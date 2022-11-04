Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Senate race: Vote count may take days to determine winner
(The Center Square) – As eyes across the nation turned toward Pennsylvania, the commonwealth responded: wait. The results of its U.S. Senate election may not be known for days. The race between Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey has...
Cartwright has lead against Bognet in 8th Congressional District race in Pa.
Incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright is ahead of Republican Jim Bognet as results continue to come in in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District race. Cartwright has a 51% to 49% lead. The 8th District consists of parts of Luzerne and Monroe counties, and all of Lackawanna, Pike, and Wayne counties. It includes...
What Pa., NJ voters should know for Election Day
EASTON, Pa. - The phones have been ringing off the hook at local election offices, as people ask about their polling places, districts, registration status and ID needed for the first-time voting. All of that information can be found on the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Department of States' websites. "Democracy...
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
Roundup: State representative races in Berks
READING, Pa. — Winners have been declared in some of the races for the Pennsylvania House of Representative districts that include Berks County; others remained undeclared Wednesday morning. In the 99th District, which is new to Berks County, Republican incumbent Dave Zimmerman, with 72% of the vote and 21...
Lisa Baker, Aaron Kaufer hold leads as Luzerne continues to count
Republican State Sen. Lisa Baker held a big lead at press time in her bid for a fifth term representing the sprawling 20th District. Baker, 61, of Lehman Twp., on Tuesday faced a challenge from Jackie Baker, 50, a former teacher from Liberty Twp. in Wayne County. As of press time, Lisa Baker, had a commanding lead of about 16,000 votes with much of Luzerne County's vote total yet to be reported.
Staffing crisis strains child services in Pa., officials say Lycoming County in good shape
As reports of child abuse rise throughout Pennsylvania and across the country, low staff and high turnover rates make providing social services to these children an ever-increasing challenge, according to state and local experts. “I’ve never seen staffing as bad as it is right now,” said Brian Bornman, Executive Director...
Stores in Northampton, Montgomery counties sell Powerball tickets worth $100K
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania ahead of Monday's drawing, including one at a Wawa in Bethlehem. The Wawa at 3300 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem sold a ticket worth $100,000, as did the Giant at 2450 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County. Both stores get a $500 bonus for selling the tickets.
Retired FBI agent to share stories of pay-to-play cases
A retired FBI agent will speak at Penn State Lehigh Valley on Tuesday about the investigations of the former Allentown and Reading mayors. Scott Curtis was with the bureau for 25 years and worked as a special agent with the Allentown field office. He will share details about the cases...
LVHN to host virtual town hall to address 'tripledemic' concerns
Lehigh Valley Health Network will host a virtual town hall Tuesday to talk about concerns of a "tripledemic." Doctors will update the community on the three viruses sweeping through the country -- COVID-19, the flu and RSV. They'll share tips on how to prevent the spread of each illness, and...
Pleasant midweek; late week impacts from Nicole
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Low: 56. THURSDAY: Pleasant with plenty of sunshine. High: 62, Low: 48. After a few unseasonably warm days, the cooler, seasonable air arrived yesterday and we'll keep the cool sunshine the next few days, tone down those breezes, and even see temperatures inch back into the low 60s come Thursday, the pick day of the forecast. Even milder air arrives on Friday, but it comes with a price, and that price is named Nicole. The remnant rain and wind from what could be Hurricane Nicole as it strikes the East Coast of Florida early Thursday will zip up the coast Friday into Saturday, delivering a round of heavy rain with some gusty winds and even a severe thunderstorm or two. The wettest weather is likely later Friday or Friday night, with clearing and windy weather for the weekend, with a shot of cold air arriving late in the weekend and early next week.
Mexican restaurant chain to open second regional location Wednesday
BARTONSVILLE, Pa. - The second regional location of a fast-casual, Mexican-fusion restaurant chain is set to open Wednesday in Monroe County. Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a New Jersey-based chain serving made-to-order burritos, quesadillas, tacos and more, will open 11 a.m. Wednesday at 3578 Route 611 in Bartonsville. The new eatery, near...
Development with Topgolf, apartments, hotel proposed for Lower Macungie
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Lower Macungie planners on Tuesday night reviewed a sketch plan and zoning text amendment request for a 45-acre mixed-use development on roughly 59 acres. The project, called Lehigh Valley Town Center, is offered by Jaindl Land Co., and would be located between Schantz Road,...
Man charged with DUI in deadly Route 611 crash
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State Police say a crash on Route 611 that killed an Emmaus woman Sunday afternoon was caused by a drunk driver from Georgia. Richard Schroeder, 53, is charged with DUI-alcohol, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI, and associated traffic offenses, according to a news release from state police.
Coroner IDs 2 killed in dump truck crash on I-78
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A New Jersey man and a Bethlehem man were the two killed in a violent dump truck crash on Interstate 78. Donald Gercie, 63, of Alpha, was driving the dump truck when it hit the Adams Road overpass in Upper Macungie Township just before 10 a.m. Monday, said the Lehigh County coroner.
Man, 28, dies after crash near Souderton
FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man died after a crash in Franconia Township. Justin Minnucci, 28, was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. Minnucci, of Franconia Township, died of injuries sustained in a...
Maidencreek man killed in head-on crash near Bernville
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man died in a head-on crash Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Shartlesville, near Lonesome Valley Road, in Jefferson Township, north of Bernville. A car traveling north on Shartlesville Road crossed into the oncoming...
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 on motorcycle in North Whitehall
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A delivery truck driver has admitted to causing a North Whitehall Township crash that left two people dead. Devon Lindeman pleaded guilty in October to two counts of homicide by vehicle and two summary counts in the crash on June 21, 2020, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.
