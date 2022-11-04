Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds Is Game To Having Taylor Swift In ‘Deadpool 3’: “I Would Do Anything For That Woman”
Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Taylor Swift was not going to be part of Deadpool 3 but he was game for making it happen. The rumor about Swift came after Reynolds posted a video with Hugh Jackman announcing that Wolverine was going to make an appearance in the third installment of the superhero film. Swift is known to drop nuggets that hint at future projects and the video where Reynolds and Jackman appeared was filmed in the same house Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film was shot. “If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that...
Ratings: ABC’s ‘On the Road to the CMA Awards’ Attracts 1.4 Million Viewers
The behind-the-scenes Luke Bryan-hosted special marked Wynonna Judd’s return to the stage following the death of her mother. ABC News’ “On the Road to the CMA Awards,” the Luke Bryan-hosted behind-the-scenes special of the upcoming awards ceremony, averaged 1.4 million viewers and received 0.17 in the demo on Tuesday, according to Nielsen’s official live plus same-day figures.
Did Disney Blow It Letting ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Skip Theaters for a Streaming-Only Debut?
Disney+ viewership points to theatrical revenue possibly left on the table
‘Indiana Jones’ TV Series in the Works for Disney+
An “Indiana Jones” television series is in the works for Disney+, TheWrap has confirmed with sources close to the project. This new series won’t follow the whip-wielding adventurer, like “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles,” but will instead be a prequel focused on young Abner Ravenwood, Marion Ravenwood’s father who remains a much talked-about but never seen figure in Indiana Jones lore.
Jeremy Strong Nearly Played Scrawny Version of Chris Evans’ Captain America in ‘The First Avenger’
The Emmy winner auditioned for the pre-superhero version of Captain America, for which Evans face would be CGI'd in
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: MCU Hit Overcomes the Loss of Chadwick Boseman With Slightly Diminished Returns
Director and co-writer Ryan Coogler presses on after the star's death, but some intriguing plot threads never quite weave into a satisfying whole
‘Black Adam’ Adds $18.5 Million to Box Office Ahead of ‘Black Panther’ Debut
Anime film "One Piece Film Red" opens to $9.4 million
Here’s All the Celebrities Who Have Left Twitter Since Elon Musk Took Over
Toni Braxton, Ta Leoni and Sara Bareilles called it quits
Leslie Phillips, Veteran British Actor Who Voiced the Sorting Hat in ‘Harry Potter’ Films, Dies at 98
Leslie Phillips, the veteran British actor who famously voiced the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” films, has died. He was 98 years old. The BBC confirmed the news via his agent, Jonathan Lloyd, who said Phillips died peacefully in his sleep on Monday. Also beloved in his...
‘The Masked Singer': Milkshake Admits His Costume Was ‘Hands Down’ More of a Challenge Than Wearing Football Pads
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Sunday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”. Running and tackling may be hard on the body, but according to “The Masked Singer” contestant Milkshake, football pads are a breeze compared to his costume on the show. Sunday marked ’90s night on the...
Kelvin Harrison Jr. Upstages Mozart as the World’s Best Violinist in ‘Chevalier’ Trailer (Video)
The musical biopic premieres in theaters April 7, 2023
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Cast Weighs in on That Disclaimer Drama: ‘It’s Patronizing to the Audience’
Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville tell TheWrap what they think about calls to label the Netflix series as fiction
‘Smile’ Beams to $200 Million at the Worldwide Box Office
Paramount now has the highest grossing horror film of 2022
‘Devotion’ Filmmaker J.D. Dillard No Longer Developing ‘Star Wars’ Movie for Lucasfilm (Exclusive)
Dillard is also no longer involved with the "Rocketeer" sequel at Disney
Daniel Kaluuya Cast in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ as Spider-Punk
The animated sequel to the Oscar-winningno film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrives in June 2023
‘Star Wars’ Spinoff ‘The Acolyte’ Adds Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen as Filming Begins
The Disney+ series, set before "The Phantom Menace," also added Rebecca Henderson and Dean-Charles Chapman
New ‘Glass Onion’ Trailer Finds Edward Norton Predicting His Own Murder (Video)
Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is summoned to detect a murder that hasn't happened yet in the "Knives Out" sequel
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Debuts Atop Netflix’s Top 10 Movies, While ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Also Takes Flight
“Enola Holmes 2,” starring “Stranger Things” breakout Millie Bobby Brown, has successfully cracked the code to climb to the top of Netflix’s weekly ratings for Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. And it had just three days to do so, while many of its competitors had the full seven.
Netflix VP Matt Thunell Tapped as Skydance TV President
Matt Thunell, the Netflix executive behind some of the streamer’s biggest offerings (including “Stranger Things,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Umbrella Academy”), is departing for the post of president at Skydance Television. Former Skydance TV head Bill Bost, who is exiting after...
