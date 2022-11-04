Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm elections 2022: polls close in most US states as Republicans seek gains in Senate and House – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
Amid intense scrutiny, Americans vote with no major hitches
The final day of voting in the 2022 midterms unfolded Tuesday without major disruptions or widespread problems, a relatively trouble-free end to the first nationwide election since a campaign of conspiracy theories and false claims began attacking public confidence in the way ballots are cast and counted. Scattered problems arose...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
thecomeback.com
Shocking Herschel Walker poll released before Election Day
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in one of the most pivotal elections of the midterm cycle. The race bruising race could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber come January. Both sides have eclipsed a combined $241...
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Day Before Election
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman's performance in a live televised debate appears to have damaged the lieutenant governor's chances in the still too-close-to-call race with GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to polls and bookmakers. With one day before the November 8 polls open, U.K-based betting company Betfair is...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally
Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Joe Biden's latest gaffe plays right into Republicans' hands
President Joe Biden once called himself a "gaffe machine" -- and his latest slip-up is a whopper.
2022 election live updates: Bellwether House race in Virginia goes down to the wire
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
GOP eyes Arizona US House seats in bid to flip control
The partisan makeup of Arizona's U.S. House delegation and control of Congress itself are up for grabs Tuesday, with Republicans hoping to shift the state's 5-4 Democratic tilt.
Foushee cruises to win in US House 4th District; will replace fellow Democrat David Price
Democratic State Sen. Valerie Foushee cruised to victory Tuesday night where she'll replace fellow Democrat Rep. David Price, who is retiring, and become Congresswoman for North Carolina's 4th District.
Judge denies Republican request to extend Maricopa County voting hours
A state judge on Tuesday evening denied a Republican coalition’s emergency request to extend voting hours in Arizona’s Maricopa County, casting doubt on allegations that some people were unable to vote. The judge, who ruled just minutes before polls’ scheduled closing time in the state, also said the...
Nancy Pelosi Calls Attack On Husband “A Flame Fueled By Misinformation,” Says It Will Factor Into Her Decision Over Post-Midterm Future
In her first interview since the attack on her husband, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday that it was the result of “a flame fueled by misinformation,” as evidence shows the suspect embraced far-right conspiracy theories. Paul Pelosi, 82, is home and recovering from the early-morning October 28 attack at their San Francisco home after being struck in the head with a hammer. David DePape has pleaded not guilty to a number of state and federal charges, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. Related Story Broadcast Network News Streaming Services Ready For Their...
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
Republican Russel Fry has won a seat in Congress from South Carolina's 7th House district
AP: Jared Moskowitz wins Ted Deutch’s vacated seat for Congressional District 23
Democrat Jared Moskowitz will replace U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. Moskowitz defeated Joe Budd in Tuesday night's election. He will begin his new role in 2023.
Fox News Voter Analysis: Fetterman-Oz race sees differences in enthusiasm
Additionally, an unsettling find is that nearly 6 in 10 voters nationally think life for the next generation of Americans will be worse than life today.
What happens if I’m in line but haven’t voted by the time polls close?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Election Day is Tuesday and the expected record turnout to the polls means you may be wondering what happens if you’re still waiting in line by the time polls close. Can you still vote, or will you be turned away?. The good news is...
Midterms 2022: Ex-White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is New Arkansas Governor, Chuck Schumer Easily Wins Senate Reelection; Polls Close In NY, TX, MI, AZ & More — Update
UPDATE, 6:17 PM PT: A number of major midterm races across the nation are still in play, but the polls have just shut the doors in a batch of major states and a couple of high profile wins are now on the board. Polls in New York, Texas, Michigan, Arizona, New Mexico, Iowa, Louisiana, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, and Minnesota all closed at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. Within seconds, almost every outlet called a successful and unsurprising Empire State reelection for Democrat and current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Soon afterwards, former Donald Trump White House...
Comments / 0