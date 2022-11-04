Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Related
miltontimes.com
Fontbonne convent eyed for Public Schools' use
The School Building Committee is taking a look at the convent building at Fontbonne Academy that recently came on the market for $8.5 million as a possible way to help ease the overcrowding of the Milton Public Schools. Members of the Building Committee said on Oct. 24 that the possible...
Photo of the Day: 2022 Framingham High Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Hall of Fame Foundation held its 4th Annual Framingham High Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight, November 4 at the Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center. Five of the six athletes being inducted attended the ceremony. Inducted was Steve Burton, Allison Manzella, Shaunna...
spectrumnews1.com
The state playoffs begin on the 'Frenzy'
WORCESTER, Mass. -- The state playoffs are underway and central and western Massachusetts are well represented, especially in division seven. The top seeded West Boylston Lions dominated Tech Boston Academy from start to finish en route to a 49-0 home win. Jamie McNamara helped lead a powerful rushing attack and Brian Smith returned an interception for a touchdown for West Boylston.
Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle in This Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, and in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran 47 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran who was killed in the line of duty 47 years ago today. In the early morning hours on Thursday, November 6, 1975, Sergeant Richard Halloran was shot and killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bremen Street and Neptune Road.
New England celebrates Veterans Day as restaurants serve over 20,000 free, 'scratch-made' meals to heroes
Tuscan Brands CEO Joseph Faro shared with FOX Business how his restaurants honor America's heroes with a free meal for Veterans Day, a 12-year-old tradition.
wgbh.org
Archdiocese, Dorchester residents rebuke city councilor’s anti-Protestant remark
Nobody would ever confuse the Boston City Council with the U.S. Senate. It's not that incivility never erupts on the Senate floor, but when it does, it's the exception — not the rule. These days, acrimony seems to be just another tool in the Boston City Council's rhetorical work...
commonwealthmagazine.org
How not to build a highway
THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Watertown News
OBIT: Sue Chen, Former Owner of Wonder Cafe in Watertown
Dear family, friends, and businesses of Watertown,. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sue Chen on October 29, 2022. Sue was the owner of Wonder Cafe on Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown from 2009 to 2015. One of her greatest joys was meeting and feeding people...
Female student allegedly groped in Bentley University parking lot
WALTHAM, Mass. — Authorities sent out a warning on Thursday to a local college campus after a female student was allegedly groped. Bentley University Police say they received a report from a female student who said she was inappropriately touched by a man near a campus parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
homenewshere.com
Gulls overtake Silver Lake
WILMINGTON — Members of a local triathlon swimming club have been concerned about the recent influx of gulls in Silver Lake. Swimmer Lisa Tyler of Lowell, along with members from Wilmington and surrounding towns, part of the Trifury triathlon club, have used the Wilmington lake for open water swim practice for over 20 years.
Harvard Crimson
Making a Splash In and Out of the Pool: Harvard Swimmer Abby Carr Fights For Athletes' Voices on HUA
Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr poses during Harvard Women's Swimming and Diving's Media Day photo shoot. Carr is serving as the inaugural Sports Officer on the Harvard Undergraduate Association (HUA). By Courtesy of Harvard Athletics. Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr has proven herself in the pool. In high school, she...
whdh.com
Man bleeding and sinking into Charles River saved by teen
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager helped save a man from sinking into the Charles River Friday night. After the Celtics game, 18-year-old Finn Conner said he and his dad were walking back to their car in Charlestown when he heard someone yelling from the water. He saw two people in the water, one man was bleeding and sinking, the other man was trying to get him out.
valleypatriot.com
When Old Habits Don’t Die: An Issue of Stolen Valor for Teresa English?
There’s something about the habits of we military folk. The military teaches and trains us to be methodical from day one. Whether it’s to stand at attention a certain way, the way we should walk, to the way we fold our clothes. This writer still folds and hangs his clothes with near perfect alignment from his days in the military for better or worse. When we wear our clothes, we make sure we wear them a certain way, in particular, our “gig line.” It is the line of your button-down shirt and aligns with your belt-buckle, never off-set. However, never in my wildest would I imagine these habits would become a story in a Massachusetts State Representative race.
quincyquarry.com
Squantum also runs on Dunkin? #mayorkoch #quincypolice #ward6councillorbillharris #dunkindonuts
– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about in northwest North Quincy shortly before first light Saturday morning, a Quincy Quarry News team traveling the ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy in Quincy Quarry’s Mobile Two news cruiser spotted a Dunkin Donuts eighteen wheeler delivery truck flying along East Squantum Street causeway.
For $379,000, a condo in a former Worcester synagogue
The unit has two bedrooms, two baths, and historic murals. It’s not that rare to find a condo in a former church these days, but in a onetime synagogue? That’s a different story. Unit 8 at 32 Providence St. is a two-bed, 2.5-bath condo located in a Classical...
Watertown News
Charles River Groups Urges Removing Watertown Dam, Protection for Private Trees
Members of the Charles River Watershed Association appeared before the City Council last week to state their case for removing the Watertown Dam, and also encouraged the City to take other steps for climate resilience, including expanding tree protection to those on private property. Along with the recommendation to remove...
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
Comments / 0