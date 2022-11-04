Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Back on top: Lewisville’s turnaround rewarded with 1st outright district title in 21 years
As soon as the Lewisville football team returned to the school’s fieldhouse after defeating Plano East, 38-14, in the rain on Oct. 28, the Farmers’ coaches and players posed for pictures with the District 6-6A trophy before placing it in on a shelf in the trophy case. “We...
Tipping off a new season: Little Elm girls ready to build off strong finish; The Colony ushers in Smith era
Little Elm and The Colony girls’ basketball teams have head coaches that are still relatively new to their respective programs. But both second-year Lady Lobos bench boss Ken Tutt and first-year Lady Cougar coach Chanice Smith are ready to lead their respective programs to greatness. Tutt had quite the...
9-6A Football: Mustangs claim final playoff berth, Eagles close on a high note
Sachse entered last week knowing it had to take care of business on Friday if it had any hopes of making the playoffs. Then, when the threat of inclement weather came into the conversation, the Mustangs had one less day to prepare, as their tilt with North Garland was moved up to Thursday.
Plano aquatic supervisor awarded Red Cross Certificate of Merit
Chris Alban was awarded a Red Cross Certificate of Merit at an Oct. 24 Plano City Council meeting for his efforts in saving a woman from drowning while off duty. While honeymooning in Mexico in April, Alban said he and his wife had been at the pool when a woman who was face down in the pool had bumped into one of his friends.
Meet Justin Swaney, the City of Carrollton’s Recreation Supervisor
Justin Swaney is the Recreation Supervisor for the City of Carrollton where he oversees customer service issues, manages recreation center memberships, supervises a workforce and more. He has held various roles for the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department, not knowing that this career was something he wanted to pursue until he was in the field.
Plano holiday parade returns to downtown; festival to follow
The Plano holiday parade is back. On hiatus since 2020, the parade will take place at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 10 and will be returning to its former home of Downtown Plano where many longtime Planoites remember watching the parade as children.
Festival at the Switchyard rocks out in downtown Carrollton
The City of Carrollton hosted its annual Festival at the Switchyard which drew thousands to Downtown Carrollton to enjoy live music, browse at festival booths, eat local food, and more. Once the sun began to set, the big headlining acts took the main stage. Lit, Hoobastank and Soul Asylum took...
Find out why this mortgage lending industry veteran decided to call Mesquite home
Sabrina Small is a new Mesquite resident, moving in from Colorado. She and her husband moved to Texas in June of this year. She has two adult children and a 1-year-old grandson. Small has been in the mortgage lending industry for 35 years, with her focus being on community lending and assisting first-time home buyers.
Meet Jason Shroyer, Director of Public Works for the Town of Little Elm
Jason Shroyer is the Director of Public Works for the Town of Little Elm and has served in a government capacity his entire career. He has been with the Town of Little Elm since April 2019 and when he isn’t working, he spends his time with his family or traveling.
Meet Sandra Martinez, one of the newest Celina EDC board members
Sandra Martinez was recently named as a new member of the Celina Economic Development Corporation board. She has an extensive background in human resources and talent recruitment and has a passion for businesses. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Lewisville City Council approves Unified Development Code with plans to go into effect Dec. 1
Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Nov. 7 to hear results of the citizen satisfaction survey, address employee retention, and establish the Unified Development Code. During the executive session, there was a presentation on the findings of the 2022 Resident Satisfaction Survey which collected surveys from 507 selected residential households. The sample was divided into four sub-sectors for regional comparisons and statistical validity. The survey included 73 questions and addressed several issues including quality of life, city services, library, arts center, and Old Town Lewisville.
