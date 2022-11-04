ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramore Announce North American Tour

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljLfN_0iz1rDN400

More than a month after Paramore unveiled new single “This Is Why,” the trio reveals a 2023 North American tour is on the way. The tour news follows Paramore announcing the 2023 release of their first studio album in five years.

Kicking off early summer, the trek will see the rock band taking on arenas throughout the United States and Canada. Starting with Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 23, the band will zig-zag through New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Toronto, and Austin. Openers throughout the tour are Bloc Party, Foals, the Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu.

A complete list of tour dates are below. General on-sale begins Friday, Nov. 11. Paramore’s sixth studio album, This Is Why, will be available Feb. 10.

Paramore North America 2023 Tour Dates:

May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center *x

May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *x

May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival

May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *x

Jun. 2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena *x

Jun. 4 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *x

Jun. 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse *x

Jun. 7 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *x

Jun. 8 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *x

Jun. 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *x

Jun. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena *x

Jun. 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center *x

Jun. 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live *x

Jul. 6 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +o

Jul. 8 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena +o

Jul. 9 – Austin, TX – Moody Center +o

Jul. 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +o

Jul. 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +o

Jul. 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +

Jul. 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Jul. 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center +

Jul. 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena +o

Jul. 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum +o

Jul. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena +o

Jul. 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center +o

Jul. 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center +o

Aug. 2 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center +o

* with Bloc Party

+ with Foals

o with The Linda Lindas

x with Genesis Owusu

Photo: Zachary Gray / The Oriel

GEORGIA STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

