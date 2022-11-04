Ralph Hasenhuttl exclusive: Southampton boss on pressure and why his 'hungry' squad could benefit from World Cup break

Read full article on original website
SkySports
Erik ten Hag frustrated by 'stupid' crossing to Cristiano Ronaldo by Man Utd as Aston Villa beat them 3-1 at Villa Park
Erik ten Hag called Manchester United's tactic of crossing from deep for Cristiano Ronaldo "stupid" as he was left frustrated by his players failing to "follow the rules" in their 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday. Asked if he had encouraged his players to look for the head of...
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
SkySports
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager admits his side are Premier League title contenders after victory at Chelsea
Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal are competing for the title after their win at Chelsea - but did call for respect towards Manchester City's recent record in English football. Since the start of the season, Arteta has been coy about the Gunners' chances to win the title despite 10 consecutive...
Report: Manchester City In Talks With Chelsea Attacking Prospect
With more and more Manchester City youngsters being given a chance under Pep Guardiola, the club's academy is becoming ever more enticing for the future generation of footballers.
Watch: Luke Shaw Goal Gives Manchester United Lifeline v Aston Villa
Manchester United have a goal back against Aston Villa thanks to Luke Shaw and you can watch it here.
Manchester City Vs Fulham; Erling Haaland Is Back On The Bench
The line-ups for the Manchester City game against Fulham have been announced and Pep Guardiola has some players back for the clash.
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool loss 'unfair' – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte hails 'big effort' after boos
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte defended his side after half-time boos from fans and said defeat to Liverpool was undeserved. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says his players reacted positively to half-time boos from fans against Liverpool on Sunday and believes the 2-1 loss to the Reds was 'unfair'. Spurs found themselves...
SkySports
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores again as Magpies thrash Saints to go third in Premier League
Miguel Almiron scored again as Newcastle moved into third place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's. Almiron's composed finish in the 35th minute - his seventh goal in as many Premier League games - gave Newcastle the lead before substitute Chris Wood (58), Joe Willock (62) and Bruno Guimaraes (90+1) struck in the second half to ensure it was a comfortable afternoon on the south coast for Eddie Howe's side.
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: James Maddison 'ready' for England World Cup place while Erling Haaland rescue act was written in the stars
It was another match-winning performance from James Maddison on Saturday evening. The attacking midfielder drove Leicester forward throughout their 2-0 win against Everton and picked up two brilliant assists. The numbers match up too. He was top in the match for assists (2), shots (8) - seven of which were...
Ralph Hasenhuttl admits Southampton future out of his hands as pressure grows following another defeat
Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted his future at Southampton was out of his hands after his side lost 4-1 at home to Newcastle.Miguel Almiron scored his seventh goal in as many games for the Magpies’ first before both the floodgates and the skies opened up in the second half at St Mary’s.Hasenhuttl’s side are in the Premier League relegation zone, calling his future with the club back into question and reigniting rumours about a possible departure date during or even before the World Cup break.Asked if he’d just overseen his final match as Saints boss, he replied: “Do you know, I have...
SkySports
Everton 0-2 Leicester: Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes strikes see Foxes to Premier League victory
Superb strikes from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes in either half gave Leicester a 2-0 victory against Everton on Saturday Night Football. It was another special goal from the Belgian midfielder, who followed up a sensational effort against Wolves with a similarly sensational effort at Goodison Park. On the stroke...
SkySports
St Johnstone 2-1 Rangers: Pressure increases on Giovanni van Bronckhorst after shock defeat in Perth
St Johnstone piled the pressure on under-fire Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst with a shock 2-1 victory at McDiarmid Park. The Ibrox side now trail Celtic by seven points in the Scottish Premiership title race after failing to take their early chances. They piled on the pressure in the first...
SkySports
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace: Michael Olise nets injury-time winner to end Palace's away-day woes
Michael Olise’s late goal ended a run of seven games without a win on the road for Crystal Palace as they dispatched a tame West Ham side 2-1. Despite being second-best throughout and posting just five shots on goal over the 90 minutes, West Ham grabbed the lead when Said Benrahma lashed one home from 22 yards. Palace stayed calm and kept playing silky possession-based football and got their rewards before the break when Wilfried Zaha fired them level after an error from Thilo Kehrer.
SkySports
Sunderland 0-1 Cardiff: Mark Harris fires Bluebirds to victory
Mark Harris' first goal in seven matches earned Cardiff a 1-0 win at Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship. The Welshman, in with a shout of going to the World Cup, pounced in the area to convert from close range in the 49th minute despite claims for offside from the hosts.
Arsenal return to Premier League summit as they inflict significant defeat on Chelsea
The Gunners restored their two-point league lead, while the Blues have now done something they never did under Thomas Tuchel
SkySports
Sky Sports Cup: Rangers beat Spartans, Hibs see off Glasgow City to reach final
Rangers are into their first-ever Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final after seeing off Spartans 4-0 in the Sky Sports Cup. Despite penalty heroics in the last two rounds, the SWPL champions proved to be too tough a test for Spartans who found themselves behind early on. Malky Thomson's side...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: England record-breaker Tommy Makinson wants team glory
The 31-year-old became the first player to cross the whitewash five times in a Test match for England and equalled the individual point-scoring record with 30 after kicking five goals too as they dispatched Papua New Guinea 46-6 in the quarter-finals in Wigan on Saturday. Makinson was unsurprisingly named player...
SkySports
Watford 0-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres earns victory for Sky Blues
Coventry moved clear of the relegation places thanks to a 1-0 win at Watford that ended the Hornets' three-game winning run. A goal from Viktor Gyokeres five minutes into the second half turned out to be just enough on a day when Watford had a goal disallowed as well as seeing Ismaila Sarr miss a golden chance.
Yardbarker
“Could have been more convincing” Darren Bent reacts to Arsenal’s win at Chelsea
Darren Bent has hailed Arsenal for their brilliant performance in their 1-0 win at Chelsea this afternoon. Mikel Arteta’s side proved they are one of the top clubs in England now with another hard-fought victory. The win means they are above Manchester City at the top of the league...
SkySports
Wheelchair World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Rob Hawkins leads way as England wheelchair side beat Spain. Robert Hawkins plundered five tries as England amassed a century of points in a demolition of Spain at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Hawkins was one of nine players to cross in an 18-try, 104-12...
