800 online , which is not cheap but still one of the lowest prices we’re seeing for concourse-level tickets for Taylor Swift. TicketNetwork also works with Affirm, so you can buy your tickets now and pay over time.

Buy Taylor Swift Tickets $800+

Find Taylor Swift Tickets on SeatGeek

We haven’t spotted many Taylor Swift tickets on SeatGeek as of this writing, but the site is usually a solid bet for resale tickets to popular concerts and events. SeatGeek will also often offer promo codes, if you’re looking for discounted Taylor Swift tickets, so we recommend keeping an eye out on their site.

Buy Taylor Swift Tickets $500+

When Is Taylor Swift Touring?

Swift kicks off the U.S. leg of her Eras tour on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona and ends it a little over four months later on August 4, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. We’ve listed all the tour dates below, including the stadiums she’s playing at to help you get the right tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

Taylor Swift also recently announced that she’s adding additional dates to her Eras tour , giving you even more opportunity to see her live next summer.

Here are all the dates Taylor Swift will be performing the Eras tour at.

March 18 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

March 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

April 1 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

April 2 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

April 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

April 15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

April 22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

April 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

April 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 5 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 6 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

May 21 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

May 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 27 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 3 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 10 – Deroit, MI @ Ford Field

June 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

July 1 – Cincinnati, Oh @ Paycor Stadium

July 8 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

July 22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

July 23 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

July 28 – Santa Clara, CA  @ Levi’s Stadium

July 29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

August 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

