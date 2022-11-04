ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

Plano aquatic supervisor awarded Red Cross Certificate of Merit

Chris Alban was awarded a Red Cross Certificate of Merit at an Oct. 24 Plano City Council meeting for his efforts in saving a woman from drowning while off duty. While honeymooning in Mexico in April, Alban said he and his wife had been at the pool when a woman who was face down in the pool had bumped into one of his friends.
PLANO, TX
Meet Justin Swaney, the City of Carrollton’s Recreation Supervisor

Justin Swaney is the Recreation Supervisor for the City of Carrollton where he oversees customer service issues, manages recreation center memberships, supervises a workforce and more. He has held various roles for the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department, not knowing that this career was something he wanted to pursue until he was in the field.
CARROLLTON, TX
Plano holiday parade returns to downtown; festival to follow

The Plano holiday parade is back. On hiatus since 2020, the parade will take place at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 10 and will be returning to its former home of Downtown Plano where many longtime Planoites remember watching the parade as children.
PLANO, TX
Festival at the Switchyard rocks out in downtown Carrollton

The City of Carrollton hosted its annual Festival at the Switchyard which drew thousands to Downtown Carrollton to enjoy live music, browse at festival booths, eat local food, and more. Once the sun began to set, the big headlining acts took the main stage. Lit, Hoobastank and Soul Asylum took...
CARROLLTON, TX
Lewisville City Council approves Unified Development Code with plans to go into effect Dec. 1

Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Nov. 7 to hear results of the citizen satisfaction survey, address employee retention, and establish the Unified Development Code. During the executive session, there was a presentation on the findings of the 2022 Resident Satisfaction Survey which collected surveys from 507 selected residential households. The sample was divided into four sub-sectors for regional comparisons and statistical validity. The survey included 73 questions and addressed several issues including quality of life, city services, library, arts center, and Old Town Lewisville.
LEWISVILLE, TX

