Ryan Reynolds Is Game To Having Taylor Swift In ‘Deadpool 3’: “I Would Do Anything For That Woman”

Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Taylor Swift was not going to be part of Deadpool 3 but he was game for making it happen. The rumor about Swift came after Reynolds posted a video with Hugh Jackman announcing that Wolverine was going to make an appearance in the third installment of the superhero film. Swift is known to drop nuggets that hint at future projects and the video where Reynolds and Jackman appeared was filmed in the same house Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film was shot. “If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that...
Ratings: ABC’s ‘On the Road to the CMA Awards’ Attracts 1.4 Million Viewers

The behind-the-scenes Luke Bryan-hosted special marked Wynonna Judd’s return to the stage following the death of her mother. ABC News’ “On the Road to the CMA Awards,” the Luke Bryan-hosted behind-the-scenes special of the upcoming awards ceremony, averaged 1.4 million viewers and received 0.17 in the demo on Tuesday, according to Nielsen’s official live plus same-day figures.
‘Indiana Jones’ TV Series in the Works for Disney+

An “Indiana Jones” television series is in the works for Disney+, TheWrap has confirmed with sources close to the project. This new series won’t follow the whip-wielding adventurer, like “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles,” but will instead be a prequel focused on young Abner Ravenwood, Marion Ravenwood’s father who remains a much talked-about but never seen figure in Indiana Jones lore.
Netflix VP Matt Thunell Tapped as Skydance TV President

Matt Thunell, the Netflix executive behind some of the streamer’s biggest offerings (including “Stranger Things,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Umbrella Academy”), is departing for the post of president at Skydance Television. Former Skydance TV head Bill Bost, who is exiting after...
