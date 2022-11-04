Read full article on original website
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
Judge Throws Out Even More Parts of Fired Actor’s Lawsuit Against Disney
Back in February of this year, 9-1-1 actor Rockmond Dunbar filed a lawsuit against Disney, claiming they wrongfully terminated him because he refused to follow the company’s COVID-19 vaccine policy, which required all actors to be vaccinated. Dunbar said that his religion — he is a member of The Church of Universal Wisdom — does not allow him to inject man-made substances into his body, and Disney violated his federal civil rights by firing him because of that.
