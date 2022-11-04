Read full article on original website
guest4
3d ago
In January the whole state will be unsafe. But hey at least the criminals won't have to sit in jail while awaiting responsibility for their crimes.
Reply(1)
4
Sean Borre
4d ago
Why is this even a published article, The data is from 2019. Thanks for the “update”. 🥴
Reply
4
Related
Illinois, Here’s Why You Could Be Arrested If You Don’t Carry Cash
Illinois is back at it with some weird laws and this one is definitely on that list. How many of us routinely carry cash these days? It seems like it's not very many of us, especially with apps like Venmo and CashApp to pay our friends back for the iced coffees.
Hoaxes, lockdowns and the ‘proliferation’ of threats to central Illinois high schools
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Don’t engage in this type of behavior. You’re only jeopardizing your future,” Illinois Secretary of State Press Secretary Henry Haupt said. He’s sending a message to those calling in hoax shooting threats to schools across central Illinois. Law enforcement officials are asking you to take them seriously, because they have to. […]
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
depauliaonline.com
Grasping for straws: Republican’s reliance on fake news leads nowhere as Pritzker widens lead
As tomorrow’s election day swiftly approaches, the Illinois gubernatorial race is coming to a close. Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s best efforts to recruit independent voters has fallen short behind Democratic incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker, who now leads by 13.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Many feel any turn around...
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Wisconsin?
I'll admit it. I used to fake being sick to get out of going to school. I don't remember what age it was, but it was certainly in elementary school. Single digit aged. No one batted an eye. No one accused my parents of being horrible people and no one (especially my parents) worried I would burn the house down or leave with a stranger who happened to come to my house.
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
Another State Bordering Iowa Could Have Legal Marijuana This Week
Election day is Tuesday, November 8. This means, no more political ads on Wednesday! Yay!. It also means, more states across the country could be lighting up legally. And one of those shares a border with Iowa. Where is weed legal right now?. Currently, 19 states have legalized marijuana for...
KSDK
5 On Your Side at 75: 2013 Illinois tornado outbreak
In 2013, a series of tornadoes touched down all over the midwest, wreaking havoc. This includes 5 tornadoes that touched down Illinois, causing damage in many areas.
Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?
The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
Washington Examiner
Illinois’ Amendment 1 would cement fiscal train wreck into law
If Illinois residents think things can’t get any worse economically, just wait. On Nov. 8, they’ll vote on an amendment to the state’s constitution that would guarantee it. Rising public sector pension costs are already causing property tax increases and forcing cuts in public safety and other...
Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing
Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
KFVS12
Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
This Is Iowa’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish of 2022
Last year, according to a story we did from the website Zippia, Iowa's favorite Thanksgiving side dish was green beans. While their list for 2022 has not come out yet, the folks at Campbell's have just done their "State of the Sides" report and made a much different choice. In their report, it came down to just two options: mashed potatoes or stuffing.
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?
Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Midterm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois’ Midterm election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidate for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. Polls close at 7 p.m. 7:04 p.m. – JB Pritzker wins a 2nd term for Illinois […]
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
Watch out: The woolly bear caterpillars are back in Illinois
They have two different generations. I was outside for some work when I saw something strange on the ground. It was a tiny creature, and this was my first time seeing them. I couldn't understand until my friend told me these were woolly bear caterpillars.
FEMA assistance in Illinois expires in December
Illinois locals have 40 more days to apply for help from FEMA.
97X
Davenport, IA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 16