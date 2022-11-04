Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Werner challenges Brown in Tippecanoe County commissioner race for District 1
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Candidates for the District 1 commissioner's race are making a last-minute pitch to voters. Republican Tracy Brown is a former county sheriff and District 1 commissioner since 2015. He's running for reelection against Democrat James Werner. Werner is a senior deputy assessor in the...
readthereporter.com
State Democrats come to Carmel for ‘get out the vote’ weekend push
Tom McDermott, Destiny Wells, ZeNai Brooks, and Jessica McClellan stopped by the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel on a rainy Saturday to thank volunteers for their work to help elect Democrats up and down the ticket. Democrats say that once elected they will restore the freedom to choose, address the GOP’s gas tax hike on Hoosiers, and create a better economic future for all families across Indiana – including in Hamilton County.
WLFI.com
Tips for Election Day 2022
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind (WLFI)— Election Day is Tuesday and polls around the area will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ken Jones, Chairperson of the Voter Services Committee with the League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette, said to wait it out even if the lines are long toward the end of the day.
WIBC.com
Poll Worker Removed From Hamilton County Early Voting Site
CARMEL, Ind. — A poll worker was removed from an early voting location last week in Hamilton County and now county Republicans say Democrats are engaging in illegal activity. The party says that the poll worker removed was a Democrat who was pressuring voters to not support a Republican-endorsed...
indypolitics.org
More Possible Trouble for Morales?
The possibility of Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales committing voter fraud has apparently gotten the attention of Indiana State Police. Indy Star Columnist James Briggs wrote a column on Morales voting in Plainfield in 2018 when he was a candidate for Congress in the 4th Congressional District, although he took a homestead deduction for the home he owned in Marion County.
Hamilton County sheriff investigating voter interference complaint
The Hamilton County Republican Party chairman told WRTV he called police concerning a Democratic poll worker in Carmel; Democrats accuse the GOP of "last-minute dirty tricks."
WIBC.com
Hamilton Co. Poll Worker Removed After Electioneering, Telling Voters Not To Vote Republican Because "They Are Racist"
A Hamilton County poll worker has been accused of electioneering including pre-selecting a voter’s ballot as ‘straight Democrat.’. Democratic Party poll worker James Zheng has been removed from the Mercy Church polling station in Carmel after accusations came forward where he pressured voters not to support Republican-endorsed candidates for Carmel Clay school board.
Carmel poll worker removed from early voting site responds to GOP interference allegations, sheriff investigating
CARMEL, Ind. — A poll worker at an early voting site in Carmel, Indiana, was removed from their post on Thursday. County Republicans are alleging illegal activity and said the local sheriff has opened an investigation. Republican Party allegations The Hamilton County Republican Party released a statement on Sunday alleging that the poll worker, who […]
Clock ticking on Delphi suspect’s constitutional rights
DELPHI, Ind. — When troopers at the Indiana State Police post in Lafayette slapped handcuffs on Richard Allen and told him he was under arrest for the killings of two girls abducted from the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi in February of 2017, the clock started ticking on the Carroll County man’s constitutional rights […]
Morales responds to questions over voting, residency records
INDIANAPOLIS – Republican secretary of state candidate Diego Morales is responding to questions about his voting and residency records. Morales is running against Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer for Indiana secretary of state, the office that oversees elections. Documents obtained through public records requests show Morales voted in Hendricks County in 2018 but […]
readthereporter.com
Carmel couple gives special gift to city
It’s time once again for the Carmel Street Department to work its magic at Carter Green in preparation for the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green on Nov. 19. This year, Operations Manager Crystal Edmondson was thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gene and...
WLFI.com
Wolf Park Celebrates 50 years
Tippecanoe County, Ind. (WLFI)-Wolf Park in Battle Ground is celebrating 50 years. The research park serves as a habitat for endangered wolves and bison. This type of park is a rare find and continues to educate the public about the animals that once roamed Indiana and how their extinction affects our ecosystem.
WLFI.com
Lafayette police investigating homicide
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a incident on Halloween that led to a person's death. According to a released statement, on October 31, 73-year-old Mark Belange was involved in a physical altercation outside of his residence in the 500 block of Bellingham Avenue. Police...
indianapolismonthly.com
The Retaking Of Richmond Hill
At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
wamwamfm.com
Judge Refuses to Dismiss Case of 4 Kokomo Police Officers
A federal judge in Indianapolis refused Friday to dismiss a lawsuit against four Kokomo Police officers after a man died in their custody in 2017. The Kokomo Police Department said 21-year-old Tavaris McGuire and two others were arrested February 4th. Officers say McGuire started behaving erratically during the booking process and was clutching his chest. He later died while at the hospital.
WISH-TV
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
Our First Look at Delphi Murders Suspect After His Transfer to Secret Location
The man who allegedly murdered two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, is now in state custody after a judge determined the suspect and even the court to be at risk. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, is with the Indiana Department of Correction, and authorities released his new mugshot on Monday. Allen...
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
