Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter to add 'official' mark to verified big accounts
Twitter said Tuesday it will add a gray “official” label to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform’s verification system. The site’s current system of using what are known as “blue checks” confirming an account’s authenticity will soon go away for those who don’t pay a monthly fee. The checkmarks will be available at a yet-to-be-announced date for anyone willing to pay a $7.99-a-month subscription, which will also include some bonus features, such as fewer ads and the ability to have tweets given greater visibility...
hypebeast.com
Facebook Gaming Asks Sara Choi to Choose Five Things She Can’t Live Without
Sara Choi has been a car enthusiast since she can remember. Her first job was at a tuning shop, and from there, her passion took off. Choi now enjoys life in the fast lane, drifting cars and streaming with her advanced driving sim setup, which allows her to carry a love for adrenaline onto the screen as well. Gaming not only helps Choi improve her real-life skills, but it connects her to a community of others who share a love for racing.
Comments / 0