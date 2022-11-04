Read full article on original website
Related
Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name
Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT. Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel. Twitter has been in a...
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
blockworks.co
FTX Native Token FTT Plunges Following Takeover News
Traders question what the utility of the FTT token will be with Binance in charge. The FTX.com international exchange has long offered traders a variety of perks for holding and staking FTT, the exchange’s native token. Following the news of some sort of buyout deal tentatively reached between FTX and Binance, the future of FTT is in doubt.
blockworks.co
Binance Buying FTX? News Enough To Pull Crypto Back
Crypto markets bounced back in a matter of minutes after news that Binance would be acquiring FTX hit Twitter. Cryptocurrencies bounced back Tuesday morning in New York after a prolonged decline as traders adopted an immediately bullish stance to a sudden truce between the heads of exchanges Binance and FTX.
blockworks.co
Funding Roundup: DeFi Developers Have the Attention of Venture Capitalists
Bear market DeFi-builders are still receiving a fairly steady stream of funding, mostly from crypto-native investors. DeFi protocols this week have largely kept the momentum going when it comes to taking in fresh venture capital dollars. Investment platform Exponential — which specializes in decentralized yield opportunities — closed a $14...
blockworks.co
Is Crypto to Blame for Tech Companies’ Woes?
Third-quarter earnings are coming in below expectations, and tech companies are pointing the finger at crypto. As tech executives are forced to account for tumbling revenues to investors, a new scapegoat has emerged: crypto. Philipp Schindler, Google’s chief business officer, blamed the company’s growth slowdown in part on a drawdown...
blockworks.co
Will Anyone in the US Be Able To Do Business With Binance?
American cryptocurrency investors, firms, and even those who provide services to them, are going to have some tough questions over the next few days as the proposed Binance deal to acquire FTX takes shape. While the industry has faced a lack of clear regulation — or even clear regulatory authority...
Brazil’s da Silva forms mixed economics team for transition
BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s transition added a team of economists Tuesday that includes at least two members likely to allay market worries about potential business and financial policies the incoming leftist leader might be considering. Investors look favorably on...
blockworks.co
Binance Is Buying FTX: A Timeline of Events
After a long feud, the two centralized exchanges will soon become one. Crypto exchange Binance’s rapid move to acquire rival FTX triggered surging volatility in digital assets markets on Tuesday. The deal, which is pending due diligence and finalizing terms, reflects a sudden de-escalation of what had been a...
blockworks.co
Targeted Takeover? CZ’s FTX Rescue Coincides With Midterms
The acquisition — pending due diligence — comes after Sam Bankman-Fried drafted his own proposal for US crypto legislation. The unexpected election day truce between crypto exchanges Binance and FTX might be enough to overshadow voting-related volatility as shifting digital asset regulation comes into focus, analysts said Tuesday.
blockworks.co
Binance Triggers Liquidity Crisis, Then Acquires Bankman-Fried’s FTX
FTX native token FTT skyrocketed following the disclosure of an alleged Binance buyout. Sam Bankman-Fried’s Twitter account has posted a thread claiming that Binance has agreed a deal to buy FTX, the exchange that he had built into a global crypto titan. The native token of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency...
blockworks.co
Binance CEO Goes Full FUD in Attempt to Bury FTX
What happens when two of crypto’s wealthiest billionaires have a public spat? FUD flies and markets spasm. Two of crypto’s most powerful figures — Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried — are locked in a rare public feud fueled by rumors and leaked documents.
blockworks.co
US Government Now Has More BTC Than Largest Crypto Holders
Roughly $1 billion worth of bitcoin was recovered in what the Department of Justice calls the second-largest financial seizure ever. The US Department of Justice has seized roughly $1 billion worth of bitcoin (BTC) from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoins from the Silk Road dark web internet marketplace in 2012.
Comments / 0