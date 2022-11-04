Stanislaus Animal Services Agency Service The County Of Stanislaus For All Animal Welfare Needs. They receive in About 7000 Animals A Year. Many Are Lost And Need To Find Their Way Back Home. Others Have Been Abandoned And Need To Find A New Home. At Any Given Moment they have over 250 dogs and cats available for adoption. Adoptable Pets Come In All Shapes, Sizes, Ages And Breeds. You’re Sure To Find The Perfect Pet For Your Family And You’ll Be Saving Life By Adopting.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO