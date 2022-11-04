Read full article on original website
BBC
Leeds Dock to Woodhouse bus service on the road again
A bus service used by university students in Leeds is back on the road, five weeks after it was axed. The number 29, which ran between Woodhouse and Leeds Dock, was pulled by First as part of recent timetable changes, with the operator claiming the route was not used frequently enough.
BBC
Just Stop Oil: Dozens of activists arrested over M25 protest
Dozens of climate change activists have been arrested over action to target England's busiest motorway despite a police operation to foil their plans. Sections of the M25 were closed throughout the Monday morning rush hour as part of the protest by Just Stop Oil. The demonstrations come as the latest...
BBC
Driver who never entered Bristol sent Clean Air Zone warning
A man who lives 150 miles from a clean air zone has been sent a warning for entering it, despite never going there. The zone in Bristol is due to go live on 28 November and levies a charge on certain polluting vehicles. Ian Hughes, from Merseyside, said he is...
BBC
Fire at derelict Grosvenor Hotel in Bristol started deliberately
A large blaze at a derelict city centre building was started deliberately, a fire service believes. The fire broke out at the former Grosvenor Hotel near Temple Meads on Victoria Street, Bristol, on 18 October. There were no casualties but a neighbouring building was evacuated. Some eye-witnesses reported seeing flames...
Rapper who filmed Holby City actor John Michie's daughter while she died of overdose is banned from driving after refusing to give blood sample to police
A rapper cleared of killing his Holby City star girlfriend, who fatally overdosed at a music festival, has been banned from the roads after refusing to give a blood sample to police. Ceon Broughton, 33 - who performs as CeonRPG - was released from an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence when the...
Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation
A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Boy, 14, locked himself in bedroom and emailed mum to say he had taken his life
A 14-year-old boy with autism and anorexia locked himself in his room and scheduled an email to tell his mum he had taken his own life, an inquest heard. Henry Tucker's family had struggled for support while the NHS was stretched by the demands of the Covid pandemic. The inquest...
Pictured: Gimp Man 'is spotted flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting by stunned 19-year-old' as police arrest man in his 30s in hunt for bodysuited figure who has terrified Somerset villages
A teenager says he had a 'freaky' late night encounter with a man wearing a 'gimp suit' who was 'unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting'. The 19-year-old says he initially thought the unknown man was drunk when he allegedly approached him and his friend in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00.25 on Tuesday.
XL Bully dog that mauled professional dog walker as he collapsed and died in park is destroyed by police
An XL Bully which mauled a professional dog walker after he was believed to have collapsed and died in a park has been destroyed by police, it was revealed today. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, who is understood to have been walking the controversial breed himself at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, died at the scene following the horrific attack.
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
Horror as 15-year-old boy collapses and dies in Browns restaurant while out with his family and friends
A 15-year-old boy collapsed and died at the popular Browns restaurant in Liverpool city centre. Emergency services rushed to the scene in the Liverpool ONE complex yesterday afternoon (Saturday 22 October) after reports a teenager had collapsed while out with family and friends. Members of the public and staff at...
A flight from Turkey to the UK was intercepted by Royal Air Force jets and forced to land 200 miles from its destination after a 'security threat'
The Jet2 flight was due to land at Manchester Sirport, but was escorted to Stansted near London. The flight landed safely and no one was hurt.
Eight-foot crocodile enters home late at night to search for food
A crocodile went inside a house in a village in Etawah in India’s Uttar Pradesh state in search of prey, shocking the family that was fast asleep.Around 10.30pm on 29 October, the local media reported that the family of Harnam Singh in Jaitia village in Etawah was woken up by the bleating of their goats and when they tried to see why they found the eight-foot-long crocodile near the goats. But the crocodile soon entered one of the rooms, and that’s when all hell broke loose.The family later called the police who told them to lock the reptile inside...
Horror as man in his 20s plunges to his death from 311ft Canary Wharf tower block – before police find woman with face and head injuries inside flat
A man in his 20s has plunged to his death from a Canary Wharf tower block, while a woman has been rushed to hospital with facial and head injuries. It is thought that the man fell from the 311-foot Talisman Tower in Lincoln Plaza on the Isle of Dogs, east London.
Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body
Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
Police shoot dead tiger nicknamed ‘man-eater of Champaran’ that killed at least nine people in India
A tiger said to be behind a series of killings in the rural part of northern India, earning him the title of “maneater of Champaran”, has been shot-dead by the state police.The big cat, who lived in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district, was blamed for back-to-back human killings in last few weeks, totalling nine within a month, which led to an uproar in nearby villages. The hunt for the tiger — a three-year old male Bengal officially known as T-104 — was carried out by around 200 police officers and district officials and included officers patrolling...
Man, 60, is knifed to death at FedEx parcel delivery warehouse as police arrest 48-year-old suspect
A 60-year-old man has been knifed to death at a FedEx parcel delivery warehouse today leading to the arrest of a man, 48, on suspicion of murder. Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to the warehouse in Rotherham at around 9.40am this morning to reports that a man had been stabbed.
