ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Missouri Teenager Dies After Getting Hit by Amtrak Train: 'He Radiated Joy and Happiness'

Caleb Balaban, 17, was hanging out with friends on a bridge near St Louis when they heard the train approaching, the boy's aunt told a local paper A St. Louis-area teenager is being remembered as an active young man with a bright personality after he was struck and killed by an Amtrak train over the weekend. Police said Caleb Balaban, 17, of St. Clair, Mo., died Sunday following an accident in Castlewood State Park, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and CBS affiliate KMOV. Responding to a call Sunday...
SAINT CLAIR, MO
stlmag.com

Lousies on the Loop now open in University City

Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
FOX2now.com

Pickled Popcorn is our pick

ST. LOUIS – STL Veg Girl was fixing to pop a great recipe for us Tuesday. She used pickle juice to flavor popcorn. She’s making America’s favorite snack healthier, lower in sodium, and fat. It’s a triple win and not a triple threat to our health. Also,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning

One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
BELLEVILLE, IL
kfmo.com

Goose Creek ATV Wreck

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza

With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri

WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, MO
advantagenews.com

New BJC Clinic coming to Godfrey

BJC HealthCare broke ground Monday on a new, state of the art medical clinic in Godfrey. The 14,000-square-foot outpatient care facility, with additional shell space for future expansion, will be at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street, near First MidAmerica Credit Union. It’s scheduled to open in 2023.
GODFREY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely man, St. Louis woman suspected of stealing SUV in Fenton area

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 25-year-old Pevely man and a 21-year-old St. Louis woman as suspects in the theft of an SUV from outside a Fenton-area mobile home. A green 2010 Jeep Patriot was stolen from outside the home in the 1000 block of Willow Glen Drive, authorities reported.
FENTON, MO
advantagenews.com

Clark Bridge reopens, suspects in custody

The Clark Bridge at Alton has reopened after being closed briefly this afternoon. According to information from the Alton Police Department, information about a particular vehicle and its occupants being involved in the distribution of narcotics was received and began a chain of events leading to this afternoon’s events.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Man dies after 5-vehicle crash on I-64 in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died and one person was injured in a 5-vehicle crash in St. Charles County on Tuesday. A man from Wentzville was pronounced dead on the scene after crossing the cable barrier and hitting vehicles in the opposite direction, leading to being ejected from the vehicle. He was later identified as 37-year-old Jason Lodes.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

St. Louis Zoo Welcomes Cute New Member To The Zoo Family

If you're headed down to the St. Louis Zoo, you will want to stop by and meet the newest member, Rhubarb, a Francois’ langur baby. Who doesn't love baby animals? Well, the St. Louis Zoo just introduced one of the cutest babies yet. Rhubarb was born on September 30 to mom Dolly and dad Deshi and is the first Francois’ langur born at the St. Louis Zoo.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 killed in south St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were shot and killed in south St. Louis City Saturday evening, police said. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of Schiller Place near the Dutchtown and Holly Hills neighborhoods. Police found one man shot in the side and the other in the head, according to an initial incident report.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy