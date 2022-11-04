WATCH NOW: Former Pres. Donald Trump rallies for support in Sioux City (full speech)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in IowaToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Iowa this monthKristen WaltersSioux City, IA
Related
Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run would ‘destroy the great grift’
Michael Cohen on Sunday said former President Trump will not run for president in 2024 because it would “destroy the great grift” and limit Trump’s ability to spend money raised through his political action committee. Cohen, a former personal attorney for Trump, has repeatedly said that he...
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Donald Trump makes bizarre statement that ‘some of us have horrible children’ in rally rant about inheritance
Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally. Donald Trump has taken what appears to be a bizarre swipe at his own brood as he told attendees at an Iowa rally that “some of us have horrible children”. The former president took to the stage...
Trump attorney calls decision to not indict Trump until after midterms a "political hack"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, called the Justice Department's investigation "a political hack" because of a decision not to indict her client before the midterm elections.
Why the midterms are going to be great for Donald Trump
With less than two weeks left before the November midterm elections, all signs are pointing to a strong Republican showing that would result in a switch of party control in the House and possibly the Senate.
msn.com
Kellyanne Conway Expects Trump to Announce 2024 White House Bid ‘Soon’
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway said she expects the ex-president to announce a widely anticipated comeback bid for the White House “soon.”. Most Read from Bloomberg. Conway, who became the first woman to steer a winning presidential campaign with Trump’s surprise 2016 victory, said...
What Trump told Haberman about potential rival for 2024 GOP nomination
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discusses what former President Donald Trump told her about the political rise of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the possibility of DeSantis running against him for the 2024 GOP nomination.
Sioux City Journal
PHOTOS: Trump rallies for support in Sioux City
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City. Stay tuned for more photos.
Will Trump’s Iowa visit help or hurt Chuck Grassley? Do you think Trump cares?
The news that former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Iowa amid a list of battleground states in the week before the midterm elections inspired puzzled concern from some and glee from others. The gleeful weren’t all Republicans, and those expressing anxiety weren’t all Democrats. There have been a lot of questions: Trump […] The post Will Trump’s Iowa visit help or hurt Chuck Grassley? Do you think Trump cares? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mike Franken rallies supporters in Des Moines, aiming for contrast with Donald Trump
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken rallied a crowd of supporters in Des Moines Thursday night, casting his campaign as one that seeks to unite Iowans rather than divide them. He spoke as former President Donald Trump held a rally in Sioux City with Franken's opponent, Republican U.S. Sen Chuck...
KCCI.com
Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken running in Iowa's US Senate race
Seven term senator Chuck Grassley is back on the campaign trail hoping for another six years on Capitol Hill. "I love the people of Iowa. I love working for the people of Iowa," Grassley said. Grassley's challenger is Democrat and three-star Navy admiral Mike Franken. "I would always put country...
Trump attorney: Trump should testify before Jan. 6 committee because he has “nothing to hide”
One of former President Trump’s attorneys on Tuesday said his client should comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and testify before the panel. “I would recommend that he cooperate because, when you have nothing to hide,...
Trump considered announcing 2024 presidential run at Oz-Mastriano rally
According to a source familiar with the discussions and in frequent communication with former President Trump, Mr. Trump considered Saturday’s rally in Pennsylvania as a backdrop to announce a run for President in 2024. This source said his advisers urged him not to, saying it could take attention away...
Trump tells Sioux City crowd he’s ‘very, very, very probably’ running in 2024
Sioux City, Ia. — Former President Donald Trump, during a rally here Thursday, hinted at another run for the White House in 2024. “I ran twice. I won twice,” Trump said. “… And now, in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK.”
Trump signals 2024 announcement could be imminent
Former President Trump is signaling he could declare a 2024 White House bid soon after the midterm elections. Trump sent his clearest signal yet that he intends to announce a reelection campaign during a rally Thursday night in Iowa, the first caucus state in the GOP primary. “I will very,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Trump may launch 2024 campaign after midterms: Report
A prime window to launch former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is approaching as his team prepares for a post-midterm announcement. Trump’s aides and allies are looking at the two weeks after the Nov. 8 election as a potential time to announce his third campaign for president, the Associated Press reported.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Voters have listening; this week they speak
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. On Tuesday, voters get to speak and be counted. Midterm candidates’ voices are raspy and ragged from round-the-clock rallies and speeches....
Four battleground states foretell whether Republicans can ‘split from Donald Trump’ and win
NBC News Correspondents Dasha Burns, Vaughn Hillyard, Jacob Soboroff and Blayne Alexander report from key states in the battle for Senate control ahead of Election Day.Nov. 6, 2022.
The 2024 presidential race in 2022: What to know about Trump, DeSantis, Pence and Biden
Potential 2024 presidential candidates are auditioning for possible White House campaigns during the 2022 midterm elections, including Trump and more.
ValueWalk
Donald Trump: The Great Multi-Tasker
The next two years may be the most consequential in our nation’s history. And you-know-who will very likely occupy center stage for most, if not all of the time. We will somehow either manage to continue being a political democracy – or we won’t. It appears that while most Americans are very concerned about the continued survival of free elections and majority rule.
Comments / 0