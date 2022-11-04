Tom McDermott, Destiny Wells, ZeNai Brooks, and Jessica McClellan stopped by the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel on a rainy Saturday to thank volunteers for their work to help elect Democrats up and down the ticket. Democrats say that once elected they will restore the freedom to choose, address the GOP’s gas tax hike on Hoosiers, and create a better economic future for all families across Indiana – including in Hamilton County.

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO