Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Advance Review: Decapitations, Animations And Mutilations (Oh My!) In `Dark Ride’ #2
Dark Ride keeps getting darker. That’s not a bad thing at all – especially with this creative team. This issue serves as a second beginning for the series as sibling rivalries and rescues take center stage – along with one or two shockingly dark moments. Overall. It...
comicon.com
Mad Cave Studios Releases Trailer For ‘The Tiger’s Tongue’ TPB
‘Under the militant rule of The Tiger’s People, empowered by their animal familiars, the Claw is on the brink of war. At the precipice of adulthood, twin princesses Kelindi and Aridani hold the future of the Claw in their hands. Kelindi would sue for peace with The River’s People, those who were subjugated “to bring order,” while Aridani has never aspired to rule. But an ancient prophecy is revealed that’ll force fate’s hand for the sisters…’
comicon.com
Preview: Escape From The Subterranean Skyscraper In ‘Trve Kvlt’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Trve Kvlt #4, out tomorrow from writer Scott Bryan Wilson, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Gab Contreras, and letterer DC Hopkins. ‘Marty and Alison face the supremely creepy Doctor Shiver! Escape from the subterranean skyscraper! Veronika brags about her allegiance to Satan!!! Bernice listens to her!!! Stunning PENULTIMATE EPISODE!!! Are you with us?! You better be because “There’s No One Else I’d Rather Be Incinerated and Sent to Hell with Than You”—that’s the title of the issue, BTW— is how we feel about you.’
comicon.com
Preview: An Urgent Stealth Mission In ‘Star Trek– Resurgence’ #1
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Star Trek: Resurgence #1 (of 5), out today from writers Andrew Grant and Dan Martin, artist Josh Hood, colorist Charlie Kirchoff, and letterer Neil Uyetake. ‘On a windswept planet bordering the notoriously hostile Talarian Republic, a scientist on the cusp of developing technology...
Archeologists Believe They May Have Finally Found the Lost Tomb of Cleopatra
A tunnel found under Egypt’s Taposiris Magna Temple could lead to the long lost tomb of Cleopatra, it’s hoped. The carved rock tunnel—described as a “geometric miracle”—was found at the shrine near Alexandria, which was once the nation’s capital. Archaeologist Kathleen Martinez of the University of San Domingo has long believed that Cleopatra, the last pharaoh, could be buried below the temple, adding that finding her remains would be “the most important discovery of the 21st century.” “If there’s a one percent chance that the last queen of Egypt could be buried there, it is my duty to search for her,” Martinez previously said. “This is the first time that any archeologist has found tunnels, passages underground [and] inside the enclosure walls of the temple, so we have changed forever what they know about the architecture.”Read it at Daily Mail
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Multiversity: Teen Justice’ #6 Final Issue
The epic miniseries reaches its unforgettable conclusion as a new hero makes their unexpected debut!. The heroes of Teen Justice are still reeling from the loss they suffered last issue, but there’s no time to mourn. Sinestra and the other members of the Core have a plan to use all humanity as fuel for their monstrous schemes, and only Kid Quick and the surviving members of their team stand in the way. In the end, everything may depend on the super-heroic debut of…well, that would be telling.
comicon.com
The Law Of Equivalent Exchange Ch 53: “Signpost of the Soul”
One homunculus’ origin story is revealed! The marked stones in Gluttony’s belly are explained! Our oddly-matched groups of characters head toward a big meetup! Also, Tim and Patrick think they remember an important reveal in the story … Listen as we discuss Fullmetal Alchemist chapter 53!. Comicon...
comicon.com
Genie In A Bottle: Previewing ‘Venom’ #13
“Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock returns from space but finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, he finds an unexpected ally in Madelyne Pryor, as the stage is set for the most epic crossover of the year!”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Black Panther: Unconquered’ #1
“The scribe behind 2019’s acclaimed KILLMONGER limited series, Hill returns to Wakanda to explore the land’s rich mythology once again with a thought-provoking story that will see the emergence of a threat deeply rooted in Wakanda history. In order to combat it, Black Panther will have to learn new secrets about Wakanda’s ancient past and unlock a new connection to the Panther god, Bast.”
comicon.com
It’s All Green From Here: Reviewing ‘Poison Ivy’ #6
‘Poison Ivy’ ends its first arc just as strong and emotionally powerful as it began, telling a complete story that leaves the character perfectly positioned to dive right into the upcoming second story arc in a new way. A hauntingly beautiful eco-horror tale through and through, it doesn’t shy away from challenging moments or topics as it takes us deep into the main character’s mind. A must-read story for Poison Ivy, DC Comics, or just overall comic book fans!
comicon.com
IDW Release ‘Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence’ Free Digital Comic Prequel To ‘Sonic Frontiers’
“Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence shows Sonic, Tails, and Amy’s journey to the mysterious Starfall Islands, who then find themselves in the middle of a brawl with Dr. Eggman’s badniks along the way. Sonic and his friends ask themselves: What is Eggman doing here and why is he acting strangely? These are just the first mysteries in this exclusive prologue to Sonic Frontiers.”
Riot Games Tackles TV Production Its Own Way
Riot Games is the company best known for the hugely popular “League of Legends” video game series, but it’s also making a name for itself as a TV show producer. The Netflix series “Arcane” is just the first step in Riot’s bid to traverse the risky nexus of entertainment and gaming. Marc Merrill, co-founder and president of games, and Shauna Spenly, head of entertainment, discussed their strategy in a joint interview recorded last month at the Variety Gaming & Entertainment Breakfast, presented by Pixel United. The pair spoke about the six-year process that marked the development of “Arcane” from the idea and conception...
comicon.com
Preview: Dark Secrets Are Dragged Into The Light In ‘Crashing’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Crashing #3, out tomorrow from writer Matthew Klein, artist Morgan Beem, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. ‘The past strikes back! Doctor Rose Osler’s darkest secrets are dragged into a harsh light when she and her anti-Powered movement leader husband are threatened by a Powered menace. Will they survive this home invasion? Rose’s downward spiral sinks to a new low as we reach this explosive point of no return.’
comicon.com
Skybound Comet Releases A Extended Preview For ‘Ava’s Demon Book One: Reborn’ YA Novel
Following up on the recent announcement and first look at Ava’s Demon Book One: Reborn, by author Michelle Fus, Skybound Comet unveiled a new 12-page preview. Here’s a reminder of what this magical book, originally a webcomic, is all about:. In Ava’s Demon Book One: Reborn, a young,...
comicon.com
Is Someone Messing With. Batman’s Mind? Previewing ‘I Am Batman’ #15
Colours: Romulo Fajardo Jr. When Jon Kent first asked Jace Fox to join the new Justice League, the answer was a firm no. But as Deathstroke and the Legion of Doom hunt the heroes of the DCU Jace learns the hard way that there are some fights from which Batman cannot run, and the only thing he has to fear…is fear itself!”
comicon.com
Back Road To Hell: Previewing ‘Ghost Rider’ #8
Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad—working together?! As part of a splinter unit within the F.B.I., they will map out the shadow highways that crisscross the country, uncovering the larger design of an underworld conspiracy!
comicon.com
Killer Moth To The Rescue? Previewing ‘Batgirls’ #12
“Boy, do the Batgirls have some tea for you! Literally. Cass and Steph go down a rabbit hole of madness when they’re invited to Mad Hatter’s tea party. But with the death of yet another Hill resident looming on their shoulders, they’re one step closer to finding the Hill Ripper.”
comicon.com
A Sinister Place Watched Over By An Ancient, Vengeful God: Previewing ‘Berserk’ Deluxe Vol 12
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Berserk Deluxe Volume 12 HC, out tomorrow from Kentauro Miura and translator Duane Johnson. ‘Griffith’s new Band of the Hawk assume their unholy forms to battle the monstrous Kushan emperor and his horde of demons, leaving the terrified Midland citizenry to wonder if their rescuers are another horrific curse. Meanwhile, Guts and his companions seek refuge on a small island that is not the safe haven they’d hoped for it’s a sinister place watched over by an ancient, vengeful god whose power is about to be unleashed!’
comicon.com
Adaptive Cosplay– Builds For Cosplayers With Physical, Developmental, And Sensory Impairment (Part Two)
Capes For A Cos is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating custom, adaptive cosplay for children with disabilities. Volunteers from the organization presented a panel last month at New York Comic Con 2022 to inspire would-be cosplayers and their families, providing helpful tips and resources from their collective experience in the worlds of cosplay and adaptive clothing.
comicon.com
Shawn Levy Reportedly In Negotiations To Make A ‘Star Wars’ Film
Shawn Levy‘s course may be set for the Star Wars galaxy. Variety reports the Stranger Things producer (and director of films like Real Steel and Free Guy) is in early talks to helm a Star Wars feature. The project would slot in after his commitments to Stranger Things‘ final season and Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3.
Comments / 0