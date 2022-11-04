WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Low: 56. THURSDAY: Pleasant with plenty of sunshine. High: 62, Low: 48. After a few unseasonably warm days, the cooler, seasonable air arrived yesterday and we'll keep the cool sunshine the next few days, tone down those breezes, and even see temperatures inch back into the low 60s come Thursday, the pick day of the forecast. Even milder air arrives on Friday, but it comes with a price, and that price is named Nicole. The remnant rain and wind from what could be Hurricane Nicole as it strikes the East Coast of Florida early Thursday will zip up the coast Friday into Saturday, delivering a round of heavy rain with some gusty winds and even a severe thunderstorm or two. The wettest weather is likely later Friday or Friday night, with clearing and windy weather for the weekend, with a shot of cold air arriving late in the weekend and early next week.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO