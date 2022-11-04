ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

BT rips Yankees message from postmortem press conference: 'Same old talking points'

By Tiki Tierney, Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

The Yankees’ postmortem press conference was carried live on WFAN on Friday, and once it concluded and Tiki and Tierney came back on the air, BT was ready to rip into another lifeless message from the New York regime.

“This was brutal,” BT said. “There’s no juice…juiceless. I heard nothing that was inspiring, I heard nothing new, it was the same old regurgitation of the same old talking points.”

BT had hoped to hear more of a concrete sentiment that the Yankees acknowledged where they stood among top contenders like the Astros, and needed to go even harder at chasing a title, whether it be by spending more or more aggressively looking at their current state of operations.

Instead, it was more pointing to untimely injuries and the fact that they’re “close” to reaching their ultimate goal.

“The only thing that I need to hear is, ‘We are about to really change our financial commitment to the 2023 Yankees,’ and we didn’t hear that,” BT said. “All the other stuff, I knew. The injuries, the opt outs…what can you say?”

BT also wanted to know why members of the staff outside of coaching aren’t treated similarly to players and coaches, where players are demoted or released for poor play and coaches are let go.

“Where is the accountability for the analytics department?” BT wondered.

New York City, NY
