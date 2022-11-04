Tyrese Maxey gives an update on Sixers star big man Joel Embiid

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers are currently dealing with a slew of injuries and health issues as they know that James Harden will be out a month due to a foot injury, but they’re also dealing with Joel Embiid dealing with the flu.

The big fella has missed two games in a row and he is still listed as questionable for Friday’s matchup with the New York Knicks at home. Embiid is averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds to begin the season as he has played in six games so far.

As the Sixers convened for shootaround on Friday morning, Tyrese Maxey gave an update on Embiid as he believes he is getting better.

“I think he’s doing better,” said Maxey. “It’s that time of the year, man. Weather is changing. Philly decides it wants to be hot, 80 degrees, then it wants to be 40 degrees. Now I’m freezing when I go out and I think everybody’s getting a little under the weather, but you just got to keep pushing. You got to keep pushing. It’s a long season and it’s just the beginning.”

The Sixers did say that Embiid participated during shootaround, but he is still listed as questionable for the matchup with the Knicks.

Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. EDT where the Sixers will look to get back on track following a home loss to the Washington Wizards.