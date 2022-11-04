ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Former Washington defensive lineman Dave Butz dies at 72

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MVJm_0iz1uyS400

Longtime Washington Commanders defensive lineman Dave Butz died on Friday, the organization announced.

He was 72.

Butz spent 16 seasons in the league, almost all of which were in Washington. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him first with the No. 5 overall pick in 1973. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 291 pounds, Butz was the largest player in the league at the time.

Butz landed in Washington after spending his first two seasons in St. Louis, though he missed nearly all of the 1974 season with a knee injury.

Butz was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 1983, a season in which he recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks and earned his only Pro Bowl nod. Butz helped lead the franchise to a pair of Super Bowl wins, first in 1982 and again in 1987, before he retired after the 1988 season.

In total, Butz had 64 sacks and a pair of interceptions in his 216 games.

The former Purdue star was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014, and is a member of the Commanders’ Ring of Fame.

"When I think of Dave, I think of all the great plays he's made for us over the years," longtime Washington coach Joe Gibbs said when Butz retired, via NBC Sports. "I think of him coming out of the hospital two years ago to play against the New York Jets. He made one of the biggest plays in the game, and then he checked back into the hospital afterward."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat

There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters...
ARIZONA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Coy Gibbs, exec at Joe Gibbs Racing, dies hours after son clinches Xfinity title

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, died Sunday, hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49. Coy Gibbs, whose father is Pro Football Hall of Famer, NASCAR Hall of Famer and NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, was at the track at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday to celebrate the series title clinched by his son, Xfinity racer Ty Gibbs, according to The Associated Press.
PHOENIX, AZ
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

American Brittney Griner moved to a penal colony in Russia

MOSCOW — (AP) — The jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said Wednesday. A Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession last month. “Brittney was transferred from the detention center in...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot

Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, "yes" was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.
OREGON STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
119K+
Followers
136K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy