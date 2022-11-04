ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Former Washington defensive lineman Dave Butz dies at 72

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTc9f_0iz1xTtM00

Longtime Washington Commanders defensive lineman Dave Butz died on Friday, the organization announced.

He was 72.

Butz spent 16 seasons in the league, almost all of which were in Washington. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him first with the No. 5 overall pick in 1973. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 291 pounds, Butz was the largest player in the league at the time.

Butz landed in Washington after spending his first two seasons in St. Louis, though he missed nearly all of the 1974 season with a knee injury.

Butz was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 1983, a season in which he recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks and earned his only Pro Bowl nod. Butz helped lead the franchise to a pair of Super Bowl wins, first in 1982 and again in 1987, before he retired after the 1988 season.

In total, Butz had 64 sacks and a pair of interceptions in his 216 games.

The former Purdue star was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014, and is a member of the Commanders’ Ring of Fame.

"When I think of Dave, I think of all the great plays he's made for us over the years," longtime Washington coach Joe Gibbs said when Butz retired, via NBC Sports. "I think of him coming out of the hospital two years ago to play against the New York Jets. He made one of the biggest plays in the game, and then he checked back into the hospital afterward."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 10: Bills bounce back vs. Vikings; Chargers upset 49ers; Rams roll over Cardinals

The Week 10 NFL schedule features one matchup between teams with winning records, but it's a beauty. The Minnesota Vikings travel to face the Buffalo Bills in what could be considered a potential Super Bowl LVII preview. Minnesota (7-1) is on a six-game winning streak with first-year coach Kevin O'Connell and quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Bills have one of the top MVP candidates in Josh Allen, and coach Sean McDermott have led Buffalo to seven consecutive playoff victories (including postseason).
WASHINGTON STATE
102.5 The Bone

Georgia leads second CFP rankings as Tennessee drops to No. 5

Georgia moved from No. 3 to No. 1 in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs beat previous No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday. The Volunteers dropped to No. 5 and are the top one-loss team in the rankings. Ohio State, Michigan and TCU make up the top four. Michigan moved up two spots and TCU moved up three.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 10

One half down... (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) The NFL season heads into Week 10 and only one team stands above the rest. The Philadelphia Eagles remain perfect and are playing at a different level. Those who thought the Bills were got a wakeup call from the Jets. As for the rest? Here's how all 32 teams stack up as the second half of the season kicks off...32. Carolina Panthers (2-7, lost to Cincinnati Bengals) (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports) Steve Wilks deserves hazard pay for handling the interim title for the rest of this season. Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons31. Houston Texans (1-6-1, lost...
102.5 The Bone

Midterm elections 2022: What time the polls close in every state

The following state-by-state list includes the approximate closing times for polling places in each state on Election Day, along with a link for voters to find locations and other important resources. ________________________________________________________________________________________________. Alabama*Two time zones. 8 p.m. ET. 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET. ________________________________________________________________________________________________. Alaska. 8 p.m. AKT/12 a.m. ET.
GEORGIA STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins decline options on three prominent players

The Twins announced Monday they declined their respective options on Dylan Bundy, Chris Archer and Miguel Sanó. Minnesota also confirmed the previously reported decision to exercise its option to retain starter Sonny Gray. None of those come as a surprise, as they were all easy calls for the Minnesota front office.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
102.5 The Bone

Coy Gibbs, exec at Joe Gibbs Racing, dies hours after son clinches Xfinity title

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, died Sunday, hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49. Coy Gibbs, whose father is Pro Football Hall of Famer, NASCAR Hall of Famer and NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, was at the track at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday to celebrate the series title clinched by his son, Xfinity racer Ty Gibbs, according to The Associated Press.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB All-Star Trea Turner’s Wife, Kristen Harabedian

Trea Turner’s free agency might be ending soon. The franchise that signs the All-Star will be welcoming a new WAG, too. Kristen Harabedian is Trea Turner’s wife and college sweetheart. She’s been his biggest cheerleader long before his MLB debut and a constant presence at his games. Kristen Harabedian’s gameday fashion and the newest addition to the brood have been the talk of the MLB community on social media for a while, but very little is known about the shortstop’s other half. So we delve into her background in this Kristen Harabedian wiki.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Price Rankings for NFL Tickets, Parking, Hot Dogs, Beer

You might expect the cost of attending an NFL football game to be cheapest in cities with the weakest teams, as the teams would need to keep prices down to attract fans. You also might think that teams in smaller cities would charge less, just because prices overall are lower in these cities.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy