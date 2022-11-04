ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

WATCH NOW: Former Pres. Donald Trump rallies for support in Sioux City (full speech)

By Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Chariton Leader
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run would ‘destroy the great grift’

Michael Cohen on Sunday said former President Trump will not run for president in 2024 because it would “destroy the great grift” and limit Trump’s ability to spend money raised through his political action committee. Cohen, a former personal attorney for Trump, has repeatedly said that he...
msn.com

Kellyanne Conway Expects Trump to Announce 2024 White House Bid ‘Soon’

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway said she expects the ex-president to announce a widely anticipated comeback bid for the White House “soon.”. Most Read from Bloomberg. Conway, who became the first woman to steer a winning presidential campaign with Trump’s surprise 2016 victory, said...
FLORIDA STATE
Sioux City Journal

PHOTOS: Trump rallies for support in Sioux City

Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City. Stay tuned for more photos.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Will Trump’s Iowa visit help or hurt Chuck Grassley? Do you think Trump cares?

The news that former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Iowa amid a list of battleground states in the week before the midterm elections inspired puzzled concern from some and glee from others. The gleeful weren’t all Republicans, and those expressing anxiety weren’t all Democrats. There have been a lot of questions: Trump […] The post Will Trump’s Iowa visit help or hurt Chuck Grassley? Do you think Trump cares? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken running in Iowa's US Senate race

Seven term senator Chuck Grassley is back on the campaign trail hoping for another six years on Capitol Hill. "I love the people of Iowa. I love working for the people of Iowa," Grassley said. Grassley's challenger is Democrat and three-star Navy admiral Mike Franken. "I would always put country...
IOWA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Trump may launch 2024 campaign after midterms: Report

A prime window to launch former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is approaching as his team prepares for a post-midterm announcement. Trump’s aides and allies are looking at the two weeks after the Nov. 8 election as a potential time to announce his third campaign for president, the Associated Press reported.
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

Donald Trump: The Great Multi-Tasker

The next two years may be the most consequential in our nation’s history. And you-know-who will very likely occupy center stage for most, if not all of the time. We will somehow either manage to continue being a political democracy – or we won’t. It appears that while most Americans are very concerned about the continued survival of free elections and majority rule.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy