This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Ex-Patriot Gleefully Points To Double-Digit Spread After Jets Upset Bills
Just when the NFL world thought the Jets were out, New York came into Week 9 and pulled off a big upset over the Buffalo Bills. Things weren’t looking so great for the Jets after kicker Braden Mann pulled a Charlie Brown on the opening kickoff, and an issue with the SkyCam caused the game to be delayed.
Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. Names Four Potential Landing Spots
We now have a better understanding of why we’re past the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and Odell Beckham Jr. still is unsigned. Beckham’s recovery from a torn ACL obviously is the primary reason for his free-agent status, but his contract desires also have played a role as well. The star wide receiver, as he explained in a recent interview with Complex Sports, would prefer to sign a deal with term rather than serve as a rental for a Super Bowl contender.
Blame On Josh McDaniels As Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead Vs. Jaguars
Sunday looked like a classic bounce-back spot for the Raiders, but Josh McDaniels simply couldn’t get his team to close out the full 60 minutes. Las Vegas went up, 17-0, in the first half, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Davante Adams, who was held to one reception for three yards in a Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Boring Win Over Colts
FOXBORO, Mass. — While you were sleeping, the Patriots finished off a forgettable 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts. New England racked up a measly 203 yards of total offense with the Indy managing just 121 yards. The Patriots looked like a team ready to hit the bye week, while the Colts looked like a team destined to land a high 2023 draft pick.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Bills Rumors: Details On Severity Of Josh Allen’s Elbow Injury
Bills fans are fearing the worst after reported details of Josh Allen’s elbow injury surfaced. The Buffalo quarterback suffered the injury late in the Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Allen admitted he was in “slight pain” as he downplayed the injury, but a report from Chris Mortenson tells a different story.
Tom Brady Surpasses Insane NFL Milestone In Buccaneers’ Comeback Win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not be very good, but Tom Brady is still Tom Brady. The 45-year-old signal caller worked his magic once again Sunday, leading a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 16-13, at Raymond James Stadium. The comeback was Brady’s 69th in his regular and postseason career. Though that milestone is certainly nice, and impressive, it isn’t the most mind-boggling one he reached in the NFC playoff rematch.
Rex Ryan Dresses Like Bill Belichick After Patriots Take Ages Poorly
Rex Ryan hasn’t coached in the AFC East since 2016, but he’s still finding ways to experience Patriots-induced embarrassment. Ryan’s latest swing-and-miss with New England came shortly before the Week 8 meeting between the Patriots and the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The ex-Jets head coach expected his former team to “stomp” Mac Jones and company, who he labeled a “JV team” in wake of their ugly home loss to the Chicago Bears.
Packers Superfan Lil Wayne Slams Aaron Rodgers After Lions Loss
The Green Bay Packers are off to their worst start since quarterback Aaron Rodgers took over as starter in 2008, and that seems to be enough for superfan Lil Wayne to give up on the season. Green Bay is 3-6 after dropping its latest matchup with the Detroit Lions, 15-9,...
Patriots’ Matthew Judon Calls Out Ravens Before, After Career Day
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a career day Sunday, both on the field and on Twitter. Judon helped lead the Patriots to a dominant-defensive effort in their win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old finished the 26-3 victory with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits on second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger, extending his NFL lead in sacks to 11.5 through nine games.
Matthew Judon Daps Up, Ribs Bill Belichick In Humorous Postgame Moment
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was all good vibes for Matthew Judon, Bill Belichick and the Patriots following Sunday’s 26-3 win over the hapless Indianapolis Colts. New England’s defense sacked quarterback Sam Ehlinger a whopping nine times, with Judon accounting for three of them. The Patriots’ offense didn’t do much of anything, but Belichick’s team did get a mostly solid performance from the special teams unit, highlighted by a pair of great returns from rookie cornerback Marcus Jones and a blocked punt.
Matthew Judon On Pace To Make Patriots (And Perhaps NFL) History
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon is playing like a man possessed for the New England Patriots. And, if he keeps up his current, seemingly unsustainable pace, he might force some edits to multiple record books. Judon on Sunday sacked quarterback Sam Ehlinger three times in the Patriots’ 26-3 victory...
Titans HC Mike Vrabel Unsure of WR Treylon Burks's Week 10 Status
According to Jim Wyatt of the Tennessee Titans’ official website, head coach Mike Vrabel is ‘unsure’ about the availability of wide receiver Treylon Burks for Week 10’s contest against the Denver Broncos. Burks is eligible to return after being placed on injured reserve on October 8...
NFL Rumors: ‘Big Update’ On Odell Beckham Jr. Timeline For Return
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly is close to full health, and now it’s expected NFL teams are going to make a full-fledged pursuit of the free-agent wide receiver. Beckham, who tore his ACL during Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, is amid rehab and his personal desires prompted him to hold off on signing with a team earlier in the season. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer on Sunday offered a “big update” on Beckham, whose timeline has developed more into focus.
NFL Fans Point Out Jeff Saturday Tweet Ahead Of Colts-Raiders Matchup
Jeff Saturday was named Colts interim head coach after Indianapolis fired Frank Reich on Monday, and the retired offensive lineman may have already given his next opponent bulletin-board material. A blowout road loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium seemed to be the last straw for Reich with...
‘You Feel Like (Expletive)’: Colts Star Reacts To O-Line Troubles
FOXBORO, Mass. — Quenton Nelson was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in hopes he would stabilize the offensive front after the franchise allowed a league-worst 56 sacks in 16 games during the 2017 campaign. Nelson, an All-Pro guard in each of his first three seasons, was a major reason...
Nifty Play Design Leads To Special Teams Highlight, Patriots Touchdown
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick and the Patriots will be crediting special teams coach Cam Achord for New England’s first touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots’ special teams unit delivered a massive momentum shift in Sunday’s Week 9 game when cornerback Jonathan Jones blocked...
Hilarious Double-Fumble Leads To Vintage Falcons Loss Vs. Chargers
Just when you thought the Falcons couldn’t find another unique way to lose a football game, Atlanta gave the NFL community more material for roasting. It looked like Sunday’s Chargers-Falcons game was bound for overtime when Austin Ekeler fumbled right as Los Angeles reached the red zone with less than a minute to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham scooped up the football and raced it back 19 yards before he somehow, someway lost control of the pigskin himself. Los Angeles offensive lineman Matt Feiler ultimately regained possession for the Chargers at the Falcons’ 43-yard line, giving the visitors a new lease on life.
