Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Chicago's 'Donut King' celebrating 50 years in business at Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland
Chicago's 84-year-old "Donut King" starts at 6 a.m., working 12 hours days, six days a week.
wgnradio.com
Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day
It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Free clothing giveaway on 11/5
With winter on its way, many people will be needing to wear extra layers of clothing when they go outside. However, some people do not have the necessary funds to buy winter coats and winter boots for themselves and for their children. According to the last census, one in nine people (11.6 percent) in the United States of America live below the poverty line.
them.us
A Chicago Gay Bar Is Under Fire For a Racist “Sista Girl” Puppet Performance
A Chicago leather bar has come under fire for hiring a puppeteer who performed a routine for the establishment’s 45th anniversary that patrons immediately saw as racist and transphobic. Videos of the Tuesday night performance at Touché, located in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood, began circulating on social media...
wgnradio.com
Where’s the best Italian beef sandwich in Chicago?
Nick Kindelsperger, food critic for the Chicago Tribune, joins Bob Sirott to share his review of Zaza’s Pizzeria. He also discusses his guide to Italian beef, his favorite shops, and answers the age old question, “Is a hot dog a sandwich?”.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
947wls.com
$1.5 Billion Power Ball Drawing tomorrow but there were several $50K and $100K winners around Chicago
Tomorrow, (Saturday, November 5th) is another drawing for Powerball. The jackpot is a whopping $1.5 Billion!!. Sure no one won Wednesday’s drawing, but there were three $100K winners and nine $50K winners in Illinois on November 2nd. I hope you didn’t throw away your ticket just because you heard...
Over 400 People Apply For Spots In Jefferson Park Affordable Housing For Veterans, People With Disabilities
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side affordable housing development for veterans, people with disabilities and families is ready to welcome residents — and is already in high demand. The project by Full Circle Communities broke ground in October 2021, developing two four-story buildings with 48 one-, two-...
Routine Chicago Trash Collection Leads To Chilling Discovery
How an average morning spurred a horrifying investigation.
Historic Damen Silos to be sold for $6.5 million
Governor JB Pritkzer has announced the sale of the historic Damen Silos as part of the governor’s plan to reduce operating expenses. Four bids came in with the minimum required bid at $3.25 million.
Lou Malnati’s, Portillo’s Italian beef deep dish pizza is the food duo from heaven — and now you can try it too!
The two companies have teamed up for a collaboration that truly captures the taste of the city. For a limited time only, you can order an Italian beef deep dish pizza and enjoy it in the comfort of your home.
Chicago Weather: High wind warning issued Saturday, damage-producing gusts topping 60 mph
Apartment building roof partially blows off in Elk Grove village
Human remains found in Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Human remains have been found in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.Chicago police said the remains were discovered Wednesday morning at Washington about a block west of Cicero. The medical examiner is doing an autopsy on Thursday.Police detectives are conducting a death investigation but have not released much information on the case.
fox32chicago.com
Tornado touches down in Kane County
BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Group calling for all Chicago sidewalks to be shoveled by the city workers
Chicago aldermen are being urged to make shoveling snow off the sidewalks the city’s responsibility, not homeowners’. The advocates are calling for a $750,000 pilot program where the city would shovel the sidewalks.
Chicago Weather Alert: EF-0 tornado confirmed along line of Kendall, Kane counties
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An EF-0 tornado was confirmed embedded within the line of gusty winds Saturday morning from Little Rock to Big Rock, Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was along the Kendall/Kane County line. Winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was on the ground an estimated 3.7 miles just after 11 a.m. and lasted about 4 minutes, the National Weather Service said. At its widest, the tornado's path was about 100 yards. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday night. Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power. High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
