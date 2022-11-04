ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

miltontimes.com

Fontbonne convent eyed for Public Schools' use

The School Building Committee is taking a look at the convent building at Fontbonne Academy that recently came on the market for $8.5 million as a possible way to help ease the overcrowding of the Milton Public Schools. Members of the Building Committee said on Oct. 24 that the possible...
MILTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

The state playoffs begin on the 'Frenzy'

WORCESTER, Mass. -- The state playoffs are underway and central and western Massachusetts are well represented, especially in division seven. The top seeded West Boylston Lions dominated Tech Boston Academy from start to finish en route to a 49-0 home win. Jamie McNamara helped lead a powerful rushing attack and Brian Smith returned an interception for a touchdown for West Boylston.
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran 47 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran who was killed in the line of duty 47 years ago today. In the early morning hours on Thursday, November 6, 1975, Sergeant Richard Halloran was shot and killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bremen Street and Neptune Road.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

How not to build a highway

THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
NEWTON, MA
Travel Maven

This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Watertown News

OBIT: Sue Chen, Former Owner of Wonder Cafe in Watertown

Dear family, friends, and businesses of Watertown,. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sue Chen on October 29, 2022. Sue was the owner of Wonder Cafe on Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown from 2009 to 2015. One of her greatest joys was meeting and feeding people...
WATERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Gulls overtake Silver Lake

WILMINGTON — Members of a local triathlon swimming club have been concerned about the recent influx of gulls in Silver Lake. Swimmer Lisa Tyler of Lowell, along with members from Wilmington and surrounding towns, part of the Trifury triathlon club, have used the Wilmington lake for open water swim practice for over 20 years.
WILMINGTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Making a Splash In and Out of the Pool: Harvard Swimmer Abby Carr Fights For Athletes' Voices on HUA

Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr poses during Harvard Women's Swimming and Diving's Media Day photo shoot. Carr is serving as the inaugural Sports Officer on the Harvard Undergraduate Association (HUA). By Courtesy of Harvard Athletics. Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr has proven herself in the pool. In high school, she...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Man bleeding and sinking into Charles River saved by teen

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager helped save a man from sinking into the Charles River Friday night. After the Celtics game, 18-year-old Finn Conner said he and his dad were walking back to their car in Charlestown when he heard someone yelling from the water. He saw two people in the water, one man was bleeding and sinking, the other man was trying to get him out.
BOSTON, MA
valleypatriot.com

When Old Habits Don’t Die: An Issue of Stolen Valor for Teresa English?

There’s something about the habits of we military folk. The military teaches and trains us to be methodical from day one. Whether it’s to stand at attention a certain way, the way we should walk, to the way we fold our clothes. This writer still folds and hangs his clothes with near perfect alignment from his days in the military for better or worse. When we wear our clothes, we make sure we wear them a certain way, in particular, our “gig line.” It is the line of your button-down shirt and aligns with your belt-buckle, never off-set. However, never in my wildest would I imagine these habits would become a story in a Massachusetts State Representative race.
BILLERICA, MA
quincyquarry.com

Squantum also runs on Dunkin? #mayorkoch #quincypolice #ward6councillorbillharris #dunkindonuts

– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about in northwest North Quincy shortly before first light Saturday morning, a Quincy Quarry News team traveling the ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy in Quincy Quarry’s Mobile Two news cruiser spotted a Dunkin Donuts eighteen wheeler delivery truck flying along East Squantum Street causeway.
QUINCY, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing

The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
ABINGTON, MA

