Beyond Cover Bands: The Rock Yard at Fantasy Springs Celebrates a New Stage and an Increasingly Diverse Lineup

Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions. A The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
cvindependent.com
The Lucky 13: Tony Tornay, Drummer of Fatso Jetson, All Souls, and Dry Heat
Tony Tornay is definitely on the list of desert music royalty who have cultivated our local music scene. Starting out in Fatso Jetson, Tornay was a part of the generator-rocker scene that electrified the desert with riffs and hard-hitting jams. Since then, Tornay has contributed to Desert Sessions’ Volumes 3 & 4, the stoner rock outfit All Souls, and more recently, Dry Heat, a group of CV rock legends led by Sean Wheeler and his desert-focused poetry. Tornay is the latest to take The Lucky 13; and here are his answers.
News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena
With only about a month to go before the new, $300 million Acrisure Arena opens for concerts, hockey, and other events off Interstate 10 near Palm Desert, concerns about traffic are on the minds of many Valley residents. The arena's parking lot can hold up to 3,000 cars. So with all those cars going to The post News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella Valley Firebirds team arrives in Palm Springs
The Coachella Valley Firebirds team flew intoPalm Springs International Airport Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. It was the first time in franchise history that the team landed together in Palm Springs. The team has been set up and training at Kraken Community Iceplex since October. A Firebirds spokesperson confirmed they are moving their entire operation The post Coachella Valley Firebirds team arrives in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
NBC Palm Springs Weather WARNING Tuesday, November 8
A Flash Flood Warning (until 3:45p) has just been posted for the High Desert and includes Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Hwy-62 in Southern San Bernardino County. There have been reports of flooded roads.
ukenreport.com
WildLights Celebrates 30 Years at Living Desert
WildLights Celebrates the 30th anniversary of beloved tradition. PALM DESERT/INDIAN WELLS — Tickets are now on sale for WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. This annual holiday tradition celebrates 30 years by transforming the Zoo into a sparkling winter wonderland. The festivities kick off Wednesday, Nov. 23,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Springs, CA
The Sonoran Desert is a complete contrast to what many people picture it. This vast desert that covers Baja, California, Mexico, and Arizona is a beautiful and diverse region with numerous cities and towns thriving. One of the best Sonoran Desert oases is Palm Springs in Riverside County, California. This...
thepalmspringspost.com
Mizell kitchen expansion begins with a thud at ‘groundbreaking’ event Monday morning
With a thud and a few laughs, the Mizell Center took a major step forward Monday morning into a future that will see it better able to serve the thousands that pass through its doors each year. Driving the news: At a groundbreaking of sorts just before 10 a.m., Mizell...
Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community
Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
Single winning $2B Powerball ticket sold in CA, $1M ticket sold in Beaumont; check your numbers here
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The California Lottery confirms the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, at Joe's Service Center, making the single winner a billionaire. California Lottery The post Single winning $2B Powerball ticket sold in CA, $1M ticket sold in Beaumont; check your numbers here appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: Week 6 of testimony begins
As the sixth week of testimony commenced in the Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, jurors heard from a Palm Springs detective. Larin Garcia is accused of fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. Palm Springs Police Investigator Edman Escallada executed a search The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: Week 6 of testimony begins appeared first on KESQ.
Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade
The 'Say Gay' themed Pride parade brought thousands of people together, celebrating individuality, self-expression, and being comfortable with who they are. Local organizations, activists, and business representatives marched and drove down Palm Canyon Dr., supporting the LGBTQ-plus community. "There's everybody in anybody LGBTQ plus, we love it all, and our straight allies as well," said The post Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs pride events take shape
The Palm Springs Public Library Foundation will host a two-day pride book festival starting Friday in collaboration with Greater Palm Springs Pride. The Pride on the Page festival will be held on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with five panels of LGBTQ+ affirming authors each day at the Welwood Murray Memorial Library patio, 100 South Palm Canyon Drive.
KTLA.com
The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out
It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert
A driver was killed early Monday morning when her car left the roadway, struck a parked car, then rolled over and slammed into trees lining Interstate 10 in Palm Desert. The crash happened in the freeway's eastbound lanes at approximately 3:24 a.m. approximately a mile west of Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of The post Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
newsmirror.net
EVACUATION ORDER for Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa
There is a potential for mud and debris flow which may affect the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars. The communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa are now subject to an evacuation order. This order was released by the Yucaipa Police...
Two adults displaced after travel trailer burns down in North Palm Springs
A travel trailer burnt down Monday afternoon in North Palm Springs, leaving two adults displaced. The fire happened on the 64000 block of 18th Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. There was no word on any injuries or possible cause of the fire. The Palm Springs Fire Department assisted Cal Fire with the incident. Stay with The post Two adults displaced after travel trailer burns down in North Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
‘This is home’: Arenas Road, surrounding area officially recognized as a Palm Springs district
In a memorable moment just before the city’s annual Pride celebration kicked into high gear, Arenas Road and the surrounding area — the very heart of the city for many — was officially recognized as a district Thursday morning. Driving the news: Roughly 100 people gathered at...
foxla.com
Texas woman who allegedly sold $30K jaguar cub to Riverside man charged
LOS ANGELES - A Texas woman accused of illegally selling a jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man who ended up re-selling the cub which was ultimately abandoned was indicted Tuesday. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Trisha Denise Meyer of Houston is charged in a four-count...
knewsradio.com
Meth, Illegal Handguns Found At Homes In Coachella, Indio
Drugs, weapons found at homes in Coachella, Indio Nov 4th 2022. A 23 year old man from Coachella is spending time locked up in Indio. You can find Juan Gasca Nava at the County Jail after he was busted on Friday afternoon November 4th 2022 by the Coachella VAlley Violent Crime Gang Task Force.
