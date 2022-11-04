Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri Teenager Dies After Getting Hit by Amtrak Train: 'He Radiated Joy and Happiness'
Caleb Balaban, 17, was hanging out with friends on a bridge near St Louis when they heard the train approaching, the boy's aunt told a local paper A St. Louis-area teenager is being remembered as an active young man with a bright personality after he was struck and killed by an Amtrak train over the weekend. Police said Caleb Balaban, 17, of St. Clair, Mo., died Sunday following an accident in Castlewood State Park, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and CBS affiliate KMOV. Responding to a call Sunday...
stlmag.com
Lousies on the Loop now open in University City
Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
FOX2now.com
Pickled Popcorn is our pick
ST. LOUIS – STL Veg Girl was fixing to pop a great recipe for us Tuesday. She used pickle juice to flavor popcorn. She’s making America’s favorite snack healthier, lower in sodium, and fat. It’s a triple win and not a triple threat to our health. Also,...
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
kfmo.com
Goose Creek ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
KSDK
Winter weather outlook for St. Louis area 2023
Freezing temperatures, snow and ice will be here soon. Weather First Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell has your winter weather outlook.
Voter Suppression Is Alive and Well in Missouri, and It Must Stop
WashU students call for a new Voting Rights Act to protect our democracy
advantagenews.com
Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
St. Louis area business fights back against costly smash and grabs
Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup business believes it has a way to fight back.
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
advantagenews.com
New BJC Clinic coming to Godfrey
BJC HealthCare broke ground Monday on a new, state of the art medical clinic in Godfrey. The 14,000-square-foot outpatient care facility, with additional shell space for future expansion, will be at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street, near First MidAmerica Credit Union. It’s scheduled to open in 2023.
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man, St. Louis woman suspected of stealing SUV in Fenton area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 25-year-old Pevely man and a 21-year-old St. Louis woman as suspects in the theft of an SUV from outside a Fenton-area mobile home. A green 2010 Jeep Patriot was stolen from outside the home in the 1000 block of Willow Glen Drive, authorities reported.
advantagenews.com
Clark Bridge reopens, suspects in custody
The Clark Bridge at Alton has reopened after being closed briefly this afternoon. According to information from the Alton Police Department, information about a particular vehicle and its occupants being involved in the distribution of narcotics was received and began a chain of events leading to this afternoon’s events.
Owner of St. Louis hospital diverted funds meant for construction projects, lawsuit alleges
ST. LOUIS — A company hired to make improvements at South City Hospital says in new litigation that the facility's owner diverted funds meant for those projects, as it seeks millions in damages. The allegations come as the hospital, at 3933 S. Broadway, is in the process of being...
Deadly double shooting in south St. Louis
New details on a deadly double shooting in south St. Louis on Saturday night.
KMOV
Man dies after 5-vehicle crash on I-64 in St. Charles County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died and one person was injured in a 5-vehicle crash in St. Charles County on Tuesday. A man from Wentzville was pronounced dead on the scene after crossing the cable barrier and hitting vehicles in the opposite direction, leading to being ejected from the vehicle. He was later identified as 37-year-old Jason Lodes.
Pedestrians killed in separate incidents over weekend
ST. LOUIS - Two pedestrians were killed this weekend in separate incidents.
KMOV
WWII soldier set to return to St. Louis decades after he was captured as a prisoner of war
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - He made the ultimate sacrifice, and decades after he was captured as a prisoner of war, a WWII soldier is set to return home to St. Louis. U.S. Army Private James Tash was a member of the 31st Infantry Regiment when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941.
St. Louis Zoo Welcomes Cute New Member To The Zoo Family
If you're headed down to the St. Louis Zoo, you will want to stop by and meet the newest member, Rhubarb, a Francois’ langur baby. Who doesn't love baby animals? Well, the St. Louis Zoo just introduced one of the cutest babies yet. Rhubarb was born on September 30 to mom Dolly and dad Deshi and is the first Francois’ langur born at the St. Louis Zoo.
KMOV
2 killed in south St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were shot and killed in south St. Louis City Saturday evening, police said. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of Schiller Place near the Dutchtown and Holly Hills neighborhoods. Police found one man shot in the side and the other in the head, according to an initial incident report.
