Back in February of this year, 9-1-1 actor Rockmond Dunbar filed a lawsuit against Disney, claiming they wrongfully terminated him because he refused to follow the company’s COVID-19 vaccine policy, which required all actors to be vaccinated. Dunbar said that his religion — he is a member of The Church of Universal Wisdom — does not allow him to inject man-made substances into his body, and Disney violated his federal civil rights by firing him because of that.

2 DAYS AGO