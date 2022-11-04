Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Turlock, CA
Turlock is a charming small city in Stanislaus County, California, known for its agricultural roots and downtown charm. John William Mitchell, the founder of the city, declined to name the city after him. As such, they used the word Turlock, which they believe comes from the Irish word “Turlough,” meaning...
Fox40
Stanislaus County Animal Shelter
Stanislaus Animal Services Agency Service The County Of Stanislaus For All Animal Welfare Needs. They receive in About 7000 Animals A Year. Many Are Lost And Need To Find Their Way Back Home. Others Have Been Abandoned And Need To Find A New Home. At Any Given Moment they have over 250 dogs and cats available for adoption. Adoptable Pets Come In All Shapes, Sizes, Ages And Breeds. You’re Sure To Find The Perfect Pet For Your Family And You’ll Be Saving Life By Adopting.
Atwater family loses sisters after fatal hit and run
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sisters and best friends, 76-year-old Carolyn Rose and 73-year-old Billie Edwards were described as the “glue” of their family. They were out on a morning walk Wednesday in Atwater when they were hit and killed near Augusta Lane and Juniper Avenue. For the sisters, it was a day like many others, […]
KSBW.com
Phil's Fish Market has a soft opening Saturday in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Central Coast staple, Phil’s Fish Market, opened their new Castroville location, on Saturday. After 20 years of service in Moss Landing, the iconic Phil’s Fish Market had to move because the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. "Instead of...
CHP investigating deadly Modesto hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive. CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene...
westsideconnect.com
Gustine to get Family Dollar, Dollar Tree combo store
Construction is ongoing at Second Avenue and Fourth Street in Gustine, which will eventually be home for a new Family Dollar Tree Store. The one-acre parcel will house a 10,431 square foot store. The Gustine Planning Commission approved the use permit for the store in August 2021. The Family Dollar...
3 men shot, 1 home hit by gunfire in weekend shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured in separate shootings and a home was struck by gunfire in Stockton over the weekend, police said. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Mac Duff Avenue in the Bear Creek District after a 70-year-old man reported that his residence was damaged by […]
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manteca, CA
Manteca is a city in San Joaquin County, California. As the "Family City," Manteca sits on major highways and railroads with flourishing businesses and popular tourist spots. Joshua Cowell founded the area in 1861, claiming about 1,000 acres to build houses. It was incorporated as a city in 1918, and...
Good News Network
Store Employee Angels are Rewarded for Assisting An Injured Elderly Woman: ‘I was Immediately Surrounded’
The Lowe’s hardware chain presented an Angel Award to employees in California who rallied around a customer that took a bad fall in the parking lot. Deborah Hayes told GNN that her elderly mother was shopping in the Modesto store when the accident occurred, and called the incident a “wonderful story of people helping others.”
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on Claribel Road in Modesto Area
On the night of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on Coffee Road and Claribel Road. The incident took place at approximately 9:45 at night. and involved a Mercury and a Toyota SUV. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Claribel Road in...
3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
Disney Legend and Central Valley native dies at 93
ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis died at the age of 93 after a career of being involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs. A Disney Legend is a person that receives a Disney Legends Award to recognize those who have made an extraordinary […]
Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy shooting suspect still at large
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
KMJ
Man Reported Missing From Los Banos Found Dead In Canal
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KMJ/ FOX26) — A search has come to an end for a missing Los Banos man, last seen in August. 20-year-old Santana Rosales was found dead in the Delta Mendota Canal just northwest of Los Banos. According to CHP, a Honda Accord was found in the...
KSBW.com
Family searches for answers following deadly home invasion in Ceres
A family is calling for justice after their loved one was killed in a home invasion this September in Stanislaus County. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres on Sept. 27, 2022, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man-made caves at homeless encampments: A new phenomenon strikes a California river
Removing trash from the banks of the Tuolumne River is an unending process for Chris Guptill, founder of the volunteer cleanup organization Operation 9-2-99. “Once the trash goes down the river and ends up in the ocean, you are never going to undo that,” he said. “We are trying to prevent things that can’t be undone.”
Suspected fentanyl dealer facing manslaughter charge in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between […]
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
