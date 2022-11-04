ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Leeds Dock to Woodhouse bus service on the road again

A bus service used by university students in Leeds is back on the road, five weeks after it was axed. The number 29, which ran between Woodhouse and Leeds Dock, was pulled by First as part of recent timetable changes, with the operator claiming the route was not used frequently enough.
BBC

Just Stop Oil: Dozens of activists arrested over M25 protest

Dozens of climate change activists have been arrested over action to target England's busiest motorway despite a police operation to foil their plans. Sections of the M25 were closed throughout the Monday morning rush hour as part of the protest by Just Stop Oil. The demonstrations come as the latest...
BBC

Driver who never entered Bristol sent Clean Air Zone warning

A man who lives 150 miles from a clean air zone has been sent a warning for entering it, despite never going there. The zone in Bristol is due to go live on 28 November and levies a charge on certain polluting vehicles. Ian Hughes, from Merseyside, said he is...
BBC

Fire at derelict Grosvenor Hotel in Bristol started deliberately

A large blaze at a derelict city centre building was started deliberately, a fire service believes. The fire broke out at the former Grosvenor Hotel near Temple Meads on Victoria Street, Bristol, on 18 October. There were no casualties but a neighbouring building was evacuated. Some eye-witnesses reported seeing flames...
Daily Mail

Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation

A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Boy, 14, locked himself in bedroom and emailed mum to say he had taken his life

A 14-year-old boy with autism and anorexia locked himself in his room and scheduled an email to tell his mum he had taken his own life, an inquest heard. Henry Tucker's family had struggled for support while the NHS was stretched by the demands of the Covid pandemic. The inquest...
Daily Mail

Pictured: Gimp Man 'is spotted flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting by stunned 19-year-old' as police arrest man in his 30s in hunt for bodysuited figure who has terrified Somerset villages

A teenager says he had a 'freaky' late night encounter with a man wearing a 'gimp suit' who was 'unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting'. The 19-year-old says he initially thought the unknown man was drunk when he allegedly approached him and his friend in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00.25 on Tuesday.
The Independent

Eight-foot crocodile enters home late at night to search for food

A crocodile went inside a house in a village in Etawah in India’s Uttar Pradesh state in search of prey, shocking the family that was fast asleep.Around 10.30pm on 29 October, the local media reported that the family of Harnam Singh in Jaitia village in Etawah was woken up by the bleating of their goats and when they tried to see why they found the eight-foot-long crocodile near the goats. But the crocodile soon entered one of the rooms, and that’s when all hell broke loose.The family later called the police who told them to lock the reptile inside...
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
BBC

Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat

A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
The Independent

Police shoot dead tiger nicknamed ‘man-eater of Champaran’ that killed at least nine people in India

A tiger said to be behind a series of killings in the rural part of northern India, earning him the title of “maneater of Champaran”, has been shot-dead by the state police.The big cat, who lived in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district, was blamed for back-to-back human killings in last few weeks, totalling nine within a month, which led to an uproar in nearby villages. The hunt for the tiger — a three-year old male Bengal officially known as T-104 — was carried out by around 200 police officers and district officials and included officers patrolling...

